Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out an art exhibition, or feast your eyes on the Porsche Taycan art car at Gardens by the Bay.

Food & drink

New Blanche Beer at LeVeL33

Priced at $16 for two 300ml glasses, the new Belgium-style wheat beer is brewed with orange peel and coriander seeds that gives it a spicy and citrusy kick. You can also go for the original Wheat Beer, a smooth and medium-bodied German-style wit that contains hints of banana. The Blanche beer is available only in limited quantities till May 26 or until it runs out.

Where: LeVeL33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till May 26, 11am to 10.30pm

Info: LeVeL33's website

Seasonal Ingredient at Gordon Grill



White Asparagus at Gordon Grill. PHOTO: GORDON GRILL



Gordon Grill is offering a special a la carte menu featuring white asparagus. The prized spring produce, specially brought in from France, are presented in a selection of modern European dishes including cold and warm appetisers, soups and mains.

Where: Gordon Grill, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till May 16. Mondays to Fridays: noon to 2.30pm; Mondays to Sundays: 7 to 10.30pm

Price: $24 to $68 for courses

Info: Goodwood Park Hotel's website

Exhibitions

Tonalities: The Ink Works of Cheong Soo Pieng



Cheong Soo Pieng's artwork, Resting. PHOTO: ARTSPACE @ HELUTRANS



Art Commune presents the first-ever retrospective survey of the Singapore pioneer art master's entire body of ink work. More than 100 works showcasing different periods of the Cheong's career are on display.

Where: Artspace @ Helutrans, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Outram

When: May 14 to June 13, noon to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: artcommune gallery's website

Talks

Archives Invites: Jerome Lim - Fun and Leisure in 1960s and 1970s Singapore

Heritage buff Jerome Lim, the author of award-winning blog The Long and Winding Road, takes participants back to the sights and sounds of yesteryear through videos from the National Archives of Singapore and music by the M'Ode Wind Quintet. Archives Invites is a series of talks that trace Singapore's social past with help from the archives.

Where: Zoom

When: May 20, 6pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Eventbrite

200 Minutes of Prostate Health - Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

In this talk, SGH doctors will talk about how BPH, a condition in which an enlarged prostate blocks urine flow from the bladder, affects a patient's quality of life as well as its symptoms and treatments.

Where: Zoom

When: May 15, 10am

Admission: Free

Info: Event website

Others

Porsche Taycan Art Car at Gardens by the Bay



The all-electric Taycan art car at SG50 Lattice. PHOTO: PORSCHE SINGAPORE



Admire the Porsche Taycan art car against the futuristic backdrop of the SG50 Lattice. It is on show in collaboration with the Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition at Gardens by the Bay. The sports car's livery features elements from American sculptor Chihuly's award-winning Persian art series.

Where: SG50 Lattice, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till May 30, 9am to 10pm

Admission: Free

Info: Porsche's website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to this link at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.