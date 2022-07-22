Events and listings: Food deals, heritage tours

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, or discover the heritage and food culture of Kreta Ayer or Geylang Serai through a guided walking tour.
Food & drink
Levant
Beer and cocktail fans should check out the bar's Life in Spritz: Summer Social promotion. Sip on Sunday After Brunch (Sundays, 5 to 9pm) cocktails such as Moondust ($16, usual price is $20) and Rhubarb Sour ($16, usual price is $22). For beer lovers, enjoy Happy Hour (Sundays to Thursdays, 6 to 8pm) with Mythos ($60 for a bucket of six bottles, usual price is $12 a bottle).
Where: Levant, ST Signature Hotel, Level 4, 32 Tras Street
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Till July 31, 5pm to midnight
Smoke & Mirrors
Rooftop bar Smoke & Mirrors has partnered with Bombay Sapphire and Aberfeldy Bombay Sapphire Gin and Aberfeldy Whisky to present two limited-time menus. The initiative aims to raise awareness of sustainable agriculture and biodiversity. Art of Botanicals features herb-infused cocktails with Bombay Sapphire gin - Rosemary Gimlet ($25++) and Gin Basil Smash ($25++). Barrels & Bees consists of three cocktails and a flight pairing menu ($68++) featuring Aberfeldy cocktails paired with unifloral honey sourced from local beekeepers and bee harvests.
Where: Smoke & Mirrors, 06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till July 31, 6 to 11pm
Peach Blossoms
Indulge in a six-course wine pairing menu ($248++ a person, minimum two persons to dine) prepared by award-winning executive Chinese chef Edward Chong and his culinary team. It includes Crab Meat and Celtuce Stem Salad with Yuzu Ponzu Jelly, Nourishing Sea Treasure Soup with Black Garlic and Spring Chicken, Poached Fillet of Pacific Grouper in Green Peppercorn, and Chilled Bird's Nest with Avocado and Coconut Pudding. The dishes are paired with a premium selection of French wines.
Where: Peach Blossoms, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Level 5, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till July 31. Lunch: noon to 3pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 3pm (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays). Dinner: 6.30 to 10.30pm daily
Skyline Bar
Unwind with all-day drink bundles. Get the party started with five bottles of Tiger or Heineken beer ($48++) or a three-litre tower of Tiger or Heineken beer ($88++). If bubbly is more your cup of tea, go for two bottles of Piccini Prosecco ($118++) or two bottles of Barons de Rothschild ($188++). Add $35++ to your drink bundle for three snacks or small bites.
Where: Skyline Bar, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Level 5, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till July 31, 11am to 10.30pm daily
SaladStop!
To celebrate the launch of its first net zero store at Capita Spring, SaladStop! customers who place an order from this store via Deliveroo are eligible to win a Brompton foldable bike worth more than $3,200. Thirty other lucky winners will earn the chance to receive a special Deliveroo x SaladStop! DIY Urban Farming Kit. Instructions to enter the giveaway are on a pledge card included with each order.
Where: SaladStop!, Capita Spring 01-03, 88 Market Street
When: Till July 31
Madame Fan
The Cantonese restaurant has launched new set menus (from $68++ a person for lunch, from $138++ for dinner). Executive Chinese chef Pak Chee Yit showcases modern ingredients in dishes such as King Prawn Squid Ink Fried Rice, Truffle-scented Wagyu Beef and Foie Gras Roll.
Where: Madame Fan, The NCO Club Level 2, 32 Beach Road
MRT: City Hall /Esplanade
When: Till Dec 6, noon to 10pm
York Hotel
Celebrate Singapore's 57th birthday with local treats such as chilli crab, fish curry, and Singapore laksa. Wrap up the meal with popular local desserts such as pulu hitam, assorted nonya kuehs and durian ice kachang - along with free flow of bandung, calamansi, coffee and tea. HSBC and UOB cardmembers enjoy 15 per cent off with full payment made by Aug 4. Receive a bottle of house wine with 10 diners or more on the dine-in day.
Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Aug 9, noon to 2.30pm
Price: $57 an adult, $28 a child (five to 11 years old)
Dance
Masterpiece in Motion 2022
Singapore Ballet is staging the world premiere of Quiver by Timothy Rushton and the company's premiere of Ibsen's House by Val Caniparoli. The show will close with a restaging of Nils Christe's Organ Concerto.
Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: July 29 and 30, 8pm; July 31, 3pm
Admission: $40, $60 or $80
Classes
Wonders of the Voice - Beginner's Guide
In this masterclass on voice-overs, voice acting and jingles, learn about modulation, articulation, pronunciation, inflection, techniques to disguise your voice, impersonating accents, and improving cadence and resonance. Conducted by voice actor Noella Menon.
Where: Changi Simei Community Centre, 10 Simei Street 2
MRT: Simei
When: July 31, 10.30am to 6.30pm
Admission: $299 for Passion cardholders, $309 for non-members. Eligible for Skills Future credit
Tours
Discover Through Dialects: Kreta Ayer Heritage Tours
Kreta Ayer is rich in history and the cultural arts that are introduced by the Chinese immigrants and many of which continue to be practiced today. This guided tour of the Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery and a short exploration around the wider precinct are conducted in Teochew.
Where: Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery, Level 1 Kreta Ayer CC, 28 Kreta Ayer Road
MRT: Outram Park
When: July 30, 10.30am to noon
Admission: $5
Community Gallery Tours: Discover Kreta Ayer's Food Heritage
Kreta Ayer has a food culture that spans generations. In this walking tour, visit some of the precinct's notable food stalls and eateries, and learn about their heritage. The session is open to all ages, conducted in English and does not include food tasting.
Where: Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery, Level 1 Kreta Ayer CC, 28 Kreta Ayer Road
MRT: Outram Park
When: July 30, 2.30 to 4pm
Admission: $5
Community Gallery Tours: Discover Geylang Serai's Food Heritage
Geylang Serai is home to a variety of food and spices that tell its heritage. This walking tour explores local dishes and ingredients that are both familiar and new. The session is open to all ages, conducted in English and does not include food tasting.
Where: Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery, 01-05 Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: July 31, 1.30 to 3pm
Admission: $5
Contests
Singapore River Signatures 2022 : Diner's Choice
Singapore River Signatures 2022 returns for its eighth edition with events that celebrate the dining establishments along the Singapore River. The public can nominate their favourite food and beverage outlets across Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay, and stand to win a total of $2,000 worth of F&B and lifestyle vouchers and prizes.
Where: Online
When: Till July 31
Admission: Free
Others
Sweet Ritual at AWAY Spa
If you love chocolates and pampering yourself at the spa, the Sweet Ritual package by AWAY Spa in Sentosa is for you. The 150-minute treatment starts with a body scrub, followed by a Pink Himalayan Salt bath soak, and finishes with a detox body massage and quick facial cleanse. Then enjoy a sweet treat at Singapore Chocolate cafe at Quayside Isle. Guests can choose a cup of Original hot chocolate, an Original sundae with dark chocolate sauce or a bean-to-bar chocolate chip cookie.
Where: AWAY Spa, W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till July 31, 10am to 10pm
Admission: $350++
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Oasis Terraces Community Plaza, 681 Punggol Drive
MRT: Punggol
When: July 26 to 29, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Sun Plaza Atrium, Level 2, 30 Sembawang Drive
MRT: Sembawang
When: July 29 to 31, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
