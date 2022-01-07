Events and listings: Food deals, Chinatown workshops, mangrove kayak tour

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, sign up for a workshop at the Chinatown street market, or kayak to explore Singapore's lush northern coast.
Food & drink
Bob's Bar at Capella Singapore
The bar has launched new craft cocktails (from $20) such as Golden Bells ($24), made with Arquitecto tequila, Mancino Bianco Ambrato, Crawley's pineapple and almond syrup, egg whites and a seasonal citrus topped with mint leaves; and Peacock Punch ($22), concocted with Rebel Yell Bourbon and Pinot noir mixed with chai tea, oat milk, gula melaka and a dash of lemon.
Where: Capella Singapore, Bob's Bar, 1 The Knolls
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till Jan 31. Mondays to Fridays, 4 to 10.30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 2 to 10.30pm
Info: The Capella website
Hilton Singapore Orchard
The new hotel, which will open on March 1 above Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road, will present a two-day pop-up dining event as an exclusive preview to two new restaurant concepts. Diners can look forward to a curated menu inspired by the rich history, spices and produce from the early plantation years of Orchard Road; as well as handpicked specialties from Estate, a modern all-day dining buffet restaurant, and Ginger Lily, an elegant botanical-inspired lounge and bar.
Where: Eat At My Kitchen, 01-01A, 8D Dempsey Road
MRT: Commonwealth
When: Jan 21 and 22, noon to 10pm
Price: Four-course lunch tasting menu: $58 a person (includes a welcome mocktail, coffee and tea); top up $38 for beverage pairing (includes a cocktail and two glasses of wines ). Six-course dinner tasting menu: $98 a person (includes a welcome mocktail, coffee and tea); top up $48 for beverage pairing (includes a cocktail and three glasses of wines)
Info: Hilton Singapore Orchard pop-up's page on Chope
Concerts
Music Alumni Series: Erinnerung an Eichendorff und Schumaby by Joyce Lee Tung and Kseniia Vokhmianina
The works of German poet Joseph von Eichendorff have been set to music by numerous composers. This concert features the different musical settings of his poems used in German composer Robert Schumann's Liederkreis, Op. 39. Also presented are the works of other significant German romantic composers and songs by contemporary composers as well as two songs specially composed by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts alumnus and adjunct Lecturer Americ Goh.
Where: Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Jan 27, 7.30pm
Admission: Free limited admission for fully vaccinated adults and children aged 13 and older. Free online livestream at Eventbrite
Info: Nafa's website
A Poetic Journey: Piano Recitals by Eric Lu
First prize winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2018, Eric Lu will perform two solo recitals - Schumann's Forest Scenes and Schubert's Piano Sonata in A major.
Where: School of the Arts Concert Hall, 1 Zubir Said Drive; Victoria Concert Hall 01-02, 1 Empress Place
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut / City Hall
When: Jan 8 (School of the Arts Concert Hall) and Jan 9 (Victoria Concert Hall), 7.30pm
Admission: $38, $58, $78 and $98 from Sistic (concessions available)
Info: Altenburg Arts' website
Classes
Skill UP
This workshop includes interactive activities and discussions facilitated by health and social care professionals. Topics to be covered include sugars, wholegrains and the healthy plate.
Where: Zoom
When: Jan 12, 19 and 26, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: KTPH website
FuseBeads Keychain Workshop
Participants can form their own patterned designs using fuse beads on peg-boards with a sample range of Chinese New Year-themed designs or any characters they desire. They can also create personalised keychains and coasters.
Where: Chinatown Street Market, 29 Smith Street
MRT: Chinatown (exit A)
When: Jan 8, 2 to 5pm
Admission: $5
Info: Peatix event page
Couplet Writing Workshop
The class is conducted by Mr Huang, who has owned a store selling traditional Chinese ornaments and decor display in Chinatown for more than a decade. Suitable for beginners.
