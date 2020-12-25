Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE - Indulge in festive food deals, check out a Porsche show, or kick off the new year by donating blood.
Food & Drink
New Year's Eve Set Dinner at Marriott Cafe
Start this three-course dinner with appetisers such as Seafood Platter, Prosciutto with Honey Roasted Fig and Lobster Bisque. Mains include Grilled Angus Rib-Eye with Gorgonzola, Truffle and Chimichurri; Pan-Fried Cod Fish with Caviar, Parsnip Crisps & Beurre Blanc; and Mushroom Risotto with Black Truffle and Parmigiano-Reggiano. End the meal with Maple Dark Chocolate Pot De Creme; Warm Orange Pumpkin Strudel with Madagascar Vanilla Sauce & Ice Cream; and Whisky-infused Candied Citrus Brulee with Speculoos Crumble.
WHERE: Marriott Cafe, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
WHEN: Dec 31, 6 to 10pm
PRICE: From $128++ per person (includes free-flow beer and wine)
TEL: 6831-4605
INFO: E-mail mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com
Ginett Restaurant and Wine Bar's Festive Meat Platter
The platter ( $89++ for three to four persons) includes Classic Beef Wellington, Turkey Roulade, Grilled Lobster Tail and Kurobuta Pork Tomahawk, served with duck fat potato wedges, brussels sprouts and chestnuts, homemade cranberry sauce and red wine sauce. Dessert is Ginett Bombe Alaska ($26++), flambeed with Grand Marnier and served with salted caramel and dark chocolate ice-cream. It is good for four people.
WHERE: Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar, 200 Middle Road
MRT: Bencoonlen/Rochor
WHEN: Till Dec 31, 6 to 10.30pm
INFO: Book at bit.ly/bookGinettnow
2021 Lai Liao at Loof
At Loof's annual New Year's Eve countdown party, get a headstart on the celebration with Early Bird Free Flow, where you can enjoy unlimited spirits, wines and beer from 3pm. Groups of two to five can get table packages and bottle deals.
WHERE: Loof, 03-07 Odeon Towers Extension Rooftop, 331 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
WHEN: Dec 31, 3 to 10.30pm
PRICE: From $60++ per person
TEL: 6337-9416
INFO: Email loof@loof.com.sg
New Year's Day Brunch at Stellar at 1-Altitude
Hearld in the new year with a communal brunch and the famous New Year's Eve Ball Drop at Times Square in New York. On the menu are some Big Apple classics, Boston Clam Chowder, Petit Lobster Rolls on a Brioche, Mini 'Reuben' Toasties, Buttermilk Waffles with Maple Syrup, Berries and Lemon Verbena Ice Cream, New York Cheesecake and even S'mores.
WHERE: Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level 62, 1 Raffles Place
MRT: Raffles Place
WHEN: Jan 1, noon to 3pm
PRICE: $100++ per person
TEL: 6438-0410
INFO: Email reservation@stellarrestaurant.sg
Putien Oyster Festival 2020
The Chinese restaurant's seasonal Oyster Festival returns with seven dishes, with prices starting from $16.90 each. They include classic favourites such as Putien Crispy Oysters (from $16.90) made with succulent oysters and eggs, as well as two new dishes - Oyster Pancake ($5.90, three pieces) and Basil Braised Oyster (from $16.90). For a limited time, customers can enjoy any twofestival dishes at a bundle price of $29.90.
WHERE: All Putien outlets
WHEN: Till March 3, 11.30am to 10pm
TEL: 6295-6358
INFO: Email feedback@putien.com
Evening in the Wild at Night Safari
In this programme presented by Night Safari and The Straits Wine Company, visitors will experience wildlife encounters up close at the park and enjoy a curated meal with wine pairings at the Tipi Tent. The package includes private tram rides and specially reserved seats at the Creatures of the Night show.
