Events and listings: Food deals, upcycling exhibition at Nex, #HeyChingay50Bus

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out animal sculptures made from discarded slippers at an upcycling exhibition at Nex mall, or spot a Chingay bus and stand to prizes worth $7,000.
Food & drink
Deliveroo and Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer has put together a snack kit inspired by the popular children's picture book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle. Priced at $22.80, it is available exclusively from Marks & Spencer's Wheelock Place and Parkway Parade stores on Deliveroo. The treats include fruit gums, mini butter animal biscuits, tricolore pasta fusilli and an apple.
Where: Marks & Spencer's Wheelock Place and Parkway Parade stores on Deliveroo
When: Till March 31
Info: Deliveroo's website
Sunday Luxe Series: A Celebration of Sustainable Seafood with Avenue 87
Sustainability has been a recurring theme at At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's Sunday Luxe Series. The upcoming event features Avenue 87, a home-grown restaurant known for its reinterpretation of Asian favourites, inspired by chefs Glen Tay and Alex Phan's personal food memories.
Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Level 5, 28 Tai Seng Street
MRT: Tai Seng
When: March 27, noon to 8pm
Price: $25 to $95
Info: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's website
Monkey Shoulder
The blended malt whisky brand is offering patrons an escape from the daily grind with a cocktail-infused game night called Dead-End Job Simulator. Participants will experience several workplace simulations with a cheeky twist.
Where: Crane Joo Chiat, Level 2, 281 Joo Chiat Road
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: Two sessions daily from March 29 to 31: 6 to 8.15 pm, 8.30 to 10.45pm
Admission: $78 for two (inclusive of four drinks a person)
Info: Monkey Shoulder's website
Exhibitions
Dislocations: Memory and Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942
This exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of the British surrender to the Japanese Army in Singapore on Feb 15, 1942. Physical objects, documents and oral histories are woven into specially designed spaces.
Where: National Museum Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Till March 29, 10am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: National Museum of Singapore's website
Washed Ashore Exhibition
This upcycling exhibition at Nex mall features colourful animal sculptures made from discarded flip-flops. Visitors can also learn more about ocean conservation and stand to win $100 Lego vouchers by taking part in a contest on Facebook.
Where: Nex atrium, 23 Serangoon Central
MRT: Serangoon
When: Till March 27, 10am to 10pm
Admimssion: Free
Info: Nex's Facebook page
Concerts
SCO An Evening of Concertos I
The Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) returns to the stage with the full orchestra after two years. Under the baton of music director Tsung Yeh, guzheng associate principal Xu Hui, qangqin principal Qu Jianqing, dizi principal Yin Zhiyang and concert master Li Baoshun will perform pieces such as Blue Heaven Overture and Poetry of the National Spirit. The concert will also be live-streamed via Sistic Live.
Where: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall Level 1, 7 Shenton Way; Sistic Live
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: March 26, 8 to 9pm
Admission: In-venue: $38 or $28 for standard ticket (each ticket comes with a free Sistic Live ticket. Live stream: $15 a ticket (limited to five views)
Info: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's website
Brahms 125 with Arnaldo Cohen
Brazilian-born pianist Arnaldo Cohen plays Brahms' best-loved masterpieces, in honour of the German composer's 125th death anniversary. He will team up with the T'ang Quartet for the Piano Quintet, the crown jewel of Brahms' chamber works; celebrated Chinese Australian cellist Qin Li-Wei for the Cello Sonata No. 2; and Orchestra of the Music Makers for Piano Concerto No. 1.
Where: Sota Concert Hall, 1 Zubir Said Drive
MRT: Bencoolen / Bras Basah / Dhoby Ghaut
When: March 25 to 27, 7.30 to 9.30pm
Admission: $98, $78, $58, $38 and $25 (concessions and group discounts available)
Info: Orchestra Of The Music Makers Singapore's website
Gigs
Snakeweed Sessions
Snakeweed Studios, a recording studio run by local veteran and and upcoming musicians, presents Snakeweed Sessions. The new video series puts the spotlight on some of Singapore's best music acts such as dream pop trio Sobs, grindcore band Wormrotsinger, as well as songwriters Charlie Lim, Gentle Bones and Linying.
