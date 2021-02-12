Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, concerts

SINGAPORE - Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day dinner, check out an exhibition, or win prizes when you visit Golden Village cinemas.

FOOD & DRINK

Singles Appreciation Day at Neon Pigeon

Neon Pigeon is celebrating singles during the Valentine's season with a special menu. It includes dishes such as Grilled Iberico Pork Double Chop ($68++) and Aburi Spot Prawns ($24++; as well as cocktails like Desperate & Dateless ($24++) and Swinger's Punch ($69++, serves three to four).

WHERE: Neon Pigeon, 01-01, 36 Carpenter Street

MRT: Clarke Quay / Raffles Place

WHEN: Feb 12 to 14, 5.30 to 10.30pm

TEL: 6222 3623

INFO: Visit the Neon Pigeon's website or send them an email.

Valentine's Day Set at Fat Prince



PHOTO: FAT PRINCE



The Middle Eastern restaurant's five-course It All Started On Tinder dinner is priced at $135++ a person (includes a glass of champagne). Start with Hyogo Oysters, Pistachio Hummus and Beetroot Cured Salmon. For mains, choose Poached Sea Bass or Wagyu Sirloin. End the meal on a sweet note with Peach Sherbert. An optional add-on is Turkish Ask ($22++, ask means love in Turkish), a pomegranate-tinged Aperol cocktail crafted specially for Valentine's Day.

WHERE: Fat Prince, 01-01, 48 Peck Seah Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Feb 14, 5.30 to 10.30pm

TEL: 6221 7794

INFO: Visit the Fat Prince's website or send them an email.

Valentine's Day Special Set Menu Dinner at Jamie's Italian



PHOTO: JAMIE'S ITALIAN FORUM



The three-course menu (from $138.95) includes a Sharing Anti Pasti Plank; a choice of Truffle Risotto, Baked Chilean Seabass or Fillet Mignon Steak; and for dessert, Dark Chocolate Mousse and Key Lime Cannoli. The meal also comes with two glasses of Moscato Sparkling Wine or Italian Lemonade

WHERE: Jamie's Italian Forum, Forum The Shopping Mall 01 - 01/04, 583 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Feb 12 to 14, 11.30am to 9.30pm

TEL: 6655 7676

INFO: Visit the Jamie's Italian website.

1-V:U Progressive Asian Series: Chinese Diaspora



PHOTO: STELLAR AT 1-ALTITUDE



This is modern Asian restaurant 1-V:U's pop-up at Stellar at 1-Altitude, where Chef Ace Tan pays homage to early Chinese wayfarers who migrated to different parts of Asia and evolved Chinese cuisine. His eight-course Chinese Diaspora menu ($160++ a person with a welcome drink) comprises dishes from eight different countries. One of the them is Mapo-Tofumushi, which is made using soy milk, dashi and eggs; finished off with housemade mapo tofu sauce with Szechuan peppercorns, pork belly mince and eggplant; and topped off with razor clams.

WHERE: Stellar at 1-Altitude, level 62, 1 Raffles Place

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Till Feb 28, Thursdays to Sundays, 6 to 10pm

TEL: 6438 0410

INFO: Send them an email here.

Lombardo's Burger's Durian King Burger



PHOTO: STELLAR AT 1-ALTITUDE



In this burger, creamy D24 durian puree sits on a 180g US Angus beef patty, accompanied by a bed of red cabbage compote, lettuce, tomatoes and mini pickles and Lombardo's homemade special burger sauce. Enjoy the Durian King Burger at $28 with a$1 top-up of coconut juice and a side of the eatery's signature Lime Zest Fries.

WHERE: Lombardo's Burger Singapore, 15 Duxton Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Till Feb 28, 11.30am to 10.30pm

TEL: 6970-9470

INFO: Visit the Lombardo's Burger Singapore website or send them an email.

EXHIBITIONS

Trinh T. Minh-ha. Films.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF NTU CENTRE FOR CONTEMPORARY ART SINGAPORE



This is the first institutional exhibition by multi-hyphenate film-maker Trinh T. Minh-ha in Asia. Five of her works- Forgetting Vietnam (2015), Night Passage (2004), The Fourth Dimension (2001), A Tale Of Love (1995) and Shoot For The Contents (1991) - were filmed over a quarter of a century in different parts of Asia. Also screening is her newest work, What About China? (Part I of II, 2020-2021), a commission by the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore and co-produced with Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai.

WHERE: NTU CCA Singapore, Block 43 Malan Road

MRT: Labrador

WHEN: Till Feb 28 (Tuesday to Sunday), noon to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Visit the NTU Centre for Comtemporary Art Singapore website.

Blueprints For The Forest: An Exploration Into Tropical Aesthetics



PHOTO: COURTESY OF EARL LU GALLERY, INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ARTS SINGAPORE, LASELLE



Artist Donna Ong uses topography as an underlying concept to critically examine the aesthetics of the tropical forest. The exhibition is guest curated by Khim Ong, a Singapore-based independent curator.

WHERE: Earl Lu Gallery, Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street

MRT: Rochor

WHEN: Till March 17, noon to 7pm (closed on Sundays and public holidays)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Visit the Lasalle College of the Arts website.

CONCERTS

Nafa Nanyin and Music Composition



PHOTO: COURTESY OF SIONG LENG MUSICAL ASSOCIATION



This showcase by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) is presented in collaboration with Siong Leng Musical Association (SLMA). It marks the completion of seven weeks of workshop and sectional practice sessions, borne out of an academic collaboration between SLMA and Nafa's Institute of Southeast Asian Arts and School of Music. The works will be performed by 37 students and four SLMA musicians via live stream.

WHERE: Available on YouTube here.

WHEN: Feb 18, 7.30 to 8.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Visit the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts website.

Music Platform

The series features solo and chamber pieces presented by students of different disciplines from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Music. Each concert lasts an hour.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Feb 15 (percussion), March 1 (winds) and March 8 (strings), 5.15 to 6.15pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Visit the Music Platform website.

KIDS

Universal Studios Singapore



PHOTO: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS SINGAPORE



Usher in the Year of the Ox at the theme park with characters such as the Majestic Dragon, Po from the Kung Fu Panda films, Woody and Winnie Woodpecker, and the Minions.

WHERE: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Till Feb 28

ADMISSION: Admission charges applies

INFO: Visit the Universal Studios Singapore website.

TALKS

Yale-NUS Public Lecture



PHOTO: YALE-NUS



Ms Beatrice Glow, Yale-NUS College's visiting artist-in-residence, will conduct an online public lecture titled Aromatic Realities. She will share her creative processes involving research within collections and site-specific histories, as well as working with community stakeholders, historians, and creative technologists.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Feb 24, 7.30 to 8.30pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: Register with this form.

OTHERS

Golden Village's Sure-Win Huat Huat Scratch & Win Deal

Receive a scratch-and-win card with every purchase of a minimum of two tickets at Golden Village theatres. Patrons stand to win attractive prizes and movie rewards worth up to $30,000.

WHERE: Golden Village cinemas

WHEN: Till Feb 28

INFO: Visit the Golden Village website.