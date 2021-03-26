Events and listings: Food, classes, talks

SINGAPORE -Savour your hunger for food deals, or pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.

Food & drink

Easter Brunch at Brasserie Les Saveurs

Dig into platters of fresh seafood and sashimi; Foie gras Terrine with Fruit Chutney and Brioche Bread; Crab Salad with Avruga Pearls; and Lobster Bisque Espuma with Crab Meat and Salted Egg. Desserts include Easter Egg Tiramisu, Sunny Side-up and Chestnut Citrus Tart. The little ones can creative in a Easter egg decoration session.

Where: Brasserie Les Saveurs, The St. Regis Singapore, Lobby Level, 29 Tanglin Road

MRT: Orchard

When: April 4, noon to 2.30pm

Price: From $138++ a person with non-alcoholic beverages

Tel: 6506-6860

Info: Brasserie Les Saveurs' website

Il Solo Easter Brunch



PHOTO: SOLO RISTORANTE



The highlights in this feast of Italian classics is Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb. The dishes also feature spring ingredients such as white asparagus and artichoke.

Where: Solo Ristorante, 45 Amoy Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

When: April 4, noon to 3pm

Price: From $108++ a person (includes free-flow soft drinks)

Info: www.soloristorante.com

Books

The Nature Club: The Waste Tide

This discussion of Chinese writer Chen Qiufan's novel, The Waste Tide, explores how human beings' electronic addiction has led to a fraught relationship with nature. Participants can attend in-person or via Zoom.

Where: Central Public Library, B1-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street; Online via Zoom

MRT: Bugis

Where: March 30, 7pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/2PcULjO

Talks

Yale-NUS Global Affairs Lecture: Addressing Global Inequality



Yale-NUS Global Affairs Lecture: Addressing Global Inequality. PHOTO: YALE-NUS



Rising inequality presents policy makers with social, economic and political challenges as it pushes poverty levels higher. In this webinar, Professors Pinelopi Goldberg and Dani Rodrik, two of the world's leading growth and development economists, discuss the problem as well as the tools and policies to address it.

Where: Zoom

When: March 30, 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/31bz9H7

Fasting Safely During Ramadan



The live webinar programme. PHOTO: TAN TOCK SENG HOSPITAL



In this webinar organised by Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Endocrinology Department, a multi-disciplinary team of medical, nursing and allied health professionals share tips on how Muslim diabetes patients and their caregivers can fast safely.

Where: Zoom

When: April 1, noon

Admission: Free

Info: Tan Tock Seng Hospital's website

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2021 Webinar



Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2021 Webinar. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GENERAL HOSPITAL



Find out more about colorectal cancer and its latest treatments. The speakers include Dr Yvonne Ng and Dr Lin Wenjie, associate consultants at Singapore General Hospital's Department of Colorectal Surgery.

Where: Zoom

When: March 27, 8.30am

Admission: Fre with registration

Info: Singapore General Hospital's Facebook

Classes

Cocktail Trail



Cocktail Trail in Collaboration with Milagro Tequila. PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA HOLLAND VILLAGE



This cocktail workshop is organised by Chimichanga Holland Village and Milagro Tequila. Participants and guest mixologist Shallum Recto will shop for fresh ingredients at a nearby supermarket before returning to Chimichanga to make their cocktails.

Where: Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lorong Liput

MRT: Holland Village

When: March 28, 3pm

Admission: $85 a person

Info: bit.ly/2NKFC9a

Charity

Traveloka's "Rate It To Win It" Campaign



Rate it to Win it. PHOTO: TRAVELOKA



Wave your arms in front of travel company Traveloka's blue iView machines, which are located at Bugis and Orchard MRT stations, and receive $15 worth of hotel vouchers instantly. For every participant, $1 will be donated to Club Rainbow (Singapore), which supports children from lower-income families who are diagnosed with chronic and potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Where: Bugi and Orchard MRT stations

When: Till March 31

Admission: Free

Info: Traveloka's website

Easter with Cold Storage



Baker & Cook Traditional Hot Cross Buns. PHOTO: BAKER & COOK AND COLD STORAGE



For every purchase of a pack of Baker & Cook's Traditional Hot Cross Buns ($9.90 for six), $1 will be donated to the Singapore Breast Cancer Foundation.

Where: Cold Storage,Market Place and Jasons Deli stores

When: Until April 7

Info: Cold Storage's website

Others

Japan Rail Cafe's Taberu Tohoku Tour



PHOTO: TABERU TOHOKU TOUR



This virtual tour, which takes place over two Saturdays, transports one to the Tohoku Region in north-east Japan. Visit the region's sightseeing spots like the Sanriku Coast as well as discover its food and produce such as strawberries, smoked radish pickles and freshly brewed sake from the historic Suzuki Brewing & Co.

Where: Facebook Live

When: March 27 and April 10, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Japan Rail Times' website

Asian Indian Prediabetes Research Study

The Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences at A*Star is looking for Indian men and women with prediabetes, aged 21 to 50 and who are overweight (BMI of 25 to 35) for a six-month diet and exercise weight-loss intervention study. A screening visit can be arranged if interested participants are unsure if they have prediabetes but are keen to join the study. Participants have to visit the research centre at the National University of Singapore every two weeks for the first two months and every month for the remaining four months, as well as attend exercise classes at a gym three to four times a week.

Where: National University of Singapore, 21 Lower Kent Ridge Road

MRT: Kent Ridge

When: Till April 30

Admission: Register at bit.ly/2Pb6WO6

Info: A*Star's website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.