WHERE: Night Safari, 80 Mandai Lake Road
WHEN: Dec 28 to 31, 6.45 to 10pm
ADMISSION: $288+ per adult, $228+ per child
INFO: Email sales.enq@wrs.com.sg or go to bit.ly/34A2mho
Secrets Spices & Vices: New Year's Eve at The Warehouse Hotel
The hotel's month-long festivities will culminate in a New Year's Eve celebration with endless pours of champagne, wines and beers at the Lobby Bar.
WHERE: The Warehouse Hotel, Robertson Quay, 320 Havelock Road
MRT: Fort Canning/Clarke Quay
WHEN: Dec 31, 6 to 10.30pm
PRICE: $168++ per guest
TEL: 6828-0000
INFO: E-mail reservations@thewarehousehotel.com
Winestone's New Year Menu
Start the four-course meal with a choice of Goat Cheese Salad, Beetroot Salmon or Boston Lobster before having a bowl of Green Asparagus or Cream of Parsnip. Mains highlights include US Beef Tenderloin, Rack of Lamb, Seabream or Puff Tarts. End the meal with a Chocolate Dome, Warm Apple Tart or Berry Tart.
WHERE: Winestone, 01-09, 30 Stevens Road
MRT: Orchard/Stevens
WHEN: Dec 31 and Jan 1 ( noon to 2.30pm, 5 to 10pm)
PRICE: $98++ per person
TEL: 6491-6100
INFO: E-mail H9561-FB3@accor.com
Queen and Mangosteen's Festive Menu
Start with the Merry Berry Christmas cocktail ($16) to get into the festive spirit. Then dig into Enjoy Berkshire Christmas Ham, served with creamed Brussels sprout, oven roasted sweet potatoes, sauteed wild mushrooms and Red wine Pomegranate sauce ($32). Take a break from traditional Christmas desserts and go for the mini Basque Burnt Cheesecake ($12).
WHERE: The Queen & Mangosteen, 01-106/107 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN: Dec 31, noon to 10pm
TEL: 6376-9380
INFO: E-mail reservations@queenandmangosteen.com
Exhibitions
#DrivingTomorrow Pop-up Exhibition
Explore the world of sustainable mobility at this exhibition by Porsche Singapore, which tracks the journey of the German marque towards electro-mobility and its future-proof solutions and innovations through the years. This is also the first time Porsche Asia Pacific is displaying the Porsche 356 alongside the Porsche Taycan, bringing together the very first sports car with the Porsche badge and the first all-electric Porsche.
WHERE: Jewel Changi Airport, 02-208/09
MRT: Changi Airport
WHEN: Till Jan 16, 10am to 10pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: str.sg/JRqT
Talks
Infant Oral Health Webinar
In this virtual interactive session, participants will gain insights on early childhood nutrition, speech development and good oral health behaviour. Topics include caring for baby's teeth and instilling good oral habits from a young age. Organised by National Dental Centre Singapore.
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: Jan 9, 10am to noon
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: fb.me/e/1LdcrkB2C
Contest
Mission Foods #MerryMissionCornStrips Instagram Contest
Stand to be one of 50 lucky winners to walk away with a $100 cash prize. Purchase any two packets of Mission Corn Strips (available at leading supermarkets) and take a photo or video of you with your loved one enjoying the snack in a creative way. Share it on Instagram (accounts have to be set public) and tag @MissionFoods.sg and #MerryMissionCornStrips.
WHEN: Till Dec 31
INFO: str.sg/JRqq
Other events
Community Blood Donation Drive
Start the new year by doing good at Singapore Sindhi Association's first community blood donation drive of the year. Supported by Amber Neighbourhood Committee Mountbatten CC Indian Activity Executive Committee, Singapore Gujarati Society, Marwari Mitra Mandal (Singapore) and Rotary Club of Singapore. Pre-registration is required.
WHERE: Sindhu House 795 Mountbatten Road
MRT: Mountbatten
WHEN: Jan 3, 9.30am to 3.30pm
INFO: str.sg/JRqc