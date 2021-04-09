Events and listings: Food, arts, talks

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out an arts event, or go on a two-hour city tour.

Food and drink

Go local at Carousel this Ramadan

Break fast with Carousel's a la carte buffet, which offers more than 100 dishes including Nasi Ambeng and Lobster Mee Soto. End the meal with desserts such as Chendol Delice, Gula Melaka Creme Brulee and Durian Pengat.

Where: Carousel, Lobby Level, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: April 12 to May 12, 6.30 to 9.30pm

Price: Sun to Thur dinner: $75++ (adult), $42++ (child); Fri and Sat dinner: $85++ (adult), $46++ (child)

Tel: 6219-3780

Info: E-mail carousel@royalplaza.com.sg; Visit Carousel's website

11 Days of $11 Deals at Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



The restaurant is celebrating its 11th anniversary with 11 $11 deals over 11 days. Enjoy classic Hard Rock Cafe dishes such as wings (April 14), Nasi Goreng (April 15), Chilli Crab Dip (April 18), One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp (April 19) and Seafood Char Kway Teow (April 20). Drinks deals include draft Tiger Beer (April 16) and Signature Cocktails (April 22). There are also offers for merchandise like pins (April 23).

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

When: April 14 to 24, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6795-7454

Info: Visit Hard Rock Cafe's website

Chefs-on-show: Konnichi Wow



PHOTO: BEACH ROAD KITCHEN



Dinners will enjoy Japanese-inspired dishes by chefs-on-show at Beach Road Kitchen. They include unlimited servings of fresh Sashimi and Sushi, Shucked Oysters with Ponzu Dressings and Grilled Mentaiko Lobster & Scallops.

Where: JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade, City Hall

When: Till May 2. Saturday lunch, Sunday brunch, Friday to Sunday dinner, noon to 9pm

Price: Lunch: $68++ a person; Dinner: $88++ a person; Brunch: $108++ a person

Tel: 6818-1913

Info: Visit JW Marriott's website; Facebook page

Sakura Festival at Heart of Darkness



PHOTO: HEART OF DARKNESS



The craft-beer bar and restaurant is offering Japanese beers, set menus featuring Japanese tapas as well as food and drink pairings - prepared by a surprise guest chef. Dinners can also check out themed cocktails.

Where: Heart of Darkness, 1 Keong Saik Rd

MRT: Outram Park

When: Till April 14, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6208-7940

Info: Visit Heart of Darkness's website; Facebook page

Student Lunch Deal at Chimichanga Little India



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA LITTLE INDIA



During weekday lunch, students can order Carne Asada Beef Bowl, Smoked Duck Bowl, Chipotle Chicken Bowl, Salmon Bowl, Boraccho Fish Bowl or Chipotle Mushroom Bowl for $9.90+ each. They have to make an advance reservation and flash their student passes.

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street

MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor

When: Weekdays, noon to 3pm (excludes public holidays and eves)

Info: Visit Chimichanga Little India's website

Springtime Blossom with Sakura-Infused Roku Gin Cocktails



PHOTO: CROSSROADS



Crossroads is bringing Japan's National Cherry Blossom Festival to dinners with an exclusive selection of Sakura-infused Roku Gin cocktails. With special botanicals that are sourced in Japan, every aspect of Roku Gin is crafted by Japanese artisans with a centuries-old tradition of meticulous attention to detail. Cocktails includes Roku Twist, The Berry Moski, Roku Blossom, Roku Spring Fling, and more.

Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel - Crossroads, 320 Orchard Rd

MRT: Orchard

When: Till May 31

Price: From $10.80++

Tel: 6831 4605

Info: E-mail mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's website

Arts

Mahler 4 Live!



