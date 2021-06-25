Events and listings: Food, classes, kids

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, pick up a skill at a workshop, or attend an online book club session.

FOOD & DRINK

Fish & Chips Specials



PHOTO: GREENWOOD FISH MARKET



To celebrate National Fish & Chips Day, which fell on June 4 this year, Greenwood Fish Market has new fish & chips offerings - Tusk Fish ($19.95) and Black Cod ($32.95). Specially brought in for the occasion, these premium catches are also available in DIY Fish & Chip Kits ($64.95 for Turk Fish, $84.95 for Black Cod). Available for takeaway or delivery via Oddle.

Where: Greenwood Fish Market @Bukit Timah, 34 and 38 Greenwood Avenue; Greenwood Fish Market @Quayside Isle, 01 - 04 /05, 31 Ocean Way

MRT: Tan Kah Kee; HarbourFront

When: Till June 30, noon to 9pm

Info: Visit the Greenwood Fish Market website

Parents' Day Promotion



PHOTOS: CRYSTAL JADE



Crystal Jade restaurants are offering a Special Take-home set ($218, serves five), which comprises five dishes such as Pan-seared stuffed scallop with prawn paste in egg white sauce, and Roasted pork belly with preserved black bean fried rice. Orders can be placed at Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan outlets, as well as online at estore.crystaljade.com.

Where: All Crystal Jade restaurants

MRT: Various

When: Till June 30, 11.30am to 10pm

Info: Visit the Crystal Jade website

Spring Festival Specials



PHOTO: FAT COW



Beef specialist Fat Cow is celebrating Haru Matsuri (spring festival) with new offerings: Hotaruika (firefly squid, $18), Sakura Hamaguri Shabu Shabu (hamaguri are hard shell clams, $36++), Sakura Hamaguri Shabu Shabu ($36++), and Chef's Table Omakase menus (from $120++ a person). There are also three new Roku Gin cocktails (from $15) created in partnership with spirits manufacturer Beam Suntory.

Where: 01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, 1 Orchard Boulevard

MRT: Orchard

When: Till June 30, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm

Info: Visit the Fat Cow website

1980s and 1990s Chinese Delicacies



PHOTOS: WAN HAO



Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is reviving some of the most popular Chinese dishes of the 1980s and 1990s. Highlights include Teochew Style Soya Irish Duck ($30++ a portion), BBQ Honey Char Siew with Duck Liver & Marinated Pork Lard ($28++ a portion) and Fermented Red Bean Curd Paste Spring Roast Chicken ($38++ for a whole portion).

Where: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till June 30, noon to 10.30pm

Tel: 6831-4605

Info: Visit the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel website

Takeaway Plant-based Treats



PHOTOS: GREEN COMMON



Plant-based eatery Green Common offers takeaway bento boxes (from $8++ and snacks (from $6++), such as Hainanese Trick'en Rice ($18++) and Meatless Meatballs Arrabbiata ($16++). Try the new OmniMeat Strip Rice Dumplings with Porcini & Vegan Salted Egg ($9.90), a 100 per cent plant-based rendition of the Chinese rice dumpling. Available for dine-in and delivery via Oddle,Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Where: VivoCity 01-169/170, 1 HarbourFront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

When: 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6513-5808

Info: Visit the Green Common website

KIDS

School Holiday Programmes



PHOTOS: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



Through short, fun videos, the National Library Board's School Holiday Special with Librarians programme guide children to make various objects or glean tips inspired by books on topics like Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Another programme called Stay Curious with Your Child features bite-sized activities and reading resources that parents can explore with young children, while Teen Things offers popular activities to challenge teens and inspire creativity.

Where: Facebook Live

When: Till June 30

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the DiscoveReads website

CLASSES

MakeIT at Libraries



PHOTOS: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



A collaboration between Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore and National Library Board, MakeIT at Libraries offers library users a dedicated space with tools, equipment and hardware kits that enable individuals to learn, tinker and create in both digital and traditional mediums. The free live-streamed workshops cover coding, robotics, 3D printing and other forms of digital fabrication and making. No prior expertise or experience is required. Recommended for those aged 13 and above.

Where: Facebook Live

When: Till June 30

Admission: Free, registration required

Info: Visit their Eventbrite website

Upcycling Fruit Peels into Eco-enzymes



PHOTO: EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



In this online session by Edible Garden Movement, which champions the grow-your-own-food movement, learn how citrus peels that are typically discarded can be used to create multi-purpose natural enzymes. There is a hands-on segment, where the trainers guide participants to make eco-enzymes that can be used as a plant fertiliser or household cleaner.

Where: Zoom

When: June 26, 3pm

Admission: $38

Info: Visit the Edible Garden City website

OTHERS

The Way Through The Woods by The Nature Club



PHOTO: THE NATURE CLUB



In this online book club session, learn about responses to feelings of grief, loneliness and loss, caring and relating to the world around us. It is inspired by The Way Through The Woods by Malaysian writer Long Litt Woon. Her 2019 non-fiction debut is a featured title of national reading movement Read! Fest 2021.

Where: Zoom

When: June 30, 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit their Eventbrite website

HOW TO GET YOUR EVENT LISTED

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.