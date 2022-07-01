Events and listings: Food deals, Art Porters Gallery shows, health talks

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out an exhibition at Art Porters Gallery, or learn more about heart health and Lasik surgery in talks by medical professionals.
Food & drink
Chimi's Somerset
The Monday Madness deal offers 50 per cent off the second margarita (usual price $16) all day.
Where: Chimi's Somerset, 01-25B 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Every Monday (promotion runs till the end of the year), noon to 11pm
Tel: 9847-7527
Info: Chimi's Somerset website
Tablescape Restaurant and Bar
Rooftop Garden Bar & Grill is a new, limited-period dining experience at the rooftop garden of Grand Park City Hall. It offers barbecue platters such as BBQ Seafood Platter ($78++) and The Grande Meat Platter ($118++), served with a range of vegetable accompaniments and housemade sauces.
Where: Tablescape Restaurant and Bar, Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street
MRT: City Hall
When: Every Friday and Saturday till July 30, 6 to 10pm
Tel: 6432-5566
Info: Email hello@tablescape.sg or go to website
Oumi
To celebrate its official launch, this contemporary Japanese Kappo restaurant is offering a six-course omakase menu called 4-Hands Dinner ($228++ a person) for one night only. The menu - jointly created by chef Lamley Chu and guest chef Reiko Yoshikawa from The Orientalist House - includes two garden-to-glass cocktails at the 1-Arden Rooftop Terrace.
Where: Oumi, CapitaSpring 51-01, 88 Market Street
MRT: Raffles City
When: July 3, 6.30 to 10.30pm
Price: $228++
Tel: 815-83763
Info: Email reservation@kaarla-oumi.sg or go to website
Goodwood Park Hotel
The Goodwood Park Gourmet Safari is a one-night event combining dining experiences across five of the hotel's restaurants - Gordon Grill, Tatsuya, Alma by Juan Amador, Min Jiang and L'Espresso. Diners are served a nine-course dinner, along with champagne, wine, sake and whiskey pairings hosted by local wine writer and restaurant critic Ch'ng Poh Tiong.
Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
MRT: Orchard
When: July 7, 6 to 10.30pm
Price: $1,000 a person
Info: Email safari.fnb@goodwoodparkhotel.com or go to this website
Exhibitions
Emak Kata Jangan Jadi Seniman
Art Porters Gallery presents a joint exhibition by local artists Johann M Fauzi and Masuri Mazlan. The show, whose title means "Mum said don't be an artist" in English, features large-scale realistic oil paintings and intimate abstract sculptures that explore the themes of identity, representation and embodied memory.
Where: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: July 1 to 3, 10.30am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Art Porters Gallery's website
36 x 63 by Sue Gray
In conjunction with Pink Fest 2022, a series of works by Singapore-based South African artist Sue Gray is on show. The framed AP (artist proof) of the work titled Bottle 11b will be auctioned with all proceeds going to Action for Aids Singapore (AfA). Ten per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the other works will be donated to AfA.
Where: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: July 1 to 3, 10.30am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Art Porters Gallery's website
Into The Wild by HelloPigu
PiguBao is the signature character of Singaporean visual artist Brenda Tan (aka HelloPigu). Her Into The Wild series follows the adventures of PiguBao, exploring the themes of self-care, reconnection with oneself, disconnection from technology and fate.
Where: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: July 1 to 3, 10.30am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Art Porters Gallery's website
Pusat: Conversations with my mama Saerah
This exhibition showcases clay works by Suriani Suratman, with each series centred on the memories of the artist's conversations with her late mother, Saerah Taris. The works utilise the forms of familiar objects that her mother used daily, such as bowls, dishes, mortars and clothing.
Where: The Arts House, Gallery 2, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: Raffles Place / City Hall
When: July 2 to 11, 11am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
Talks
Get To Know Your Heart
Dr Paul Chiam, senior consultant cardiologist at The Heart & Vascular Centre shares how aortic stenosis is a rising silent killer, the symptoms of an unwell heart, treatments and how to care for the heart. Ms Diane Seto, senior dietitian at Mount Elizabeth Hospital will also talk about the ideal diet for good heart health.
Where: Mount Elizabeth Hospital Novena, Level 9 Conference Room, 38 Irrawaddy Road
MRT: Novena
When: July 2, 2 to 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
Objectifs Short Film Incubator 2022: Short Film Forum
Short Film Forum is a series of public talks by guest speakers presented as part of the Objectifs Short Film Incubator, an initiative focused on developing short film scripts. The talks are open to filmmakers of all backgrounds - from production to development to directing.
Where: Zoom
When: July 1, 8 to 9.30pm; July 2, 6 to 7.30pm; Jul y 3, 8 to 9.30pm
Admission: Free with registration. Donations are welcome
Info: Website
Lasik and its Alternatives
In this webinar, the speaker is clinical associate professor Lim Li, senior consultant at Singapore National Eye Centre's Refractive Surgery Department and Corneal & External Eye Disease Department. She will talk about when it is time to get rid of glasses and contact lens, options for laser vision correction, who makes suitable candidates, and what to expect during and after the procedures.
Where: Zoom
When: Jul 14, 6 to 7pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Website
Others
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Bishan North Shopping Centre, Block 282 Bishan Street 22
MRT: Bishan
When: July 12 to 15, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Website