PHOTO: YONG JUNYI



Enjoy Mahler's Fourth Symphony through Klaus Simon's arrangement for chamber orchestra, which introduces an accordion and piano.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall, Esplanade

When: May 1 and 2, 4pm

Admission: $20 to $40 (excludes booking fees)

Info: Visit OMM's website

VECTOR#1 An Economy of Means



PHOTO: NICHOLAS CHUNG



This experimental live exhibition/performance looks at the challenge of using minimal means for optimised ends. It features six solo works by Singapore-based artists Hasyimah Harith, Pat Toh, Norhaizad Adam, Dapheny Chen and Hwa Wei-An, with Paris-based Taiwanese River Lin as a guest artist (his piece will be performed by Jereh Leung).

Where: Block O Multipurpose Studios, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road

MRT: Mountbatten

When: April 16 to 18, 2 to 9pm

Admission: $25 for all 3 days ($20 for students)

Info: Visit Dance Nucleus' website

Talks

New Biden Era and East Asia: Regional Cooperation Amid Turbulence in East Asia

This web conference examines the major challenges of the East Asian regional order after the inauguration of the Biden administration in the United States. They include the uncertain great power transition; the decoupling of trade, technology, finance and human talent between the US and China; and nuclearisation in the Korean peninsula. Jointly organised by the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute and Kyung Hee University's College of International Studies in South Korea.

Where: Zoom

When: April , 9am to 4.15pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit NUS' website

IVF Public Forum: The Whys & Hows of Fertility



PHOTO: ALPHA WOMEN'S SPECIALISTS



This webinar explores the truths, myths and common causes of infertility. Learn why some couples cannot conceive naturally, when they should consider in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment and what they can expect from it. The speaker is Dr Tan Heng Hao, a consultant fertility specialist and gynaecologist from Alpha Women's Specialists.

Where: Zoom

When: April 24, 2.30 to 3.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Registration page

Tours

CapitaLand Explore The City #Instawalk Tours



PHOTO: CAPITALAND



Discover hidden Instagram-worthy spots, rediscover forgotten buildings and check out art murals by local artists in this two-hour tour of Kampong Glam, Bugis and other places. Spend $55 (redeemable with SingapoRediscovers vouchers) and receive a $20 CapitaVoucher after completing the tour. Get an additional $10 F&B voucher when you sign up on Klook with SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

When: Till June 30

Admission: From $55

Info: Visit CapitaLand's website

Chimi's Solemates Gin Run Around The Bay



PHOTO: CHIMI'S



SoleMates Gin Run is a guided 4km scenic evening run by the bay. The first stop is at Le Noir Bar & Lounge at Marina Bay Sands, followed by Brewerkz One Fullerton where refreshing gin and tonic/soda awaits. The run will end at Chimi's. Participants must be 18 years old and above.

Where: Chimi's, 01-01 NTUC Centre, One Marina Boulevard

MRT: Downtown, Raffles Place

When: Every Sunday till June 27, 5 to 7pm

Admission: $38 a person

Info: Ticketing page

Festivals

Startup Weekend Singapore 2021: Seeds of Tomorrow



PHOTO: STARTUP WEEKEND SINGAPORE 2021



In this virtual festival, participants work together to create and develop sound and sustainable ideas for a better tomorrow. At the end, teams have a chance to pitch their ideas to the judges. Open to all youths, designers and developers.

Where: Online

When: April 23 to 25

Admission: From $5 (excludes booking fees)

Info: Visit Startup Weekend Singapore's website

Others

Health is Wealth



PHOTO: ONE RAFFLES PLACE



This month, One Raffles Place is partnering with the Health Promotion Board and Singapore National Employers Federation for the Healthy Workplace Ecosystem initiative, in a bid to advocate a healthier lifestyle among workers in the CBD. Activities include a weekly trampoline workout session and virtual lunch-time workshops.

Where: One Raffles Place Shopping Mall, 1 Raffles Place; Online

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till April 30

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Event poster & registration page

#ShopGreener at Takashimaya

The department store has launched eco-conscious brand offerings and an eco-food bazaar to encourage consumers to live, eat and shop more sustainably. In collaboration with visual communication students from ITE College Central's School of Design and Media, the store has also put up art installations made with upcycled materials throughout its premises.

Where: Takashimaya, 391A Orchard Road

When: Till May 18

Info: Visit Takashimaya's website

