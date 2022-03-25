Events and listings: Food deals, upcycling exhibition at Nex, #HeyChingay50Bus

Marks & Spencer has put together a snack kit inspired by the popular children's picture book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle. Priced at $22.80, it is available exclusively from Marks & Spencer's Wheelock Place and Parkway Parade stores on Deliveroo. The treats include fruit gums, mini butter animal biscuits, tricolore pasta fusilli and an apple.

Where: Marks & Spencer's Wheelock Place and Parkway Parade stores on Deliveroo

When: Till March 31

Info: Deliveroo's website

