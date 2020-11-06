Events and listings: Food, arts, nature

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger with food deals, explore mini gardens at Gardens by the Bay, and check out arts events.
FOOD & DRINK
The Amazing $9.90++ Lunch
This set lunch menu by The Queen & Mangosteen includes dishes such as Smoked Duck Wild Rocket Salad, Steak Sandwich and Mushroom Spaghetti Aglio Olio. Diners can add $2 for a soft drink or $5 for a Heineken beer.
WHERE: The Queen & Mangosteen, 01-106/107 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk
MRT: Harbourfront
WHEN: Till Dec 31, Mondays to Fridays , noon to 3pm
TEL: 6376-9380
INFO: reservations@queenandmangosteen.com
ARTS
How to Fall in Love with Classics (Science Fiction)
Chinese writer Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem (2008) has become a celebrated modern science-fiction work since it was first published in Chinese. This first book in a trilogy incorporates Chinese Communist history into an intriguing tale of alien subterfuge.
Poet, graphic artist and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will explore what the novel may well mean. This event is part of a National Library Board series that celebrates the classics.
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: Nov 26, 7 to 8.30pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: bit.ly/2HYSBRE
RawGround: Reference
In this online performance, dance company RAW Moves presents 12 works that touches on the themes of inclusivity, empowerment and sensing - all of which interrogate various points of reference including memory, heritage, culture and technology.
WHERE: rawground.sg (link will be live from Nov 28 to Dec 5)
WHEN: Nov 28, noon till Dec 5
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: www.facebook.com/rawmoves.sg
Affordable Art Fair
This year, the Affordable Art Fair brings international artworks and its programme of talks and tours online. The works are by both emerging talent and established names, with prices ranging from £50 to £6,000. The fair also features 50 international galleries, of which 16 are new additions to the online marketplace. The galleries hail from cities such as Singapore, London and New York.
WHEN: Nov 6 to 30
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: www.affordableartfair.com
NATURE
Plant Library Pocket Gardens Surprise Display
Discover the versatility of ornamental epiphytic plants such as bromeliads, ferns, orchids and aroids, how they adapt in nature and how they can decorate indoor spaces.
Pocket Gardens Surprise is a series of changing mini garden displays that pop up at various nooks around Flower Dome. Guests can expect a new display every fortnight.
WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive
MRT: Bayfront
WHEN: Till Nov 8, 9am to 9pm
ADMISSION: Admission charges to Flower Dome apply. For Singapore residents, admission is $12 an adult for one day. Visitors must pre-book their timed-entry tickets online from the Gardens by the Bay website or app. INFO: gardensbythebay.com.sg
A Bit of England
Check out the different English garden styles through the ages in this last display of the Pocket Gardens Surprise series. They include yew topiaries, box hedges as well as flowering shrubs such as Lilium, Impatiens, Begonia and Cyclamen.
WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive
MRT: Bayfront
WHEN: Till Nov 22, 9am to 9pm
ADMISSION: Admission charges to Flower Dome apply. For Singapore residents, admission is $12 an adult for one day. Visitors must pre-book their timed-entry tickets online from the Gardens by the Bay website or app.
INFO: gardensbythebay.com.sg