Events and listings: Food deals, Public Hygiene Council event, sustainability market

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, shop zero-waste and ethically made products at a sustainability market, or check out the Public Hygiene Council's Keep Clean, Singapore! virtual event.

Food & drink

London's Restaurant Story at National Museum Singapore

PHOTOS: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

Chef Residence, a platform showcasing a rotating line-up of world's best chefs, is bringing London's two Michelin-starred Restaurant Story to Flutes Restaurant at National Museum of Singapore. The British restaurant's innovative tasting menu is inspired by the British seasons and best produce available. The Singapore menu feature signature dishes such as the Rabbit Sandwich, Paddington Bear, as well as Custard and Caviar. Prices start at $268++ for the six-course lunch and $398++ for the eight-course dinner. Alcoholic drinks pairing is available at an additional $148++ for lunch and $228++ for dinner.

Where: Flutes Restaurant, 01-02 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bras Basah

When: Till April 29. Lunch: noon to 2.30pm; Dinner: 6 to 10.30pm

Info: Visit the Chef Residence website

Skyline Bar 

PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE

Enjoy tapas, ice-cold beers and frozen margaritas at this resort-style alfresco bar set against the backdrop of Marina Bay. Prices for beer and bubbly bundles start at $48. Top up $35 for three snacks.

Where: Skyline Bar, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay Singapore, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Esplanade / Promenade / City Hall

When: Till April 30, 11am to 10.30pm daily

Info: Visit the Parkroyal Collection website

Se7enth

PHOTOS: SE7ENTH

The restaurant is offering a French wine tasting flight with selections such as Marrenon Chardonnay Les Grains 2020 and Louis Max Macon-Villages 2018 . The wines are accompanied by small bites such as smoked salmon, crispy drumlets and assorted tarts.

Where: Se7enth, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, Level 7 OUE Downtown 1, 6 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till April 30, 6.30 to 10pm daily

Price: $165++ for two persons

Info: Visit the Oakwood Premier website

Astor Bar

PHOTO: ASTOR BAR

Sip on Barons de Rothchild Brut Champagne and dig into Normandy oysters.

Where: Astor Bar, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

MRT: Orchard

When: April 24, 6 to 8pm

Price: $98++ a person

Info: Visit the Astor Bar website

Hendrick's Neptunia Gin Launch

PHOTOS: HENDRICK’S GIN

Hendrick's Neptunia ($115 for 700ml), the latest limited release from the brand's Cabinet of Curiosities, has waves of flavour with a smooth, bright citrus finish.

Where: Available at Cold Storage, iShopChangi and William Grant & Sons' brand stores on Lazada and Shopee

When: Till April 30

Info: Visit the Neptunia Gin website

Jigger & Pony

PHOTO: JIGGER & PONY

The home-grown bar has collaborated with Italian beverage company Campari to launch the first instalment of Camparino in Galleria's takeovers across Asia. Tommaso Cecca and Saverio Casella from the historic bar in Milan will helm the bar at Jigger & Pony.

Where: Jigger & Pony, Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Tanjong Pajar

When: April 24, 6pm

Price: $28++ a cocktail

Info: Visit the Campari Group website

The Marmalade Pantry

PHOTO: THE MARMALADE PANTRY

As part of its International Women's Day celebrations, the restaurant's Downtown outlet is offering a special rendition of its signature Afternoon Tea Set, as well as new cupcake and cake flavours. The Periwinkle Afternoon Tea Set ($68++ for two persons) is available for dine-in at all outlets. The Strawberry Madame Whole Cake ($88+, 9-inch) is available for takeaway.

Where: The Marmalade Pantry, 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till April 30, 2 to 6pm

Info: Visit the Marmalade Pantry website

The Gyu Bar

PHOTO: THE GYU BAR

The Easter celebrations continue with an a la carte menu showcasing Hida wagyu and Okinawa eggs. Starters include Wagyu Tamago Yaki ($12++ for three pieces) and Wagyu Kushi Katsu with Egg Yolk Dip ($28++). For mains, diners can choose hearty one-bowl dishes such as Wagyu Katsu Curry Rice Onsen Tamago ($68++) and Ishiyaki Wagyu Tamago Chazuke ($48++).

