Events and listings: Food, arts, tours

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops, or explore the southern islands via a virtual tour.
Food & drink
Chimi's Marina Bay
Purchase $11 nett vouchers for a set of Taco Trio plus Corona beer from www.chimis.sg/shop and redeem at Chimi's Marina Bay before Nov 30.
Where: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown / Raffles Place
When: Till Nov 12, noon
Info: Chimi's website
Deliveroo Singapore
As part of the food delivery platform's birthday celebrations, fans can order a four-inch smashable cake ($6) from the Mix & Match menu at Deliveroo Editions sites in Katong and Alice@Mediapolis. The cake is filled with sweet treats like marshmallows and chocolates. Customers stand to win Deliveroo credits worth up to $600 hidden in six cakes and Deliveroo Editions vouchers in 10 other cakes. The promotion runs till Nov 12. There is also free delivery till Nov 30 for orders from restaurants such as Wang Cafe, A-One, Project Acai and Poke Theory.
Where: deliveroo.com.sg
When: Till Nov 12
Smoke & Mirrors X Bombay Sapphire
Smoke & Mirrors, the rooftop bar at National Gallery Singapore, is celebrating their sixth anniversary with a Sip & Paint event. Guests are invited to contribute to a community art piece by adding paint strokes. Guest bartender Gabriel Carlos from One-Ninety Bar at Four Seasons Hotel will shake up cocktails such as the Primavera mixes Bombay Sapphire Gin, with bitter orange marmalade, grapefruit, lemon, herb syrup and egg white ($23++).
Where: Smoke & Mirrors, 06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Nov 15, 6 to 10pm
Info: Smoke & Mirrors' website
Capella Singapore
Celebrate Thanksgiving with a set menu ($88++ a person) featuring seasonal items such as Roasted Butternut Soup, Maple-bourbon Brined Turkey and Virginia Apple Pudding.
Where: Capella Singapore, Sentosa Island, 1 The Knolls
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Nov 25, noon to 3pm, 7 to 10pm
Info: Capella Singapore's website
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Indulge in takeaway Thanksgiving goodies including Whole Roast Turkey with Chestnuts & Duck Foie Gras Stuffing (4.5 to 5kg, $188 nett), Honey & Clove Glazed Ham (5 to 6kg, $248nett), Slow-Smoked Beef Striploin (2kg, $198nett), Caramelised Whisky Iberico Ribs (2kg, $138nett) and Maple Pecan Cheesecake (1kg, $80nett). Alternatively, go for the 'Create Your Own Thanksgiving Feast' (from $385) for six persons. Pre-order at least three working days in advance. Delivery is complimentary with a minimum spend of $500 nett..
Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Nov 22 to 25, noon to 7pm
Tel: 6831-4708
Info: Event website
Arts
Where are we going: do we want to arrive?
In this exhibition, Singapo-bases artist Sin Yee Tan uses animals to explore the paradox of human progress in the present world. Watch selected paintings come alive via augmented reality.
Where: Gillman Barracks 01-01, 1 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: Nov 13 to 28, 1 to 6.30pm (closed on Mondays)
Admission: Free
Info: Exhibition website
Beyond the Horizon by Interwoven Threads
This online interactive and performative conversation is presented in the format of playback theatre - where actors play back real-life stories on the spot, using text, poetry, movement, metaphors and music. Playback theatre practitioners from India and Singapore come together in this show, which is presented by Interwoven Threads - a collaboration India's First Drop Change Foundation and Michael Cheng of Singapore. Singapore International Foundation is the principal partner.
Where: Zoom
When: Nov 21, 7.30 to 9.30pm; Dec 19, 9.30 to 11.30pm
Admission: $5. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Be Kind SG
Info: Event listing on Peatix
Tours
The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang Wall Murals and STB Precinct Tours
In these Singapore Tourism Board (STB) tours, a collaboration with streaming service iQiyi, discover Singapore's culture and heritage through wall murals and key landmarks in Chinatown, Little India and Katong. They can be seen in iQiyi's first South-east Asian original series, The Ferryman: Legends Of Nanyang.
Where: Chinatown, Little India and Katong/Joo Chiat
MRT: Marine Parade, Tanjong Pagar, Little India
When: Till Nov 30
Admission: $55 a person
Info: Event website
Discover the Southern Islands
The southern waters off Singapore have many islands that has connections with Singapore's history, as well as intriguing stories. In this virtual tour, led by a nature guide's live narration, you can explore Sister's, St John's, Lazarus and Kusu islands from the comfort of home.
