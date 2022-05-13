Events and listings: Food deals, Goh Beng Kwan exhibition, Midnight Sun live musical

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out a retrospective exhibition by pioneer Singaporean artist Goh Beng Kwan, or catch the South Korean live musical Midnight Sun at Golden Village.
Food & drink
Baker X Egg Sugar Butter
A string of home-based bakers have been in residence at Baker X since it opened last year. Now, Egg Sugar Butter (@eggsugarbutter), is offering cakes and pastries such as Raspberry Lychee Shortcake ($9.50), Lemon Meringue Tart ($7.50), Matcha Rollcake ($5.50) and Dark Chocolate Macaron ($16).
Where: Baker X, Orchard Central 04-29, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till May 15, 11am to 10pm
Burger & Lobster
This month, the restaurant is celebrating Mother's Day with the Thank You, MAMA! cocktail ($20++ a glass), which is made with Botanist Gin, apricot, citrus, pineapple and blueberry.
Where: Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Jewel Changi Airport, 05-203, 78 Airport Boulevard
MRT: City Hall / Changi Airport
When: Till May 31, 11am to 9.30pm daily
The Clifford Pier
The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts' World's Best Chefs series is launching with Argentinian celebrity chef Francis Mallmann. Featured in the Netflix series Chef's Table, the chef is known for his Patagonian methods of barbecuing food with open fire. The six-course menu ($628++ a person, top up $188++ for wine pairing) includes Corn Humita With Basil, Open-fire Roasted Premium Aged Beef and Sweetbread On Eggplant Milanese. A vegetarian menu is available upon advance request.
Where: The Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: May 22 to 26, May 29 to 30, 6 to 10.30pm
Apiary
The ice cream parlour is offering the limited-edition Better Together ($5 for a single scoop, $19 for a pint) - a bergamot and jasmine green tea sorbet with roasted pineapple. It is created to support the #BetterTogether campaign, which raises awareness ofand drives collective action for mental health in Singapore. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Singapore's Children Society.
Where: 84 Neil Road; 01-01, 81 Joo Chiat Road; Jubilee Square 01-02, 61 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8
MRT: Tanjong Pagar / Outram Park; Eunos; Ang Mo Kio
When: Till May 29
Tel: 6493-7273
Oriole Coffee + Bar
The seasonal menu features Firecracker Crab Po'boy and Firecracker Shrimp Po'boy (from $18++ each), where brioche buns are filled with deep-fried crab or prawn and seasoned with Cajun spices; as well as Snapper Pie ($32++), a returning fan favourite.
Where: Oriole Coffee + Bar, 01-01 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, 96 Somerset Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till May 31, 11.30am to 10.30pm daily
Tel: 6238-8348
Isetan Singapore Meitenkai Fai
This inaugural fair features over 65 products across nine Meiten brands - including Kuromame Daifuku by Eitaro Sohonpo ($4.50 a piece), Matcha Baum Cake by Tsujiri ($37.90 a box) and The Vegan Curry by Chaya Macrobiotic ($8.70 a pack).
Where: Isetan Scotts Supermarket, Shaw House, Basement, 350 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: May 13 to 26, 11am to 9pm daily
Exhibitions
#GBK85
Cultural Medallion recipient and pioneer local artist Goh Beng Kwan showcases 85 works in this solo exhibition. Visitors will see a restrospective of his works - from the 1950s to the present, including never-before-seen ones from his Covid-19 series.
Where: Conrad Centennial Singapore, Level 6, 2 Temasek Boulevard
MRT: Promenade
When: May 20 to 29, 11 am to 9pm daily
Admission: From $13.65 to $22.02
An Art Exhibition On Grief, Loss & Hope
This exhibition showcases the works of self-taught artist Tan Meng How, who painted rolling landscapes and intricate fauna from his living room. The works are in honour of his late wife's memory and presented in collaboration with the Grief Matters Movement by Monfort Care and Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre.
Where: Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre, 30A Yishun Central 1
MRT: Yishun
When: Till May 22, 10am to 8pm daily
Admission: Free
Celebrating SG Women 2022
The exhibition tracks Singapore's progress towards a fairer and more inclusive society and features inspiring stories of women who have played a vital role in Singapore's nation-building journey.