Where: The Gyu Bar, 01-08, 30 Stevens Road

MRT: Stevens

When: Till April 30, noon to 10pm

Info: Visit The Gyu Bar website

Da Paolo Gastronomia

PHOTO: DA PAOLO

Indulge in Easter treats such as Colomba (Italian traditional Easter bread, $88 each, available in flavours of Classica, Pistachio or Cioccolato), La Perla Chocolate Easter Eggs (300g, $75), Hot Cross Buns ($3.90 each) and Tsoureki ($9.90 each). Available online only is the Easter Picnic Basket ($196.20, usual price is $218), and exclusive to Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar are The Rabbit Hole Cocktail ($24) and The Red Rabbit Mocktail ($16).

Where: Da Paolo Gastronomia outlets; Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar, 01-13, Block 8 Dempsey Road

When: Till April 30, Mondays to Sundays, 8am to 10pm

Info: Visit the Da Paolo website

Dance

Crossings 2022

PHOTO: CRISPIAN CHAN

This year's works are choreographed by dancers Norhaizad Adam and Kuik Swee Boon as well as Filomar Tariao, a senior dance lecturer at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa). Their works will be performed by Nafa students.

Where: Nafa Campus 3, Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: April 29 and 30, 8 to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Crossings 2022 website

Charity

One Heart, One Mind' CHIONG AH! Charity Race 2022: Discover Singapore

PHOTO: NATIONAL NEUROSCIENCE INSTITUTE

Complete the race of 10 stations around Singapore in the fastest time possible at your own selected time. The top three teams will win prizes. Each participant receives discount coupons worth more than $600.

Where: Various locations

When: Till April 30

Admission: Register by making a donation of $50 to the National Neuroscience Institute Fund (for a team of two)

Info: Visit the Give.Asia website

Contests

One Holland Village Public Art Furniture Open Call

Members of the public and arts community are invited to participate in MILL, a public art bench design competition. Five winners will be announced on May 28 and awarded a $2,000 cash prize each. One of the five winning designs will be voted by the public on One Holland Village's Instagram and Facebook pages.

When: Deadline for submssion is on April 30

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the One Holland Village website

Others

Sustainability Weekend Market

PHOTO: THE GLASS HUT

Check out zero-waste lifestyle products, pre-loved and ethically made fashion apparel and small-batch slow bakes. Brands include The Castile Soap Shop, which sells eco-friendly vermont household cleaners and Pass It On Co., which offers sustainable candles and other lifestyle products. There are also thrifted fashion brands such as Emma, Sam & Erin and Y_ng Co, and Spectrum Of Artism, which sells handcrafted polymer clay jewellery. An art show called In The Nature of Things features over 70 works by local artist Jacky Mak.

Where: The Glass Hut, 01-39A, 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace

MRT: Chinatown (exit C)

When: Till April 24, 1 to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit The Glass Hut website

Keep Clean, Singapore! 2022

This annual event is organised by the Public Hygiene Council (PHC). This year's edition will feature stage performances, the launch of the PHC's three new Supermon characters and the unveiling of the winning designs of the Feed My Trashemon school competition. PHC will also announce new initiatives for the year ahead.

Where: Visit the virtual microsite here; Live stream at the Public Hygiene Council YouTube page

When: April 24, 10.30 to 11.30am

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Public Hygiene Council website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Hougang Mall, Level 1 Main Atrium, 90 Hougang Avenue 10

MRT: Hougang

When: Till April 24, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills website

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Pavilion in front of The Marketplace @ 58, 58 New Upper Changi Road

MRT: Tanah Merah

When: Till April 29, Tuesdays to Fridays, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Workforce Singapore website

