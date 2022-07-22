Events and listings: Food deals, heritage tours

If you love chocolates and pampering yourself at the spa, the Sweet Ritual package by AWAY Spa in Sentosa is for you. The 150-minute treatment starts with a body scrub, followed by a Pink Himalayan Salt bath soak, and finishes with a detox body massage and quick facial cleanse. Then enjoy a sweet treat at Singapore Chocolate cafe at Quayside Isle. Guests can choose a cup of Original hot chocolate, an Original sundae with dark chocolate sauce or a bean-to-bar chocolate chip cookie.

Where: AWAY Spa, W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till July 31, 10am to 10pm

Admission: $350++

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Oasis Terraces Community Plaza, 681 Punggol Drive

MRT: Punggol

When: July 26 to 29, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Sun Plaza Atrium, Level 2, 30 Sembawang Drive

MRT: Sembawang

When: July 29 to 31, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

