Events and listings: Food deals, Chinatown workshops, mangrove kayak tour

Check out the polytechnic's six schools, vibrant student life and innovative eco-system on a guided campus tour. Or explore the schools' interactive zones online. There is also an immersive 360 virtual tour. Join live talks to learn more about the school and its courses, as well as taster workshops about the courses.

Where: Nanyang Polytechnic, 180 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8; Zoom

MRT: Yio Chu Kang

When: Physical guided tour: Jan 6, 1 to 3pm, 4 to 6pm, 7 to 9pm; Jan 7 and 8, 10am to noon; 1 to 3pm; 4 to 6pm

360 virtual tours: all day

Choices Parents' Webinar: Jan 7, 7pm

Live talks: Jan 6, 8; 10am to 9.15pm; Jan 7, 10am to 5.15pm

Taster workshops: Jan 6 and 8, 1.30 to 10pm; Jan 7, 1.30 to 6.30pm

Oneto-one e-consultations: Jan 6 to 8, 2 to 10pm

Admission: Free

Info: Nanyang Polytechnic's Open House site

Careers Connect On-the-Go

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Open space in front of Block 283, Bukit Batok East Avenue 3; Ang Mo Kio Central Stage (next to Block 712 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6)

MRT: Bukit Batok / Ang Mo Kio

When: Bukit Batok: till Jan 7, 9.30am to 6pm. Ang Mo Kio: Jan 11 to 14, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: WSG website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place

MRT: Bishan

When: Jan 7 to 9, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills website

