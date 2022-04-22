Events and listings: Food deals, Public Hygiene Council event, sustainability market

Check out zero-waste lifestyle products, pre-loved and ethically made fashion apparel and small-batch slow bakes. Brands include The Castile Soap Shop, which sells eco-friendly vermont household cleaners and Pass It On Co., which offers sustainable candles and other lifestyle products. There are also thrifted fashion brands such as Emma, Sam & Erin and Y_ng Co, and Spectrum Of Artism, which sells handcrafted polymer clay jewellery. An art show called In The Nature of Things features over 70 works by local artist Jacky Mak.

Where: The Glass Hut, 01-39A, 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace

MRT: Chinatown (exit C)

When: Till April 24, 1 to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit The Glass Hut website

Keep Clean, Singapore! 2022

This annual event is organised by the Public Hygiene Council (PHC). This year's edition will feature stage performances, the launch of the PHC's three new Supermon characters and the unveiling of the winning designs of the Feed My Trashemon school competition. PHC will also announce new initiatives for the year ahead.

Where: Visit the virtual microsite here; Live stream at the Public Hygiene Council YouTube page

When: April 24, 10.30 to 11.30am

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Public Hygiene Council website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Hougang Mall, Level 1 Main Atrium, 90 Hougang Avenue 10

MRT: Hougang

When: Till April 24, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills website

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Pavilion in front of The Marketplace @ 58, 58 New Upper Changi Road

MRT: Tanah Merah

When: Till April 29, Tuesdays to Fridays, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Workforce Singapore website

