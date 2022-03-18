Events and listings: Food deals, Aussie Film Festival, Taking Flight art exhibition

Childhood is a crucial time for developing healthy vision. In this webinar, Dr Bryan Sim and Dr Nathalie Chiam, associate consultants at the Singapore National Eye Centre's Cataract & Comprehensive Ophthalmology Department, will talk about symptoms of eye conditions, treatment options and when a child should see an eye doctor.

Where: Zoom

When: March 19, 9.30 to 10.30am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Singapore National Eye Centre's website

Others

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Ubi Avenue 1 Stage, between Block 302 and 306 Ubi Avenue 1

MRT: Ubi

When: Till March 18, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Workforce Singapore website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Velocity@Novena Square, 238 Thomson Road

MRT: Novena

When: Till March 20, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: SGUnited website

