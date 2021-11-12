Events and listings: Food, arts, tours

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops, or explore the southern islands via a virtual tour.

Food & drink

Chimi's Marina Bay



PHOTO: CHIMIS'S MARINA BAY



Purchase $11 nett vouchers for a set of Taco Trio plus Corona beer from www.chimis.sg/shop and redeem at Chimi's Marina Bay before Nov 30.

Where: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Downtown / Raffles Place

When: Till Nov 12, noon

Info: Chimi's website

Deliveroo Singapore



PHOTO: DELIVEROO SINGAPORE



As part of the food delivery platform's birthday celebrations, fans can order a four-inch smashable cake ($6) from the Mix & Match menu at Deliveroo Editions sites in Katong and Alice@Mediapolis. The cake is filled with sweet treats like marshmallows and chocolates. Customers stand to win Deliveroo credits worth up to $600 hidden in six cakes and Deliveroo Editions vouchers in 10 other cakes. The promotion runs till Nov 12. There is also free delivery till Nov 30 for orders from restaurants such as Wang Cafe, A-One, Project Acai and Poke Theory.

Where: deliveroo.com.sg

When: Till Nov 12

Smoke & Mirrors X Bombay Sapphire



PHOTO: SMOKE & MIRRORS



Smoke & Mirrors, the rooftop bar at National Gallery Singapore, is celebrating their sixth anniversary with a Sip & Paint event. Guests are invited to contribute to a community art piece by adding paint strokes. Guest bartender Gabriel Carlos from One-Ninety Bar at Four Seasons Hotel will shake up cocktails such as the Primavera mixes Bombay Sapphire Gin, with bitter orange marmalade, grapefruit, lemon, herb syrup and egg white ($23++).

Where: Smoke & Mirrors, 06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Nov 15, 6 to 10pm

Info: Smoke & Mirrors' website

Capella Singapore



PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE



Celebrate Thanksgiving with a set menu ($88++ a person) featuring seasonal items such as Roasted Butternut Soup, Maple-bourbon Brined Turkey and Virginia Apple Pudding.

Where: Capella Singapore, Sentosa Island, 1 The Knolls

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Nov 25, noon to 3pm, 7 to 10pm

Info: Capella Singapore's website

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel



PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL



Indulge in takeaway Thanksgiving goodies including Whole Roast Turkey with Chestnuts & Duck Foie Gras Stuffing (4.5 to 5kg, $188 nett), Honey & Clove Glazed Ham (5 to 6kg, $248nett), Slow-Smoked Beef Striploin (2kg, $198nett), Caramelised Whisky Iberico Ribs (2kg, $138nett) and Maple Pecan Cheesecake (1kg, $80nett). Alternatively, go for the 'Create Your Own Thanksgiving Feast' (from $385) for six persons. Pre-order at least three working days in advance. Delivery is complimentary with a minimum spend of $500 nett..

Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Nov 22 to 25, noon to 7pm

Tel: 6831-4708

Info: Event website

Arts

Where are we going: do we want to arrive?



PHOTO: SIN YEE TAN



In this exhibition, Singapo-bases artist Sin Yee Tan uses animals to explore the paradox of human progress in the present world. Watch selected paintings come alive via augmented reality.

Where: Gillman Barracks 01-01, 1 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Nov 13 to 28, 1 to 6.30pm (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

Info: Exhibition website

Beyond the Horizon by Interwoven Threads



PHOTO: INTERWOVEN THREADS



This online interactive and performative conversation is presented in the format of playback theatre - where actors play back real-life stories on the spot, using text, poetry, movement, metaphors and music. Playback theatre practitioners from India and Singapore come together in this show, which is presented by Interwoven Threads - a collaboration India's First Drop Change Foundation and Michael Cheng of Singapore. Singapore International Foundation is the principal partner.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 21, 7.30 to 9.30pm; Dec 19, 9.30 to 11.30pm

Admission: $5. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Be Kind SG

Info: Event listing on Peatix

Tours

The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang Wall Murals and STB Precinct Tours



PHOTO: IQIYI



In these Singapore Tourism Board (STB) tours, a collaboration with streaming service iQiyi, discover Singapore's culture and heritage through wall murals and key landmarks in Chinatown, Little India and Katong. They can be seen in iQiyi's first South-east Asian original series, The Ferryman: Legends Of Nanyang.