Where: Toa Payoh HDB Hub Atrium, 480 Lor 6 Toa Payoh
MRT: Toa Payoh
When: Till May 22
Admission: Free
120x120 A Medium Film Format Exhibition by OKB.sg
This show celebrates local photography collective OKB.sg's 120th anniversary. Following an international open call for submission earlier this year, it features 120 photos from around the globe. Fringe activities include a pinhole workshop, photo talks and a retro theme market.
Where: The Glass Hut, 01-39A, 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace
MRT: Chinatown
When: May 14 to 16, 1 to 9.30pm
Admission: $5
Comedy
Kumar Locks Down
Singapore's comedy legend Kumar will perform his funniest jokes from the 1990s to the present for the last time.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 4 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: May 13, 8pm; May 14; 4.30 and 8.30pm; May 15, 4.30pm
Admission: $58 - $128
Gigs
The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston
This concert, which has garnered glowing reviews in Europe and Australia, is performed by Britain's Got Talent star Belinda Davids and celebrates the late American singer Whitney Houston. Expect to hear her greatest hits including I Will Always Love You and I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 4 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: May 27, 8pm; May 28, 3 and 8pm
Admission: $70 - $150
Tiger Crystal Fire Stages
Timbre Group and Tiger celebrate the return of live music with this event. Over 20 shows, 25 local acts will perform at Timbre+ One North and Timbre+ Eastside, including Benjamin Kheng, 53A, Jack & Rai, Royal Estate and Firefly Search Party.
Where: Timbre+ One North, JTC LaunchPad @ one-north, 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent; Timbre+ Eastside @ Expo, 1 Expo Drive
MRT: one-north / Expo
When: Till June 26
Admission: Free
Classes
Batik Painting
In this one-hour workshop, learn about batik - the traditional method of making patterns on cloth originating from Java - and have a hand in painting in a pre-waxed batik print. It is hosted by Kamal Arts, a visual arts practice studio and teaching facility for promoting visual arts.
Where: Smith Street, Chinatown Street Market (opposite DD Eatzakaya Restaurant)
MRT: Chinatown
When: May 21, 2, 3, 4 and 5pm
Admission: $25
Films
Golden Village Live Musical Midnight Sun
Based on the Japanese movie A Song To The Sun (2006), this South Korean musical stars Ha Sung Woon, Song Geonhee, Kwon Eunbi, Y (member of boy band Golden Child) and Kim Namjoo (member of girl group Apink). It will be screened live simultaneously from Seoul. Ticket prices include a free autographed poster which can be collected before the show starts.
Where: Golden Village Funan, 05-01 Funan, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: May 14, 1 and 5.30pm; May 15, 5.30pm
Admission: $64 (GV member), $66 (non-member)
Kids
From Otter to Otah - The Art of Creating Loveable Animal Characters
This workshop is led by Khor Kexin, creative director of El Masnou - an entertainment company that design, launch and operate original mini-attractions. Participants will create their a unique character inspired by animals from the National Museum's William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings. Open to participants aged 13 and above.
Where: The Salon, Level 1, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Rd
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: May 14, 11am to 12.30pm
Admission: $25 a person, $40 or a pair
CAMP Junior Urban Farmer Holiday Programme
Open to kids aged six to 12, this camp lets them immerse in farm life, with activities such as gardening, composting and making meals using ingredients from the garden.
Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara
MRT: Queenstown
When: June 7 to 9; June 14 to 16; June 21 to 23, 8.30am to noon
Admission: $380 a child
Talks
Lasik and its Alternatives
The speaker in this webinar is clinical associate professor Anshu Arundhati, a senior consultant with the Refractive Surgery Department and Corneal & External Eye Disease Department at the Singapore National Eye Centre. She will speak about when it is time to get rid of glasses and contact lens, options for laser vision correction and who are suitable candidates, and what to expect during and after the procedures.
Where: Zoom
When: May 19, 6 to 7.15pm
Admission: Free with registration
Others
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: White Sands, Level 1 Atrium, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: May 13 to 15, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: White Sands, Level 1 Atrium, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: May 13 to 15, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
