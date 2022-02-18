Events and listings: Food deals, latte art workshop, Maybank's charity run

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, be your own barista at a latte art workshop, or raise finds for the Singapore Red Cross by taking part in Maybank Singapore's Walk for Humanity run.
Food & drink
DAO of CRAFT Beer Pop Up
This pop-up, which is part of At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's Sunday Luxe Series, features more than 50 types of beers. Activities include beer-themed workshops, dinner and a craft beer market.
Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street
MRT: Tai Seng
When: Feb 20, 10am to 10pm
Price: From $25
Tel: 6416-6688
Info: At-Sunrice's website
Bedrock Bar & Grill
Enjoy the five-course Satsuma Gyu Dinner Tasting Menu ($168++) with wine pairings offered as a top-up option ($88++). Dishes include Beef Tartare, Wagyu Sando and Boneless Wagyu Chuck Rib - made with Satsuma Gyu and 4 per cent Miracle Beef, from Kagoshima prefecture. Selected dishes on the tasting menu are available a la carte (from $38++) for dine-in and takeaway. One-day advance reservation is required.
Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till Mar 31, 6 to 8.30pm, Sundays to Thursdays
Tel: 6238-0054
Info: Bedrock Bar & Grill's website
White Rose Cafe
The restaurant at York Hotel is putting its DIY Hokkien Popiah set ($55 for 10 pieces, $98 for 20 pieces) back on the takeaway menu. Also enjoy 20 per cent off local desserts from the à la carte menu with each order of the popiah set. Order three days in advance.
Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Till April 30, noon to 8pm daily
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: York Hotel's website
Concerts
Concert Series: Nafa Orchestra
The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) Orchestra presents Respighi's Gli uccelli (The Birds), a suite that pays homage to works by Bernardo Pasquini, Jacques de Gallot, Jean-Philippe Rameau and Jacob van Eyck. The programme also includes Vaughan Williams' Fantasia On A Theme by Thomas Tallis and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466 performed by Christopher Guzman. The concert will be live streamed.
Where: Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Live broadcast here
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Feb 24, 7.30 to 8.45pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa's website
Exhibitions
ReBound: Journeying Covid with Art Therapy
The ReBound exhibition series organised by The Red Pencil (Singapore) features multi-media artworks created by children and youth, based on their experiences with the pandemic. It includes both online and on-site (pre-registration is required) versions.
Where: The Red Pencil (Singapore), 01-69, 82 Redhill Lane
MRT: Redhill
When: Till March 13, 9am to 6pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Website
Tanah: Redhill, A Pottery Affair
The first exhibition by The Other Potters - made up of experienced potters - features handmade and unique ceramic ware.
Where: Redhill Forum 06-03, 16 Jalan Kilang Timor
MRT: Redhill
When: Till Feb 20, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: The Other Potters' website
Lem's Bestiary Illustrated By Mróz
This exhibition brings visitors into the imaginative world of esteemed Polish science-fiction writer, visionary and futurist Stanislaw Lem, who foresaw the possibilities of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and genetic engineering. His thought-provoking literary works are brought to life by Polish illustrator and artist Daniel Mroz. Part of the Poland SHIOK Festival that highlights Polish food, traditions, arts and culture.
Where: Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road
MRT: Jurong East
When: Till March 31, Fridays to Sundays: 10am to 1pm, 2 to 5pm. The centre is open at the same timings during school and public holidays
Admission: Free with Science Centre Singapore admission
Info: Website
Classes
Mobile Videography Workshop
Pick up pro tips on how to shoot, edit and share videos on your smartphone. The session will end with participants engaging in a friendly video competition.
Where: Southside, 80 Siloso Point
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Feb 22, March 8 and 22, 5.30 to 7.30pm
Admission: $30
Info: Sentosa's website
Latte Art Workshop
Be your own barista and learn about espresso extraction, milk frothing and make latte art. The workshop includes a three-course western set meal for dinner.
Where: Good Old Days Food Court, 60 Siloso Beach Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Feb 23, March 2 and 23, 5.30 to 6.30pm, 7 to 8pm
Admission: $40
Info: Sentosa's website
Terrarium Workshop
Learn how the terrarium ecosystem works, the types of terrariums and how to take care of them. Participants will create and decorate their own terrarium and bring them home. All materials will be provided.
Where: Palawan Kidz City, 31 Beach View
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Feb 24, March 10 and 24, 5.30 to 7pm
Admission: $15
Info: Sentosa's website
Cake & Donut Decorating Workshop
Follow step-by-step instructions to create themed fondant decorations. Open to participants aged five and older. Note that the bakes contain eggs, dairy, gluten and possibly traces of nuts.
Where: Palawan Kidz City, 31 Beach View
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Feb 25, March 11 and 25, 5.30 to 7pm
Admission: $20
Info: Sentosa's website
Talks
Lasik and Its Alternatives
In this webinar, Associate Professor Khor Wei Boon, a senior consultant with the Refractive Surgery and Corneal & External Eye Disease departments at the Singapore National Eye Centre, will talk about the right time to get rid of glasses and contact lenses, options for laser vision correction, as well as what to expect during and after Lasik.
Where: Zoom
When: Feb 25, 6 to 7.15pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Singapore National Eye Centre's website
Charity
Walk for Humanity
Organised by Maybank Singapore, this virtual charity walk raise funds in support of the Singapore Red Cross' local and regional humanitarian efforts. Maybank will donate $10 with every 1km you clock (up to S$150,000). To take part, download the 42Race app. The public can also donate directly to the Red Cross and the money will go towards programmes supporting isolated elderly in Singapore.
When: Till March 20
Admission: Free with registration
Info: 42Race's website
Sports
SoleMates Highball Run
This 4km scenic evening run by the bay includes stops at four restaurants in the Marina Bay area - JustIN Flavours of Asia, Mischief, Brewerkz One Fullerton and Chimi's Marina Bay. Runners get to redeem a different specially concocted highball at each place.
Where: Meeting point: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown
When: Sundays, 5 to 7pm
Admission: $38
Info: Website
Others
Geneco Red Packet Recycling Bins
For the second straight year, electricity company Geneco partners with local brands to roll out recycling bins islandwide for the public to deposit their used and excess red packets.
Where: 26 retail and office locations islandwide
When: Till March 6
Info: Geneco's website