Where: Zoom
When: Nov 26, noon to 1pm
Admission: Free
Info: OnePA website
Talks
Copyright for Content Creators
A major overhaul of the Singapore Copyright Act kicks in this month - with new rights given to copyright owners and creators, as well as new exceptions to copyright infringement that will benefit users. Find out more in this webinar, which will cut through the legalese to highlight the key changes, explain how they will affect content creators and how one can prepare for it.
Where: Facebook Live
When: Nov 25, 10.30 to 11.30am
Admission: Free
Info: Event page on Facebook
Creating a WOW Customer Experience
In this webinar, New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Joseph A. Michelli will share insights into creating customer experiences that go beyond their expectations and how global brands like Mercedes Benz, MindChamps and Ritz Carlton have managed to achieve long-term success.
Where: Zoom
When: Nov 12, 10am to 11.45am
Admission: $68
Info: Event website
Living with Severe Asthma
Asthma is one of the most common chronic respiratory conditions seen in primary care in Singapore, where around 5 per cent of residents aged 18 to 69 years suffer from the condition. In the past few years, there have been important changes to the way asthma is managed. In this webinar, learn more from experts at Singapore General Hospital's Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine.
Where: Zoom
When: Nov 13, 11am to 12.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Event website
Increasing Employee Engagement in a Hybrid World
President and CEO of UbuntuGlobal Lenora Billings-Harris and workplace technology guru and award-winning author Phil Simon will share insights into how to create more engaging, diverse and inclusive hybrid workplaces. Organised by Hubilo, a San Francisco-based company that connects people at events based on shared goals and interests.
Where: Zoom
When: Nov 18, 1.30 to 3pm
Admission: Free
Info: Hubilo's website
Classes
Mini Holiday Camp: All About Sounds
Create your own sound machine and play it at the Orchestral Manoeuvres exhibition at the ArtScience Museum. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Nov 23 and Nov 30, 10.15am to 12.45pm
Admission: $48 a participant. Ticket includes one accompanying parent/guardian. Recommended for those aged five and older
Info: Marina Bay Sands' website
Map Reading and Environmental Awareness
This online instructional class teaches kids what they should do when they are placed in an unknown environment with just a map. They will learn how to identify key objects on a map and how to align the map to features they see on the ground. Finally, they will try plotting a route to get them from where they are to where they want to go. Organised by Passion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir.
Where: Link will be provided upon registration
When: Nov 30, 3 to 4pm
Admission: $10
Info: OnePA website
Contests
Ka Car Hunt 2021
Organised by laundry capsule manufacturer Ka Singapore, this is a three-stage game. To qualify for the finale car hunt on Nov 28, participants must find three Ka puzzle pieces in Ka's four-in-one laundry capsules tubs, which participants can purchase at retailers such as Cold Storage and FairPrice. They stand to win the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon, $10,000 in cash and other instant prizes.
When: Till Nov 28
Admission: Free
Info: Ka Singapore's Instagram page
Others
Stay to Eat Free 100%
To celebrate their 100 per cent of their staff getting innoculated, Orchard Hotel Singapore is giving guests what they paid for their rooms in food and beverage credits. The credits can be used at the hotel's establishments including Hua Ting Restaurant, The Orchard Cafe and Bar Intermezzo. The Stay To Eat Free 100% package ($398++ a night with a minimum one-day, one-night stay; can be redeemed with SingapoRediscovers vouchers) is available for booking till Nov 30.
Where: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Nov 30
Tel: 6734-8595
Info: Please send an e-mail to this address
Soundislands: Re: Sound
Staged as a highlight event of the Orchestral Manoeuvres exhibition at ArtScience Museum, this two-weekend festival embraces the different dimensions of sound. The festival kick off with contemporary classical and experimental performance works by artists such as Joyce Beetuan Koh, Morse Percussion and Dirk Stromberg. The second weekend sees improvisatory sound encounters by the young composers and musicians from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) School of Music. German artist Carsten Nicolai (Alva Noto) will close the festival with the world premiere of his new performance work and a live-streamed talk.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Nov 13 to 24
Admission: Mix of free and ticketed (from $9.80 with concession) events. Walk-ins are accepted for free screenings on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to venue capacity.
Info: Event listing on Facebook