Where: Chinatown, Little India and Katong/Joo Chiat

MRT: Marine Parade, Tanjong Pagar, Little India

When: Till Nov 30

Admission: $55 a person

Info: Event website

Discover the Southern Islands



PHOTO: KAREN CHEN



The southern waters off Singapore have many islands that has connections with Singapore's history, as well as intriguing stories. In this virtual tour, led by a nature guide's live narration, you can explore Sister's, St John's, Lazarus and Kusu islands from the comfort of home.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 26, noon to 1pm

Admission: Free

Info: OnePA website

Talks

Copyright for Content Creators



PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOOK COUNCIL



A major overhaul of the Singapore Copyright Act kicks in this month - with new rights given to copyright owners and creators, as well as new exceptions to copyright infringement that will benefit users. Find out more in this webinar, which will cut through the legalese to highlight the key changes, explain how they will affect content creators and how one can prepare for it.

Where: Facebook Live

When: Nov 25, 10.30 to 11.30am

Admission: Free

Info: Event page on Facebook

Creating a WOW Customer Experience



PHOTO: WOW BRAND



In this webinar, New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Joseph A. Michelli will share insights into creating customer experiences that go beyond their expectations and how global brands like Mercedes Benz, MindChamps and Ritz Carlton have managed to achieve long-term success.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 12, 10am to 11.45am

Admission: $68

Info: Event website

Living with Severe Asthma



PHOTO: SGH



Asthma is one of the most common chronic respiratory conditions seen in primary care in Singapore, where around 5 per cent of residents aged 18 to 69 years suffer from the condition. In the past few years, there have been important changes to the way asthma is managed. In this webinar, learn more from experts at Singapore General Hospital's Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 13, 11am to 12.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Event website

Increasing Employee Engagement in a Hybrid World

President and CEO of UbuntuGlobal Lenora Billings-Harris and workplace technology guru and award-winning author Phil Simon will share insights into how to create more engaging, diverse and inclusive hybrid workplaces. Organised by Hubilo, a San Francisco-based company that connects people at events based on shared goals and interests.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 18, 1.30 to 3pm

Admission: Free

Info: Hubilo's website

Classes

Mini Holiday Camp: All About Sounds



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



Create your own sound machine and play it at the Orchestral Manoeuvres exhibition at the ArtScience Museum. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Nov 23 and Nov 30, 10.15am to 12.45pm

Admission: $48 a participant. Ticket includes one accompanying parent/guardian. Recommended for those aged five and older

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

Map Reading and Environmental Awareness



PHOTO: PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION



This online instructional class teaches kids what they should do when they are placed in an unknown environment with just a map. They will learn how to identify key objects on a map and how to align the map to features they see on the ground. Finally, they will try plotting a route to get them from where they are to where they want to go. Organised by Passion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir.

Where: Link will be provided upon registration

When: Nov 30, 3 to 4pm

Admission: $10

Info: OnePA website

Contests

Ka Car Hunt 2021



PHOTO: KA SINGAPORE



Organised by laundry capsule manufacturer Ka Singapore, this is a three-stage game. To qualify for the finale car hunt on Nov 28, participants must find three Ka puzzle pieces in Ka's four-in-one laundry capsules tubs, which participants can purchase at retailers such as Cold Storage and FairPrice. They stand to win the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon, $10,000 in cash and other instant prizes.

When: Till Nov 28

Admission: Free

Info: Ka Singapore's Instagram page

Others

Stay to Eat Free 100%



PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE



To celebrate their 100 per cent of their staff getting innoculated, Orchard Hotel Singapore is giving guests what they paid for their rooms in food and beverage credits. The credits can be used at the hotel's establishments including Hua Ting Restaurant, The Orchard Cafe and Bar Intermezzo. The Stay To Eat Free 100% package ($398++ a night with a minimum one-day, one-night stay; can be redeemed with SingapoRediscovers vouchers) is available for booking till Nov 30.

Where: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Nov 30

Tel: 6734-8595

Info: Please send an e-mail to this address

Soundislands: Re: Sound



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



Staged as a highlight event of the Orchestral Manoeuvres exhibition at ArtScience Museum, this two-weekend festival embraces the different dimensions of sound. The festival kick off with contemporary classical and experimental performance works by artists such as Joyce Beetuan Koh, Morse Percussion and Dirk Stromberg. The second weekend sees improvisatory sound encounters by the young composers and musicians from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) School of Music. German artist Carsten Nicolai (Alva Noto) will close the festival with the world premiere of his new performance work and a live-streamed talk.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Nov 13 to 24

Admission: Mix of free and ticketed (from $9.80 with concession) events. Walk-ins are accepted for free screenings on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to venue capacity.

Info: Event listing on Facebook

