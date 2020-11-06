Events and listings: Food, arts, nature

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger with food deals, explore mini gardens at Gardens by the Bay, and check out arts events.

FOOD & DRINK

The Amazing $9.90++ Lunch

This set lunch menu by The Queen & Mangosteen includes dishes such as Smoked Duck Wild Rocket Salad, Steak Sandwich and Mushroom Spaghetti Aglio Olio. Diners can add $2 for a soft drink or $5 for a Heineken beer.



PHOTO: QUEEN & MANGOSTEEN



WHERE: The Queen & Mangosteen, 01-106/107 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

MRT: Harbourfront

WHEN: Till Dec 31, Mondays to Fridays , noon to 3pm

TEL: 6376-9380

INFO: reservations@queenandmangosteen.com

ARTS

How to Fall in Love with Classics (Science Fiction)

Chinese writer Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem (2008) has become a celebrated modern science-fiction work since it was first published in Chinese. This first book in a trilogy incorporates Chinese Communist history into an intriguing tale of alien subterfuge.

Poet, graphic artist and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will explore what the novel may well mean. This event is part of a National Library Board series that celebrates the classics.



Poet, graphic artist and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will explore what the novel may well mean. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GWEE LI SUI



WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Nov 26, 7 to 8.30pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: bit.ly/2HYSBRE

RawGround: Reference

In this online performance, dance company RAW Moves presents 12 works that touches on the themes of inclusivity, empowerment and sensing - all of which interrogate various points of reference including memory, heritage, culture and technology.

WHERE: rawground.sg (link will be live from Nov 28 to Dec 5)

WHEN: Nov 28, noon till Dec 5

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.facebook.com/rawmoves.sg

Affordable Art Fair



This year, the Affordable Art Fair brings international artworks and its programme of talks and tours online. PHOTO: AFFORDABLE ART FAIR



This year, the Affordable Art Fair brings international artworks and its programme of talks and tours online. The works are by both emerging talent and established names, with prices ranging from £50 to £6,000. The fair also features 50 international galleries, of which 16 are new additions to the online marketplace. The galleries hail from cities such as Singapore, London and New York.

WHEN: Nov 6 to 30

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.affordableartfair.com

NATURE

Plant Library Pocket Gardens Surprise Display

Discover the versatility of ornamental epiphytic plants such as bromeliads, ferns, orchids and aroids, how they adapt in nature and how they can decorate indoor spaces.

Pocket Gardens Surprise is a series of changing mini garden displays that pop up at various nooks around Flower Dome. Guests can expect a new display every fortnight.



PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY



WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Till Nov 8, 9am to 9pm

ADMISSION: Admission charges to Flower Dome apply. For Singapore residents, admission is $12 an adult for one day. Visitors must pre-book their timed-entry tickets online from the Gardens by the Bay website or app. INFO: gardensbythebay.com.sg

A Bit of England

Check out the different English garden styles through the ages in this last display of the Pocket Gardens Surprise series. They include yew topiaries, box hedges as well as flowering shrubs such as Lilium, Impatiens, Begonia and Cyclamen.



Admission charges to Flower Dome apply. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY



WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Till Nov 22, 9am to 9pm

ADMISSION: Admission charges to Flower Dome apply. For Singapore residents, admission is $12 an adult for one day. Visitors must pre-book their timed-entry tickets online from the Gardens by the Bay website or app.

INFO: gardensbythebay.com.sg