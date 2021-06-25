Events and listings: Food, classes, kids

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, pick up a skill at a workshop, or attend an online book club session.
FOOD & DRINK
Fish & Chips Specials
To celebrate National Fish & Chips Day, which fell on June 4 this year, Greenwood Fish Market has new fish & chips offerings - Tusk Fish ($19.95) and Black Cod ($32.95). Specially brought in for the occasion, these premium catches are also available in DIY Fish & Chip Kits ($64.95 for Turk Fish, $84.95 for Black Cod). Available for takeaway or delivery via Oddle.
Where: Greenwood Fish Market @Bukit Timah, 34 and 38 Greenwood Avenue; Greenwood Fish Market @Quayside Isle, 01 - 04 /05, 31 Ocean Way
MRT: Tan Kah Kee; HarbourFront
When: Till June 30, noon to 9pm
Info: Visit the Greenwood Fish Market website
Parents' Day Promotion
Crystal Jade restaurants are offering a Special Take-home set ($218, serves five), which comprises five dishes such as Pan-seared stuffed scallop with prawn paste in egg white sauce, and Roasted pork belly with preserved black bean fried rice. Orders can be placed at Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan outlets, as well as online at estore.crystaljade.com.
Where: All Crystal Jade restaurants
MRT: Various
When: Till June 30, 11.30am to 10pm
Info: Visit the Crystal Jade website
Spring Festival Specials
Beef specialist Fat Cow is celebrating Haru Matsuri (spring festival) with new offerings: Hotaruika (firefly squid, $18), Sakura Hamaguri Shabu Shabu (hamaguri are hard shell clams, $36++), Sakura Hamaguri Shabu Shabu ($36++), and Chef's Table Omakase menus (from $120++ a person). There are also three new Roku Gin cocktails (from $15) created in partnership with spirits manufacturer Beam Suntory.
Where: 01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, 1 Orchard Boulevard
MRT: Orchard
When: Till June 30, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm
Info: Visit the Fat Cow website
1980s and 1990s Chinese Delicacies
Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is reviving some of the most popular Chinese dishes of the 1980s and 1990s. Highlights include Teochew Style Soya Irish Duck ($30++ a portion), BBQ Honey Char Siew with Duck Liver & Marinated Pork Lard ($28++ a portion) and Fermented Red Bean Curd Paste Spring Roast Chicken ($38++ for a whole portion).
Where: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till June 30, noon to 10.30pm
Tel: 6831-4605
Info: Visit the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel website
Takeaway Plant-based Treats
Plant-based eatery Green Common offers takeaway bento boxes (from $8++ and snacks (from $6++), such as Hainanese Trick'en Rice ($18++) and Meatless Meatballs Arrabbiata ($16++). Try the new OmniMeat Strip Rice Dumplings with Porcini & Vegan Salted Egg ($9.90), a 100 per cent plant-based rendition of the Chinese rice dumpling. Available for dine-in and delivery via Oddle,Deliveroo and foodpanda.
Where: VivoCity 01-169/170, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: 11am to 10pm
Tel: 6513-5808
Info: Visit the Green Common website
KIDS
School Holiday Programmes
Through short, fun videos, the National Library Board's School Holiday Special with Librarians programme guide children to make various objects or glean tips inspired by books on topics like Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Another programme called Stay Curious with Your Child features bite-sized activities and reading resources that parents can explore with young children, while Teen Things offers popular activities to challenge teens and inspire creativity.
Where: Facebook Live
When: Till June 30
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the DiscoveReads website
CLASSES
MakeIT at Libraries
A collaboration between Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore and National Library Board, MakeIT at Libraries offers library users a dedicated space with tools, equipment and hardware kits that enable individuals to learn, tinker and create in both digital and traditional mediums. The free live-streamed workshops cover coding, robotics, 3D printing and other forms of digital fabrication and making. No prior expertise or experience is required. Recommended for those aged 13 and above.
Where: Facebook Live
When: Till June 30
Admission: Free, registration required
Info: Visit their Eventbrite website
Upcycling Fruit Peels into Eco-enzymes
In this online session by Edible Garden Movement, which champions the grow-your-own-food movement, learn how citrus peels that are typically discarded can be used to create multi-purpose natural enzymes. There is a hands-on segment, where the trainers guide participants to make eco-enzymes that can be used as a plant fertiliser or household cleaner.
Where: Zoom
When: June 26, 3pm
Admission: $38
Info: Visit the Edible Garden City website
OTHERS
The Way Through The Woods by The Nature Club
In this online book club session, learn about responses to feelings of grief, loneliness and loss, caring and relating to the world around us. It is inspired by The Way Through The Woods by Malaysian writer Long Litt Woon. Her 2019 non-fiction debut is a featured title of national reading movement Read! Fest 2021.
Where: Zoom
When: June 30, 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit their Eventbrite website
