Events and listings: Food deals, Jack the Ripper musical, Santa Run For Wishes 2021

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, catch South Korean musical Jack The Ripper, or help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses by signing up for a virtual run.

Food & drink

Ginger



PHOTO: GINGER, PARKROYAL ON BEACH ROAD



The restaurant at Parkroyal on Beach Road has revamped their a la carte menu, which pays homage to Singapore's diverse food culture. Dishes include Hainanese Chicken Rice ($16), Beef Rendang ($18) and Singapore Chilli Crab ($75).

Where: Ginger, Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

When: Till Dec 12. Breakfast: 8 to 10.30am daily; Lunch (Wednesdays to Sundays): noon to 2.30pm; Dinner (Wednesdays to Sundays): 6 to 10pm

Info: Visit the Parkroyal on Beach Road website.

The Gyu Bar



PHOTOS: THE GYU BAR



Celebrate the festive season with a menu that showcases snow-aged items such as wagyu, sake and genmaicha. They include Snow-Aged Wagyu Katsu Curry ($28), Snow-Aged Wagyu Shabu Shabu/Sukiyaki ($218 for two persons) and Hakkaisan Three Years Snow-Aged Junmai Daiginjyo ($45 for 180ml, $168 for 720ml).

Where: The Gyu Bar, 01-08, 30 Stevens Road

MRT: Stevens

When: Till Dec 21, noon to 10pm

Info: Visit The Gyu Bar's website.

Thevar



PHOTOS: THEVAR



The Balvenie & the Michelin Guide have unveiled the one-Michelin-starred Thevar, the fifth of six restaurants that are part of Handcrafted By - a platform offering whisky-paired dining experiences. Chef-owner Mano Thevar has created two items which will be available for a limited period. One is a rack of tandoori lamb with herbs chutney, tarragon raita and lamb fat rumali roti to pair with The Balvenie Doublewood 12 (served neat). The other item is the chef's twist on a classic Bengali dessert, rasmalai - by infusing it with saffron, cardamom and The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14. The handcrafted pairings are priced at $278++ a person

Where: Thevar, 9 Keong Saik Road

MRT: Outram Park

When: Till Dec 7. Tuesdays to Saturdays: 5.30pm till late (closed on Sundays & Mondays)

Info: Visit Thevar's website.

The Macallan Pop-Up Launch



PHOTOS: THE MACALLAN



The Macallan will be unveiling their latest single malt, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, at Ion Sky Orchard. Whisky and chocolate lovers can enjoy a tastingof the new product and receive a box of The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao Bon Bons created by award-winning pastry chef Janice Wong. Guests must be aged 18 and older.

Where: ION Sky, Level 56, 2 Orchard Turn

MRT: Orchard

When: Dec 4 and 5, 11am to 9pm

Admission: $22

Info: Visit the Eventbrite website.

Books

#BuySingLit Children's Book Bazaar

PHOTO: #BUYSINGLIT CHILDREN'S BOOK BAZAAR



The Singapore Book Publishers Association is organising the #BuySingLit Children's Book Bazaar as part of the #BuySingLit movement, which is supported by the National Arts Council. The hybrid event will feature in-person events at the Central Public Library, with online events taking place concurrently.

Where: Programme Zone (Basement 1), Central Public Library, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street; Online at bookbazaar.sg

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Dec 5, 7 to 10pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Eventbrite website.

Films

GV Exclusive: Jack the Ripper Korean Live Musical Viewing



PHOTOS: GOLDEN VILLAGE



Golden Village (GV) is bringing the South Korean musical, Jack The Ripper, exclusively to Singapore. Directed by director Shin Sung Woo, it is about a detective trying to solve a serial murder case where the victims are prostitutes. Daniel, a surgeon, makes a dangerous deal with Jack, a murderer, for the woman he loves. The musical stars K-pop boy band members Nam Woo-Hyun (Infinite), Lee Hong Gi (FTIsland), MJ (Astro) and In Seong (SF9).

Where: Golden Village Funan, Funan Mall 05-01, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Dec 5, 2pm; Dec 7, 9 and 10, 6.30pm

Admission: From $64

Info: Visit the Golden Village website.

Kids

A Night At The Airport



PHOTOS: CHANGI EXPERIENCE STUDIO



At this two-day, one-night camp, enjoy exclusive access to behind-the-scenes airport experiences and fun attractions. At the Design Thinking workshop, the young ones can pick up and apply design skills by creating an airport of the future. Recommended for children aged six to 12.

Where: Changi Experience Studio, Jewel Changi Airport, Level 4, 78 Airport Boulevard

MRT: Changi Airport

When: Till Dec 22. Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays: 9am to noon next day

Admission: $138 (adult); $168 (child)

Info: Visit the Jewel Changi Airport website.

The Bub Fair Holiday Pop-Up

Over two weekends, more than 60 local boutiques will offer children and lifestyle products that focuson quality, design and sustainability. They include children clothing brand Elizabeth Little, Maison Q, which sells reversible kid wear, sustainable toy shops Noah's Toys and Sunday Bedding, which offers environmentally friendly bedding. There will also be sustainable homeware brands such as Forest Makers, Evercasa and Césama Home, as well as self-care brands like Candles of Light, Oasis Beauty Kitchen and Nodspark.

Where: Social Affinity, Chutex Building Level 3, 219 Kallang Bahru

MRT: Bendemeer

When: Dec 10 to 12 and Dec 17 to 19, 10am to 7pm

Admission: $5 a ticket (admits two) with registration. Redeemable for shopping vouchers

Info: Visit the Eventbrite website.

Minecraft Coding Workshop



PHOTOS: PASSIONWAVE



This workshop is for children aged seven to 16 who are interested to learn computing in a creative environment. They will pick up programming concepts that can be applied to the projects they develop.

