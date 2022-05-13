Events and listings: Food deals, Goh Beng Kwan exhibition, Midnight Sun live musical

A string of home-based bakers have been in residence at Baker X since it opened last year. Now, Egg Sugar Butter (@eggsugarbutter), is offering cakes and pastries such as Raspberry Lychee Shortcake ($9.50), Lemon Meringue Tart ($7.50), Matcha Rollcake ($5.50) and Dark Chocolate Macaron ($16).

Where: Baker X, Orchard Central 04-29, 181 Orchard Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Till May 15, 11am to 10pm

Info: This website

Burger & Lobster

This month, the restaurant is celebrating Mother's Day with the Thank You, MAMA! cocktail ($20++ a glass), which is made with Botanist Gin, apricot, citrus, pineapple and blueberry.

Where: Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Jewel Changi Airport, 05-203, 78 Airport Boulevard

MRT: City Hall / Changi Airport

When: Till May 31, 11am to 9.30pm daily

Info: Burger & Lobster's website

The Clifford Pier