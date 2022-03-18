Events and listings: Food deals, Aussie Film Festival, Taking Flight art exhibition

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, catch a screening at the inaugural Aussie Film Festival, or check out watercolour works by the late Annie Hoor Ngan Thye, a former patient at HCA Hospice Care, at the Sound of Art gallery.
Food & drink
Bedrock Origin
The restaurant is offering a Dinner Tasting Menu ($188++ a person) and Dinner Tasting Menu with Caviar ($288++ a person). Both comprise six courses and wine pairings are available at a top-up of $88++. Highlights include Grilled Octopus Tentacles, Kyoto Tamba A5 Wagyu and Aged Turbot. The menus are part of Beef & Reef series, the restaurant's new quarterly showcase.
Where: Bedrock Origin, 01-02 Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, 23 Beach View, Palawan Ridge Sentosa Island
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till March 31, 6 to 10.30pm, Sundays to Thursdays
Tel: 6238-0054
Info: Email origin@bedrock.com.sg or go to Bedrock Origin's website
Se7enth
Enjoy the Weekend Brunch Platter ($75++, good for two persons) poolside. Dishes include Egg Benedict, Crispy Chicken Wing and 200g Ribeye. There is free flow coffee, tea and juices.
Where: Se7enth, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, Level 7 OUE Downtown 1, 6 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Till March 31, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 3pm
Tel: 6812-6050
Info: Oakwood's website
foodpanda and Famous Amos
Foodpanda Singapore has partnered with Famous Amos to launch Hibiscus Chocolate Pau-radise - limited edition chocolate chip cookies dipped in pink hibiscus chocolate. Each box of 16 cookies ($15.90) is available for purchase on the foodpanda app and website.
Where: foodpanda app and website
When: Till March 31
Info: Foodpanda's website
Les Copains d'Abord
Restaurant Jag's chef and co-owner Jeremy Gillon and chef Kirk Westaway of the two Michelin-starred Jaan team up for their second Les Copains d'Abord dinner ($398++ a person) this year. They will present a degustation dinner honouring the farmers and producers of France and England.
Where: Restaurant Jag, 76 Duxton Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: March 21, 6 to 10.30pm
Tel: 3138-8477
Info: Restaurant Jag's website
Burger & Lobster
In celebration of International Women's Day, which fell on March 8, Burger & Lobster's mixologists have created a cocktail called Porfirio ($14++), which is available at the restaurant's two outlets in Raffles Hotel and Jewel Changi Airport. It is made with the core ingredient of Mount Gay Eclipse Rum. The Raffles Hotel outlet also features Telmont Reserve Rose ($155++ for the first bottle, $130++ for the second) on its menu in March.
Where: Burger & Lobster Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Burger & Lobster Jewel Changi Airport, 05-203 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard
MRT: City Hall / Changi Airport
When: Till March 31, 11am to 9.30pm
Info: Burger & Lobster's website
Exhibitions
Future World: Where Art Meets Science
This permanent exhibition takes visitors through a world of art, science and magic featuring digital interactive installations. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)
Info: Marina Bay Sands' website
Taking Flight
This exhibition - organised by HCA Hospice Care and art gallery Sound of Art - features a selection of favourite waterolour works by the late Annie Hoor Ngan Thye, a former patient at HCA. It was her final wish to share her passion for art and to have her works showcased.
Where: Sound of Art, Level 2 i12 Katong 112 E Coast Road
MRT: Dakota
When: Till March 31, 10am to 10pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: HCA's website
Concerts
Juho Pohjonen plays Mozart & Prokofiev
Acclaimed Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen makes his Singapore debut with a programme including Mozart's Fantasy in C minor and Piano Sonata in C minor, as well as Prokofiev's Dumka and Piano Sonata No. 6 in A major.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 01-02, 11 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall / Raffles Place
When: March 19, 3.30 and 7.30pm
Admission: $38 to $98
Info: bit.ly/3CLBUkt
Films
GV Fan Screening: Fruit Basket - Prelude
This Japanese animated romance film - based on Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket manga series - will be screened exclusively at Golden Village. The story is centred on protagonist Tohru Honda's parents, Kyoko and Katsuya. Each ticket comes with a free movie premium which can be collected at the ticketing counters before the screening starts.
Where: GV Plaza, 07-01 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road; GV VivoCity, 02-30 VivoCity. 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut / HarbourFront
When: March 18, 19, 26 and 27 (check website for screening times)
Admission: $15 (GV members), $17 (public)
Info: Golden Village's website
Aussie Film Festival
This inaugural event presented by the Australian High Commission in Singapore features four films that reflect Australia's rich cultural diversity - western High Ground, drama The Drover's Wife: The Legend Of Molly Johnson, and romantic comedies Rhapsody Of Love and Get A Life, Alright! .
Where: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway
When: Till March 27
Admission: $15 for a standard ticket
Info: The Projector's webiste
Festivals
NUS Arts Festival 2022: Shades of Light(ness)
The 17th edition of the festival presents 21 performances and events in live and hybrid formats. It is a collaboration among more than 400 student artists, professional arts practitioners, as well as leading researchers and thought leaders in NUS. Events include live performances, talks and film screenings.
Where: NUS University Cultural Centre, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent
MRT: Clementi / Kent Ridge
When: March 18 to 27
Admission: Live performances: $25 (public), $15 (students); Live film screenings: $10 (public), $5 (NUS students and staff); Talks: free with pre-registration
Info: NUS Arts Festival's website
Talks
Common Childhood Eye Conditions
Childhood is a crucial time for developing healthy vision. In this webinar, Dr Bryan Sim and Dr Nathalie Chiam, associate consultants at the Singapore National Eye Centre's Cataract & Comprehensive Ophthalmology Department, will talk about symptoms of eye conditions, treatment options and when a child should see an eye doctor.
Where: Zoom
When: March 19, 9.30 to 10.30am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Singapore National Eye Centre's website
Others
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Ubi Avenue 1 Stage, between Block 302 and 306 Ubi Avenue 1
MRT: Ubi
When: Till March 18, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Workforce Singapore website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Velocity@Novena Square, 238 Thomson Road
MRT: Novena
When: Till March 20, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited website