Where: Online

When: Dec 11 and 12, 1 to 4pm

Admission: $180 to $190

Info: Visit the OnePA website.

Talks

Human Organ Transplant Act Talk

PHOTO: SOCIETY OF SHENG HONG WELFARE SERVICES



In this talk organised by Society of Sheng Hong Welfare Services, find out more about the Human Organ Transplant Act, how the donated organ will be used and how to pledge for organ donation.

Where: Zoom

When: Dec 9, 10.30 to 11.30am

Admission: Free with registration

Tel: 6538-9877

Info: Visit the Society of Sheng Hong Welfare Services website.

Classes

Botanical Traces: Printing from the Singapore Botanic Gardens Archive



PHOTO: STPI CREATIVE WORKSHOP AND GALLERY



This botanical printing session is developed in partnership with Singapore Botanic Gardens. Get an intimate look at the beauty and precise anatomy of the botanical printing blocks from the Gardens' archives, and get hands-on with its replicas to create a deck of prints.The workshop will be introduced by Dr Michele Rodd, a senior researcher at the National Parks Board and curator of exhibitions at the Botanical Art Gallery.

Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Dec 3 and 4, 4 to 6.30pm

Admission: $150

Info: Visit the STPI website.

Sunday Luxe Series: Sunday Eggsperience with Chef Haikal Johari



PHOTOS: AT-SUNRICE GLOBALCHEF ACADEMY



Guests will be taken on epicurean journey themed around eggs. Activities include an all-day dining experience, a visit to a produce market, as well as wine and cooking workshops. Organised by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy and hosted by executive chef Haikal Johari of one-Michelin-starred Alma by Juan Amador.

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Dec 5, noon to 9.30pm

Admission: From $25 to $85 per person

Info: Visit the At-Sunrice website.

Comedy

A Magical Christmas Comedy Show (Advisory 16)



PHOTO: DMR PRODUCTIONS



This year's show features six talents. On hosting duty is Deepak Chandran, an established host at Comedy Masala Singapore. The other comedians are Sarah Peng from China; Matt Chalmers from Scotland; Adrian Saw from Australia, who is also a magician; as well as Singaporeans Sam See and Shalynn Hobelsberger, who was crowned Ms Singapore World in 2014.

Where: Black Box @ Drama Centre, National Library, #03-01, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

When: Dec 9, 10, 11 & 12, 8pm to 9.30pm

Admission: $65

Info: Visit the Peatix website.

Charity

Santa Run For Wishes 2021



PHOTOS: MAKE-A-WISH SINGAPORE



Make-A-Wish Singapore's annual fundraising event returns virtually. The goal is for all participants to clock a total of 21,517km - the distance between Singapore and the North Pole. Through the 42Race app, they can unlock the 3km, 5km, 10km, 20km or 50km (accumulative) milestones. All proceeds go towards granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

When: Till Dec 19

Admission: $20 per race entry

Info: Visit the 42Race website.

The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift 2021



PHOTO: THE BOYS' BRIGADE



Join the Boys' Brigade in delivering vouchers and food hampers to 44,167 beneficiariesy. Children are welcome to participate.

Where: 1200 Sembawang Road

MRT: Sembawang

When: Dec 6 to 29, 10am to 11am, 11am to noon, 1 to 2pm, 2 to 3pm, 3 to 4pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Boys' Brigade website.

Contests

Dream Cruise 5th Anniversary Contest



PHOTO: DREAM CRUISE





Post a photo or video on your Facebook or Instagram account showing your moments onboard a Dream Cruises ship. It should be accompanied by a short caption, and the hashtag #MyMemorieswithDC. Also tag @dreamcruiseline on Instagram. Every participant will receive $50 onboard credits when they book a Balcony Stateroom, or $100 onboard credits when they book a Palace Suite. The grand prize is a three-night cruise for two onboard World Dream.

When: Till Dec 6, 11.59pm. Winners will be announced on Dec 12

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Dream Cruises Facebook page.

Dynamic:Diversity (D:2) Dance Competition

PHOTO: PA



The competition provides youths aged 13 to 35 with a platform to showcase their talent and be part of Chingay50 next year. Form groups of two and submit a video of two minutes or less by Dec 15. The clip should show the contestants' skill and originality in fusing local traditional dance culture with any genre/style of their choice. Contestants stand to win a cash prize of up to $1,200 and prizes from Skechers. The top three groups of each category (13 to 17 years old, 17 to 25 years old and 13 to 35 years old) may be featured in Chingay50.

Where: Online

When: Till Dec 15, 11.59pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Chingay website.

Others

Go Safe Online - A Cyber Carnival for Families

PHOTO: CYBER SECURITY AGENCY OF SINGAPORE



Parents and children can learn more about the importance of cybersecurity and pick up tips to be safe online. Test your knowledge by playing a motion controlled game and stand to win prizes. There is also a cybersecurity talk for parents via Safra Punggol's Facebook page on Dec 11 from 11am to noon. Organised by Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.

Where: Safra Punggol, 9 Sentul Crescent

MRT: Punggol

When: Till Dec 14

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Safra Punggol Facebook page.

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Eastpoint Mall, Main Atrium, 3 Simei Street 6

MRT: Simei

When: Dec 3 to 5, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills website.

Heineken Festive Cheers



PHOTO: HEINEKEN



Created in collaboration with Klook, this campaign invites the public to share their disrupted holiday plans. Participants could prizes such as a yacht voyage, staycation, or a Heineken Home Blade, a compact draught dispenser.

Where: www.heinekenfestivesg.com

When: Till Dec 24

Admission: Free

