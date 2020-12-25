Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE - Indulge in festive food deals, check out a Porsche show, or kick off the new year by donating blood.

Food & Drink

New Year's Eve Set Dinner at Marriott Cafe

Start this three-course dinner with appetisers such as Seafood Platter, Prosciutto with Honey Roasted Fig and Lobster Bisque. Mains include Grilled Angus Rib-Eye with Gorgonzola, Truffle and Chimichurri; Pan-Fried Cod Fish with Caviar, Parsnip Crisps & Beurre Blanc; and Mushroom Risotto with Black Truffle and Parmigiano-Reggiano. End the meal with Maple Dark Chocolate Pot De Creme; Warm Orange Pumpkin Strudel with Madagascar Vanilla Sauce & Ice Cream; and Whisky-infused Candied Citrus Brulee with Speculoos Crumble.

WHERE: Marriott Cafe, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Dec 31, 6 to 10pm

PRICE: From $128++ per person (includes free-flow beer and wine)

TEL: 6831-4605

INFO: E-mail mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com

Ginett Restaurant and Wine Bar's Festive Meat Platter



Festive Meat Platter. PHOTO: GINETT RESTAURANT & WINE BAR



The platter ( $89++ for three to four persons) includes Classic Beef Wellington, Turkey Roulade, Grilled Lobster Tail and Kurobuta Pork Tomahawk, served with duck fat potato wedges, brussels sprouts and chestnuts, homemade cranberry sauce and red wine sauce. Dessert is Ginett Bombe Alaska ($26++), flambeed with Grand Marnier and served with salted caramel and dark chocolate ice-cream. It is good for four people.

WHERE: Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar, 200 Middle Road

MRT: Bencoonlen/Rochor

WHEN: Till Dec 31, 6 to 10.30pm

INFO: Book at bit.ly/bookGinettnow

2021 Lai Liao at Loof



Loof, Singapore’s quintessential local bar. PHOTO: LOOF



At Loof's annual New Year's Eve countdown party, get a headstart on the celebration with Early Bird Free Flow, where you can enjoy unlimited spirits, wines and beer from 3pm. Groups of two to five can get table packages and bottle deals.

WHERE: Loof, 03-07 Odeon Towers Extension Rooftop, 331 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

WHEN: Dec 31, 3 to 10.30pm

PRICE: From $60++ per person

TEL: 6337-9416

INFO: Email loof@loof.com.sg

New Year's Day Brunch at Stellar at 1-Altitude



Boston Clam chowder. PHOTO: STELLAR AT 1-ALTITUDE





Petit Lobster Roll. PHOTO: STELLAR AT 1-ALTITUDE



Hearld in the new year with a communal brunch and the famous New Year's Eve Ball Drop at Times Square in New York. On the menu are some Big Apple classics, Boston Clam Chowder, Petit Lobster Rolls on a Brioche, Mini 'Reuben' Toasties, Buttermilk Waffles with Maple Syrup, Berries and Lemon Verbena Ice Cream, New York Cheesecake and even S'mores.

WHERE: Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level 62, 1 Raffles Place

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Jan 1, noon to 3pm

PRICE: $100++ per person

TEL: 6438-0410

INFO: Email reservation@stellarrestaurant.sg

Putien Oyster Festival 2020



Basil Braised Oyster. PHOTO: PUTIEN





Oyster Pancake. PHOTO: PUTIEN



The Chinese restaurant's seasonal Oyster Festival returns with seven dishes, with prices starting from $16.90 each. They include classic favourites such as Putien Crispy Oysters (from $16.90) made with succulent oysters and eggs, as well as two new dishes - Oyster Pancake ($5.90, three pieces) and Basil Braised Oyster (from $16.90). For a limited time, customers can enjoy any twofestival dishes at a bundle price of $29.90.

WHERE: All Putien outlets

WHEN: Till March 3, 11.30am to 10pm

TEL: 6295-6358

INFO: Email feedback@putien.com

Evening in the Wild at Night Safari



Night Safari’s Tipi Tent. PHOTO: NIGHT SAFARI



In this programme presented by Night Safari and The Straits Wine Company, visitors will experience wildlife encounters up close at the park and enjoy a curated meal with wine pairings at the Tipi Tent. The package includes private tram rides and specially reserved seats at the Creatures of the Night show.