Where: Chinatown Street Market, 29 Smith Street
MRT: Chinatown (exit A)
When: Jan 15, 2 to 6pm
Admission: $8.80
Info: Peatix event page
Resin Making (Basics) Workshop
Create unique handcrafted accessory pieces such as keychains or bangles by pouring and mixing resin. You get to experiment with a variety of colour pigments, glitters, flowers and other elements. Setting and drying time will take 30 minutes after each session.
Where: Chinatown Street Market, 29 Smith Street
MRT: Chinatown (exit A)|
When: Jan 15, 2 to 6pm
Admission: $12
Info: Peatix event page
Tours
Theatrical Walking Tours - Chinatown
In this experiential tour by Let's Go Tour, participants travel to various locations through a story. The tour guide, who plays the role of a fictional character called Tan Ah Huat, will share fascinating tales of Chinatown in the early days of Singapore.
Where: Chinatown
MRT: Chinatown Station (exit A)
When: Jan 23, 10am to noon
Admission: $18
Info: Peatix event page
Nature
Mangrove Discovery @ Khatib Bongsu
Explore the lush northern coast by kayaking through winding and pristine flooded forests. No prior kayaking experience or certificates are required. Participants will undergo a kayaking and safety briefing before setting off.
Where: PAssion Wave @ Sembawang, 60 Jalan Mempurong
MRT: Sembawang
When: Jan 22, 9.30am to 1pm
Admission: $27 to $42, register here
Info: OnePA website
Sports
Kayak 'N' Klean
The programme is one of PAssion WaVe's signature activities that combines water sports (kayaking) with environmental conservation (clean-up).
Where: PAssion Wave @ Sembawang, 60 Jalan Mempurong
MRT: Canberra
When: Jan 30, 9am to 1pm
Admission: $27 to $30, register here
Info: OnePA website
Exhibitions
National Engineers Day 2021
In this virtual exhibition, check out how artificial intelligence is used to protect rainforests, helping society to transform to a low-carbon economy. Also discover other engineering innovations that are shaping our future. Stand to win $10 Grab vouchers by taking part in a mini quiz.
Where: National Engineers Day website
When: Till Jan 31
Admission: Free
Info: National Engineers Day website
Others
SkyHelix Sentosa
This new attraction fetures Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride, where guests are seated in an open-air gondola that gently rotates as it ascends to 79m above sea level. Enjoy the breathtaking 360-degree views stretching from Sentosa to the Keppel Bay area and the Southern Islands. Ticket prices include a choice of a standard non-alcoholic beverage or an exclusive SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir.
Where: 41 Imbiah Road
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till Jan 31, 10am to 9.30pm
Admission: Adult: $18; Child (aged four to 12): $15. SingaporeRediscovers vouchers can be used
Info: Mount Faber Leisure website
Nanyang Polytechnic Open House 2022
Check out the polytechnic's six schools, vibrant student life and innovative eco-system on a guided campus tour. Or explore the schools' interactive zones online. There is also an immersive 360 virtual tour. Join live talks to learn more about the school and its courses, as well as taster workshops about the courses.
Where: Nanyang Polytechnic, 180 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8; Zoom
MRT: Yio Chu Kang
When: Physical guided tour: Jan 6, 1 to 3pm, 4 to 6pm, 7 to 9pm; Jan 7 and 8, 10am to noon; 1 to 3pm; 4 to 6pm
360 virtual tours: all day
Choices Parents' Webinar: Jan 7, 7pm
Live talks: Jan 6, 8; 10am to 9.15pm; Jan 7, 10am to 5.15pm
Taster workshops: Jan 6 and 8, 1.30 to 10pm; Jan 7, 1.30 to 6.30pm
Oneto-one e-consultations: Jan 6 to 8, 2 to 10pm
Admission: Free
Info: Nanyang Polytechnic's Open House site
Careers Connect On-the-Go
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Open space in front of Block 283, Bukit Batok East Avenue 3; Ang Mo Kio Central Stage (next to Block 712 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6)
MRT: Bukit Batok / Ang Mo Kio
When: Bukit Batok: till Jan 7, 9.30am to 6pm. Ang Mo Kio: Jan 11 to 14, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: WSG website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place
MRT: Bishan
When: Jan 7 to 9, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills website
