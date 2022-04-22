Events and listings: Food deals, Public Hygiene Council event, sustainability market

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, shop zero-waste and ethically made products at a sustainability market, or check out the Public Hygiene Council's Keep Clean, Singapore! virtual event.
Food & drink
London's Restaurant Story at National Museum Singapore
Chef Residence, a platform showcasing a rotating line-up of world's best chefs, is bringing London's two Michelin-starred Restaurant Story to Flutes Restaurant at National Museum of Singapore. The British restaurant's innovative tasting menu is inspired by the British seasons and best produce available. The Singapore menu feature signature dishes such as the Rabbit Sandwich, Paddington Bear, as well as Custard and Caviar. Prices start at $268++ for the six-course lunch and $398++ for the eight-course dinner. Alcoholic drinks pairing is available at an additional $148++ for lunch and $228++ for dinner.
Where: Flutes Restaurant, 01-02 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah
When: Till April 29. Lunch: noon to 2.30pm; Dinner: 6 to 10.30pm
Info: Visit the Chef Residence website
Skyline Bar
Enjoy tapas, ice-cold beers and frozen margaritas at this resort-style alfresco bar set against the backdrop of Marina Bay. Prices for beer and bubbly bundles start at $48. Top up $35 for three snacks.
Where: Skyline Bar, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay Singapore, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade / Promenade / City Hall
When: Till April 30, 11am to 10.30pm daily
Info: Visit the Parkroyal Collection website
Se7enth
The restaurant is offering a French wine tasting flight with selections such as Marrenon Chardonnay Les Grains 2020 and Louis Max Macon-Villages 2018 . The wines are accompanied by small bites such as smoked salmon, crispy drumlets and assorted tarts.
Where: Se7enth, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, Level 7 OUE Downtown 1, 6 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Till April 30, 6.30 to 10pm daily
Price: $165++ for two persons
Info: Visit the Oakwood Premier website
Astor Bar
Sip on Barons de Rothchild Brut Champagne and dig into Normandy oysters.
Where: Astor Bar, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road
MRT: Orchard
When: April 24, 6 to 8pm
Price: $98++ a person
Info: Visit the Astor Bar website
Hendrick's Neptunia Gin Launch
Hendrick's Neptunia ($115 for 700ml), the latest limited release from the brand's Cabinet of Curiosities, has waves of flavour with a smooth, bright citrus finish.
Where: Available at Cold Storage, iShopChangi and William Grant & Sons' brand stores on Lazada and Shopee
When: Till April 30
Info: Visit the Neptunia Gin website
Jigger & Pony
The home-grown bar has collaborated with Italian beverage company Campari to launch the first instalment of Camparino in Galleria's takeovers across Asia. Tommaso Cecca and Saverio Casella from the historic bar in Milan will helm the bar at Jigger & Pony.
Where: Jigger & Pony, Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road
MRT: Tanjong Pajar
When: April 24, 6pm
Price: $28++ a cocktail
Info: Visit the Campari Group website
The Marmalade Pantry
As part of its International Women's Day celebrations, the restaurant's Downtown outlet is offering a special rendition of its signature Afternoon Tea Set, as well as new cupcake and cake flavours. The Periwinkle Afternoon Tea Set ($68++ for two persons) is available for dine-in at all outlets. The Strawberry Madame Whole Cake ($88+, 9-inch) is available for takeaway.
Where: The Marmalade Pantry, 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Till April 30, 2 to 6pm
Info: Visit the Marmalade Pantry website
The Gyu Bar
The Easter celebrations continue with an a la carte menu showcasing Hida wagyu and Okinawa eggs. Starters include Wagyu Tamago Yaki ($12++ for three pieces) and Wagyu Kushi Katsu with Egg Yolk Dip ($28++). For mains, diners can choose hearty one-bowl dishes such as Wagyu Katsu Curry Rice Onsen Tamago ($68++) and Ishiyaki Wagyu Tamago Chazuke ($48++).
Where: The Gyu Bar, 01-08, 30 Stevens Road
MRT: Stevens
When: Till April 30, noon to 10pm
Info: Visit The Gyu Bar website
Da Paolo Gastronomia
Indulge in Easter treats such as Colomba (Italian traditional Easter bread, $88 each, available in flavours of Classica, Pistachio or Cioccolato), La Perla Chocolate Easter Eggs (300g, $75), Hot Cross Buns ($3.90 each) and Tsoureki ($9.90 each). Available online only is the Easter Picnic Basket ($196.20, usual price is $218), and exclusive to Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar are The Rabbit Hole Cocktail ($24) and The Red Rabbit Mocktail ($16).
Where: Da Paolo Gastronomia outlets; Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar, 01-13, Block 8 Dempsey Road
When: Till April 30, Mondays to Sundays, 8am to 10pm
Info: Visit the Da Paolo website
Dance
Crossings 2022
This year's works are choreographed by dancers Norhaizad Adam and Kuik Swee Boon as well as Filomar Tariao, a senior dance lecturer at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa). Their works will be performed by Nafa students.
Where: Nafa Campus 3, Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: April 29 and 30, 8 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the Crossings 2022 website
Charity
One Heart, One Mind' CHIONG AH! Charity Race 2022: Discover Singapore
Complete the race of 10 stations around Singapore in the fastest time possible at your own selected time. The top three teams will win prizes. Each participant receives discount coupons worth more than $600.
Where: Various locations
When: Till April 30
Admission: Register by making a donation of $50 to the National Neuroscience Institute Fund (for a team of two)
Info: Visit the Give.Asia website
Contests
One Holland Village Public Art Furniture Open Call
Members of the public and arts community are invited to participate in MILL, a public art bench design competition. Five winners will be announced on May 28 and awarded a $2,000 cash prize each. One of the five winning designs will be voted by the public on One Holland Village's Instagram and Facebook pages.
When: Deadline for submssion is on April 30
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the One Holland Village website
Others
Sustainability Weekend Market
Check out zero-waste lifestyle products, pre-loved and ethically made fashion apparel and small-batch slow bakes. Brands include The Castile Soap Shop, which sells eco-friendly vermont household cleaners and Pass It On Co., which offers sustainable candles and other lifestyle products. There are also thrifted fashion brands such as Emma, Sam & Erin and Y_ng Co, and Spectrum Of Artism, which sells handcrafted polymer clay jewellery. An art show called In The Nature of Things features over 70 works by local artist Jacky Mak.
Where: The Glass Hut, 01-39A, 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace
MRT: Chinatown (exit C)
When: Till April 24, 1 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit The Glass Hut website
Keep Clean, Singapore! 2022
This annual event is organised by the Public Hygiene Council (PHC). This year's edition will feature stage performances, the launch of the PHC's three new Supermon characters and the unveiling of the winning designs of the Feed My Trashemon school competition. PHC will also announce new initiatives for the year ahead.
Where: Visit the virtual microsite here; Live stream at the Public Hygiene Council YouTube page
When: April 24, 10.30 to 11.30am
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the Public Hygiene Council website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Hougang Mall, Level 1 Main Atrium, 90 Hougang Avenue 10
MRT: Hougang
When: Till April 24, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills website
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Pavilion in front of The Marketplace @ 58, 58 New Upper Changi Road
MRT: Tanah Merah
When: Till April 29, Tuesdays to Fridays, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the Workforce Singapore website
How to get your event listed
The listings appear online at The Straits Times (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.