Events and listings: Food deals, John Williams tribute concert, Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, attend a concert that celebrates the 90th birthday of legendary American film composer John Williams, or catch Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew at the Singapore Badminton Open.
Food & drink
The Marmalade Pantry
The restaurant's Downtown outlet has a new two-course Executive Set Lunch, ($28++), which comes with a choice of mains such as Thai Basil Fried Rice, Capellini Aglio Olio and Ciabatta Sandwich, a choice of starter (soup or salad of the day) or dessert, and a beverage.
Where: The Marmalade Pantry Downtown, 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Till July 29, noon to 3pm daily
Tel: 9272-6131
Info: The Marmalade Pantry website
Greenwood Fish Market
For its 10th World Oyster Festival in July, Greenwood Fish Market is flying in 29 oyster varietals such as Belle du Jour, NZ Rock and Sakoshi Bay from seven countries. Guests can enjoy the Oyster Tasting Platter ($109.95, eight pairs of the chef's selection), or order the oysters a la carte (from $4.50 a piece, minimum of two pieces per varietal). Available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery at all Greenwood Fish Market outlets.
Where: Bukit Timah outlet: 34/38 Greenwood Avenue; Quayside Isle outlet: 31 Ocean Way 01-04
MRT: Sixth Avenue / Tan Kah Kee; HarbourFront
When: Till July 31
Tel: 6467-4950
Info: Greenwood Fish Market website
Peppermint
In the Tastes of Taiwan buffet, executive chef Chan Tuck Wai and his team present authentic Taiwanese street food and traditional favourites. Expect classic Taiwanese dishes such as Oyster Mee Sua, Braised Chicken One-bowl Rice and Flame-grilled Diced Beef Cubes.
Where: Peppermint, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till July 31. Noon to 2.30pm (weekday lunch), noon to 3pm (weekend lunch), 6.30 to 10pm daily (dinner)
Price: Buffet lunch: $68++ an adult (daily), $98++ an adult (public holidays, eves of public holidays). Buffet Dinner: $88++ an adult (Mondays to Thursdays), $98++ an adult (Fridays to Sundays, public holidays, eves of public holidays)
Tel: 6845-1111
Info: Pan Pacific website
Jurassic World Dominion Dining Adventure at Universal Studios Singapore
Enjoy a Jurassic World-themed four-course dinner ($248 an adult, $188 a child), which includes BBQ pork ribs, beef skewers and dessert made of lemongrass osmanthus jelly. Diners also enjoy a special effects show, a storytelling session and life-size "dinosaur" appearances before dinner. This specially curated multi-sensory dining experience celebrates the global release of the Jurassic World Dominion film last month.
Where: Universal Studios Singapore, Discovery Food Court, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Every Sunday till Aug 14, 6.30 to 9pm
Price: $248 an adult, $188 a child
Info: RWS Sentosa website
Exhibitions
Appetite: A Bird Flies Into the Mirror
The exhibition brings together the works of six artists who are recognised as pioneers of conceptual art in the Philippines.
Where: Appetite, 72A Amoy Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: Till July 16, 11am to 3pm
Admission: Free with booking
Info: Appetite website
Off/On: Everyday Technology that Changed Our Lives, 1970s-2000s
This exhibition takes visitors through familiar settings of the home, workplace and other social spaces, and explores how everyday technological tools changed and shaped the lives of Singaporeans from the 1970s to the 2000s.
Where: National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery, basement level, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Till Oct 30, 10am to 7pm
Admission: Free admission for Singaporeans and PRs
Info: National Heritage Board website
Concerts
John Williams 90 Concert Gala
Featuring scores from classic films including Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Harry Potter, the concert celebrates the 90th birthday of legendary American film composer John Williams. It will be conducted by Jessica Gethin and performed by 69 musicians from The Base Philharmonic Orchestra.
Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 4 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: July 15 and 16, 8pm
Admission: From $85
Info: Sistic website
Talks
Celebrate Racial Harmony Day: Delicious Heirlooms - Our Hawker Heroes
In celebration of Racial Harmony Day on July 21, this webinar explores the roles of hawker centres, the contributions of hawkers and how people can help preserve hawker culture. Organised by National Heritage Board.
Where: Zoom
When: July 16, noon to 1pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Peatix website
Celebrate Racial Harmony Day: My Family Stories of Racial Harmony
Organised in collaboration with Genealogy Society Singapore, this webinar reflects on the important national values that Singaporeans embrace through their family and grassroots stories - from the kampong days in the 1960s to the integrated housing communities of today.
Where: Zoom
When: July 16, 2 to 3.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Peatix website
Hooked on Reading
This talk is conducted by retired education consultant Ng Seok Moi and Sangeeta Deshpande, a published author, professional storyteller and mother of two. They will explore the impact of reading on children's learning and language acquisition, the importance of fun in engaging children in learning, as well as ways to leverage technology to enhance children's reading experience. Open to parents and teachers.
Where: National Library Building, The Pod level 16, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis
When: July 16, 10.30 to 1pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Eventbrite website
Sports
Singapore Badminton Open 2022
After a two-year hiatus, the tournament returns with world-class shuttlers from around the globe, including Singapore's world champion Loh Kean Yew.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: July 12 to 17, check website for timings
Admission: From $5 for children, $30 for adults
Info: Singapore Badminton Association website
Others
Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2022
The four-day expo will showcase designs from more than 230 exhibitors from 26 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Italy and the United States.
Where: Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Halls A & B level 1, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: July 14 to 17, 11.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: SIJE website
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Pioneer Mall, 638 Jurong West Street 61
MRT: Pioneer
When: July 12 to 15, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: WSG website