WHERE: Night Safari, 80 Mandai Lake Road

WHEN: Dec 28 to 31, 6.45 to 10pm

ADMISSION: $288+ per adult, $228+ per child

INFO: Email sales.enq@wrs.com.sg or go to bit.ly/34A2mho

Secrets Spices & Vices: New Year's Eve at The Warehouse Hotel



Secrets Spices & Vices: New Year’s Eve at The Warehouse Hotel. PHOTO: THE WAREHOUSE HOTEL



The hotel's month-long festivities will culminate in a New Year's Eve celebration with endless pours of champagne, wines and beers at the Lobby Bar.

WHERE: The Warehouse Hotel, Robertson Quay, 320 Havelock Road

MRT: Fort Canning/Clarke Quay

WHEN: Dec 31, 6 to 10.30pm

PRICE: $168++ per guest

TEL: 6828-0000

INFO: E-mail reservations@thewarehousehotel.com

Winestone's New Year Menu

Start the four-course meal with a choice of Goat Cheese Salad, Beetroot Salmon or Boston Lobster before having a bowl of Green Asparagus or Cream of Parsnip. Mains highlights include US Beef Tenderloin, Rack of Lamb, Seabream or Puff Tarts. End the meal with a Chocolate Dome, Warm Apple Tart or Berry Tart.

WHERE: Winestone, 01-09, 30 Stevens Road

MRT: Orchard/Stevens

WHEN: Dec 31 and Jan 1 ( noon to 2.30pm, 5 to 10pm)

PRICE: $98++ per person

TEL: 6491-6100

INFO: E-mail H9561-FB3@accor.com

Queen and Mangosteen's Festive Menu

Start with the Merry Berry Christmas cocktail ($16) to get into the festive spirit. Then dig into Enjoy Berkshire Christmas Ham, served with creamed Brussels sprout, oven roasted sweet potatoes, sauteed wild mushrooms and Red wine Pomegranate sauce ($32). Take a break from traditional Christmas desserts and go for the mini Basque Burnt Cheesecake ($12).

WHERE: The Queen & Mangosteen, 01-106/107 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Dec 31, noon to 10pm

TEL: 6376-9380

INFO: E-mail reservations@queenandmangosteen.com

Exhibitions

#DrivingTomorrow Pop-up Exhibition



PHOTO: PORSCHE SINGAPORE



Explore the world of sustainable mobility at this exhibition by Porsche Singapore, which tracks the journey of the German marque towards electro-mobility and its future-proof solutions and innovations through the years. This is also the first time Porsche Asia Pacific is displaying the Porsche 356 alongside the Porsche Taycan, bringing together the very first sports car with the Porsche badge and the first all-electric Porsche.

WHERE: Jewel Changi Airport, 02-208/09

MRT: Changi Airport

WHEN: Till Jan 16, 10am to 10pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/JRqT

Talks

Infant Oral Health Webinar



Infant Oral Health Webinar. PHOTO: NATIONAL DENTAL CARE SINGAPORE



In this virtual interactive session, participants will gain insights on early childhood nutrition, speech development and good oral health behaviour. Topics include caring for baby's teeth and instilling good oral habits from a young age. Organised by National Dental Centre Singapore.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Jan 9, 10am to noon

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: fb.me/e/1LdcrkB2C

Contest

Mission Foods #MerryMissionCornStrips Instagram Contest

Stand to be one of 50 lucky winners to walk away with a $100 cash prize. Purchase any two packets of Mission Corn Strips (available at leading supermarkets) and take a photo or video of you with your loved one enjoying the snack in a creative way. Share it on Instagram (accounts have to be set public) and tag @MissionFoods.sg and #MerryMissionCornStrips.

WHEN: Till Dec 31

INFO: str.sg/JRqq

Other events

Community Blood Donation Drive

Start the new year by doing good at Singapore Sindhi Association's first community blood donation drive of the year. Supported by Amber Neighbourhood Committee Mountbatten CC Indian Activity Executive Committee, Singapore Gujarati Society, Marwari Mitra Mandal (Singapore) and Rotary Club of Singapore. Pre-registration is required.

WHERE: Sindhu House 795 Mountbatten Road

MRT: Mountbatten

WHEN: Jan 3, 9.30am to 3.30pm

INFO: str.sg/JRqc