Where: Online at Snakeweed Studios' YouTube channel
When: Till March 30
Admission: Free
Info: Snakeweed Studios' Facebook page
Kids
One Last Boogie! at USS
Meet the stars from DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar - Alex, Gloria, King Julien, Rico, Skipper, Private and Kowalski. Resorts World Sentosa has also curated other attractive deals for visitors, from staycations to thrilling rides at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).
Where: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till March 27, noon to 7pm
Admission: $78 (usual price is $98)
Info: Resorts World Sentosa event page
Tours
Guided Tours for Notations in Space (English)
The tours for the art exhibition Notations in Space includes an exclusive peek into STPI's Creative Workshop. They are conducted by volunteer docents from Friends of the Museum.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery,41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Till March 27. Thursday: 11.30am; Friday: 6pm; Saturday and Sunday: 2pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: STPI's event page
Classes
In Verse: Poetry in Print
Create a beautiful monoprint of abstracted landscapes from a gelli plate and insert typewritten lines of poetry. Participants can choose from a selection of poems provided or use their personal favourites.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery,41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: March 25 and 26, 10am to noon, 3 to 5pm
Admission: $35
Info: STPI's event page
Talks
Our Corner of the World: Public Places, Shared Souls
Urbanist Sarah Ichioka, author Esther Vincent, and editor and artist Diana Rahim, explore how public spaces shape our private and collective consciousness, the significance of shared spaces for different communities and how they may be transformed to serve a wider range of interests.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: March 26, 3 to 4.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: STPI's event page
Mapping out your life's milestones
Mr Kenneth Cheng, financial services director from Prudential Assurance Company Singapore, will share tips on charting an effective financial plan to map out life milestones. Participants will receive a free $5 GrabFood voucher and a complimentary health screening. Organised by Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan.
Where: Teochew Building, 97 Tank Road
MRT: Fort Canning / Dhoby Ghaut
When: March 26, 11.30am to 12.30pm
Admission: $10 (member), $20 (non-member)
Info: Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan's website
Living Well with Epilepsy
Epilepsy is a common but often misunderstood condition in Singapore. This public forum by the National Neuroscience Institute aims to educate participants about epilepsy and how people can live well with it.
Where: Zoom
When: March 26, 8.45 to 11.40am
Admission: Free
Info: National Neuroscience Institute's event page
Treatment & Management of Hearing Loss
Learn about identifying signs of hearing loss, seeking help and picking up practical tips on having conversations with family and friends who have hearing loss. Organised by Hearing Partners, a company that provides hearing health care services.
Where: Zoom
When: March 26, 11am to noon
Admission: Free with registration here.
Info: Hearing Partners' website
Parenthood Webinar
Pick up parenting tips and techniques from KK Women's and Children's Hospital's healthcare experts - including developing the right sleeping routine for your child, drawing boundaries on digital use and nurturing a love for reading in children.
Where: Zoom
When: March 26, 1 to 2.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: KK Women's and Children's Hospital's event page
Charity
Chingay Mama Shop
The Chingay50 Mama Shop returns as a one-stop online collective of local designers, merchants and social enterprises on e-commerce platform Lazada. Support local businesses by purchasing products and services that are designed or made in Singapore. Part of the sales proceeds from selected items go towards supporting vulnerable groups.
Where: Lazada's website
When: Till March 31
Admission: Free
Info: Chingay Parade Singapore's website
Others
#HeyChingay50Bus
Twenty beautifully decked-out buses inspired by Chingay parades in the last five decades are plying the roads. If you catch sight of a #HeyChingay50Bus, snap photos of it and post them on your Facebook or Instagram accounts with the hashtags - #ChingaySG2022, #OurChingay50 and #HeyChingay50Bus - and stand to win prizes worth $7,000.
Where: Various locations
When: Till March 27
Admission: Free
Info: Chingay Parade Singapore's website
How to get your event listed
The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.