Events and listings: Food deals, Art Porters Gallery shows, health talks

In this webinar, the speaker is clinical associate professor Lim Li, senior consultant at Singapore National Eye Centre's Refractive Surgery Department and Corneal & External Eye Disease Department. She will talk about when it is time to get rid of glasses and contact lens, options for laser vision correction, who makes suitable candidates, and what to expect during and after the procedures.

Where: Zoom

When: Jul 14, 6 to 7pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Bishan North Shopping Centre, Block 282 Bishan Street 22

MRT: Bishan

When: July 12 to 15, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Website

