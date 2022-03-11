Events and listings: Food deals, wildlife day camp, Japan Fair

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, discover the flora and fauna at Jurong Lake Gardens on a kayak, or be transported to the Land of the Rising Sun at the virtual Japan Fair 2022.
Food & Drink
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
To commemorate International Women's Day, which fell on March 8, the hotel is serving the Purple Afternoon Tea (from $51++ an adult). For every adult-priced set, $5 from the proceeds will be donated to United Women Singapore. The non-profit organisation advocates the prevention of domestic violence, and aims to advance gender equality and women's empowerment by promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for girls.
Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Till March 31, 3 to 5.30pm
Tel: 6877-8911
Info: Visit this website.
Deliveroo
The food delivery platform has teamed up with An Acai Affair and homegrown boutique fitness brand Ritual Gym to curate the limited-edition Nutty Party Bundle ($35). It comes with three Nutty Party bowls from An Acai Affair. Thirty Deliveroo customers who purchase the bundle stand to win a 14-day unlimited starter pack from Ritual Gym.
Where: Deliveroo
When: Till March 14
Info: Visit this website.
Concerts
Reimagining Tradition: Women of Teochew Music
Veteran troupe Nam Hwa Opera and Singapore's youngest community orchestra MacPherson Philharmonic Orchestra will perform excerpts inspired by Chinese heroines such as Hua Mulan and Taohua.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade /City Hall
When: March 17, 7.30 to 8.30pm
Admission: $80, $50 and $25
Info: Visit this website.
Music Platform
Students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Music are presenting a series of recitals through the year. The hour-long shows will feature solo and chamber pieces.
Where: Live broadcast from Lee Foundation Theatre over Zoom
When: March 14 and 21, 5.15 to 6.15pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit this website.
Concert Series: Piano Plus
Students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Music present solo compositions and collaborative pieces.
Where: Nafa, Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Free live stream at bit.ly/3vV3GJY
When: March 17, 7.30 to 8.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit this website.
KIDSThe Bub Fair Bloom Edition
The third edition of this pop-up event features more than 25 Singapore homegrown brands and online boutiques offering products built on quality, design and sustainability. They include children's brand Bochechas, which sells sustainable family clothing, and toy shops Luna Play and Sunday Bedding, which offers environmentally friendly bedding.
Where: Gillman Barracks, 7 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: March 12 and 13, 10am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
Wildlife Wanderer Day Camp 2022
Discover the flora and fauna at Jurong Lake Gardens on a kayak. Participants will make foldable microscopes that can be used to explore the gardens. Organised by Science Centre Singapore and PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens. Children must be at least 10 and those aged 10 to 12 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 and above.
Where: PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road
MRT: Lakeside
When: March 12, 9am to 3.30pm
Admission: $150 an adult-child pair
Info: Visit this website.
Talks
Webinar on Glaucoma
Glaucoma is the number one cause of irreversible blindness in the world. Statistics have shown that the prevalence of glaucoma in Singapore is approximately three per cent in adults who are older than 50. This percentage increases with age and reaches almost 10 per cent in those over the age of 70. In this webinar, find out more about the condition, treatment options and the models of care. Held in conjunction with World Glaucoma Week 2022 (March 7 to 13 ) and organised by Singapore National Eye Centre.
Where: Zoom
When: March 12, 9.30 to 10.30am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit this website.
Workshops
SCO Composer Workshop 2022
Led by Singapore Chinese Orchestra's music director and composer-in-residence, the workshop offers allows aspiring young composers to gain theoretical and practical experience scoring for the orchestra. It includes seminars on the characteristics and techniques of Chinese musical instruments, as well as classes on composition and orchestration skills.
Where: Facebook Live
When: March 11, 7 to 8pm; March 12, 9am to 1pm and 2.30 to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
Festivals
Japan Fair 2022
Be transported to the Land of the Rising Sun through immersive virtual tours, local festivals, Japanese craft workshops, and interactive live events from locations Japan including a snow town and sake brewery.
Where: Visit this website.
When: Till March 13, 1pm to midnight
Admission: Free
Sports
Outdoor Laser Tag
Participants will play in different scenarios, and be guided through warm-ups, safety briefings, the proper handling and use of equipment, and the different game play.
Where: PAssion Wave @ Pasir Ris , 125 Elias Road
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: March 16 to 18, with two sessions daily (9.30am to 11am, 11am to 12.30pm)
Admission: $20 (members) or $25 ( non-members)
Info: Visit this website.
Charity
Singapore Cancer Society-TalkMed Relay for Life 2022
This global movement founded in 1985 has raised about $5 billion and seen four million participants annually, making it one of the world's largest fundraising event. You can help by donating, raising funds or taking part in challenges.
When: Till March 13, 11.59pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
Others
Kranji Countryside Farmers Market
Kranji Countryside Association and social enterprise City Sprouts gather local growers under one roof. Visitors can sample fresh produce or learn how to harvest them in workshops.
Where: City Sprouts , 102 Henderson Road
MRT: Redhill
When: March 12 and 13, 9am to 1pm
Admission: $35 (individual), $80 (family)
Info: Visit this website.
Lion City Divorcees Club
This is an informal social gathering centred around the issue of divorce and separation. The programme includes tarot card reading, art workshops and a stand-up comedy performance.
Where: Crane, 148 Arab Street
MRT: Bugis/Jalan Besar
When: March 13, 3 to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
Career Resources Station: Discover Your Talent
Check out the Talent Discovery Programme, through which you can discover your talent and receive career advice and coaching from experts. Job vacancies in various industries such as retail and food and beverage are on offer.
Where: Career Resources Station, 01-237, Block 269 Queen Street
MRT: Bugis / Rochor
When: March 14 to 17, 10am to 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
Careers Connect On-the-Go
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Pavilion near Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre, Block 7A Ghim Moh Road; Open space between Block 117, Commonwealth Drive and Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre, 31 Commonwealth Crescent
MRT: Buona Vista and Commonwealth
When: Ghim Moh Road: Till March 11, 9.30am to 6pm ; Commonwealth: March 14 to 17, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: bit.ly/3GpTFqk
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Plaza Singapura, Level 1 Atrium, 68 Orchard Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: March 11 to 13, 10am to 10pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit this website.
