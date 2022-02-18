Events and listings: Food deals, latte art workshop, Maybank's charity run

This pop-up, which is part of At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's Sunday Luxe Series, features more than 50 types of beers. Activities include beer-themed workshops, dinner and a craft beer market.

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Feb 20, 10am to 10pm

Price: From $25

Tel: 6416-6688

Info: At-Sunrice's website

