Events and listings: Food deals, John Williams tribute concert, Singapore Badminton Open

After a two-year hiatus, the tournament returns with world-class shuttlers from around the globe, including Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: July 12 to 17, check website for timings

Admission: From $5 for children, $30 for adults

Info: Singapore Badminton Association website

Others

Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2022

The four-day expo will showcase designs from more than 230 exhibitors from 26 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Italy and the United States.

Where: Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Halls A & B level 1, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: July 14 to 17, 11.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: SIJE website

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Pioneer Mall, 638 Jurong West Street 61

MRT: Pioneer

When: July 12 to 15, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: WSG website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.