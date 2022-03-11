Events and listings: Food deals, wildlife day camp, Japan Fair

To commemorate International Women's Day, which fell on March 8, the hotel is serving the Purple Afternoon Tea (from $51++ an adult). For every adult-priced set, $5 from the proceeds will be donated to United Women Singapore. The non-profit organisation advocates the prevention of domestic violence, and aims to advance gender equality and women's empowerment by promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for girls.

Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till March 31, 3 to 5.30pm

Tel: 6877-8911

Info: Visit this website.

Deliveroo