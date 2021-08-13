Events and listings: Food, arts, festivals

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out an art exhibition, or pick up tips on how to grow and care for airplants.

Food & drink

Rendang Burger Power Card



PHOTO: BURGER KING



Burger King and The Singaporean Dream, an interactive card game, have teamed up to create the "Rendang Burger To Rule Them All" power card, which aims to take players' game to the next level. As the goal of the game is to get as many dream cards as possible, the player can use the player card to trump his opponents. Until Aug 22, the power card comes with every pre-order of the Rendang Dream Bundle ($15.60) via halal food delivery service Hungryy.

Where: Hungryy

When: Till Aug 22

Info: Visit Burger King's Instagram page

Prawn Noodles Pop-up, Local-themed Set Menus at Racines



PHOTOS: RACINE



The restaurant at Sofitel Singapore City Centre will offer a set lunch menu featuring executive Chinese chef Andrew Chong's renditions of hawker fare. There is also a pop-up by hawkerpreneur Watson Lim of Da Dong Prawn Noodles in Joo Chiat. Lim and his team of second-generation hawkers will offer a 55-year-old recipe by his father.

Where: Racines, Level 5 Sofitel Singapore City Centre, 9 Wallich Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Aug 23 to 29, noon to 3pm

Price: Set lunch: $32++ a person (two courses ), $38++ a person (three courses); Set dinner: $58++ a person (three courses); $68++ a person (four courses)

Info: Visit Sofitel Singapore City Centre's website

Indulging in Spanish Heritage with Chef Carlos Montobbio



PHOTOS: CHEF CARLOS MONTOBBIO



Chef Carlos Montobbio, head chef of Spanish restaurant Esquina, will whip up Spanish and Catalan flavours at this event, which will feature experiences such as a heritage dinner, produce market, masterclass and high tea. It will be held two days before Spain's National Day, which falls on Oct 12.

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Oct 10, 10am

Admission: $20 to $185

Info: Visit At-Sunrice's website

Arts

reTHINGing Materiality - Contemporary Sculpture 2021



PHOTO: NAFA



This exhibition is part of the Sculpture Society Singapore's (SSS) 20th-anniversary show. On display are more than 30 works by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) alumni and SSS members. The works cover a broad range of subjects, materials and methods.

Where: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nafa Campus 1 and gallery window exhibition space facing Bencoolen Street, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Till Aug 22, 11am to 7pm (closed every Monday and public holiday)

Admission: Free

Info: Visit Nafa's website

Catalyst: Fostering Intersection of Disciplines



PHOTO: NAFA



This showcase is created under Nafa's Special Projects Unit, featuring works across intersecting disciplines by students across the academy's three academic schools.

Where: Nafa Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Till Aug 29, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit Nafa's website

Albert Tiu plays Chopin



PHOTO: ESPLANADE



Pianist Albert Tiu will play Chopin's Second Piano Concerto in this special arrangement for piano and strings by Ilan Rogoff. Music director Chan Tze Law will also lead the string orchestra in Schubert's emotional masterpiece Death And The Maiden. Pre-event testing is required for attendees who are not fully vaccinated.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade, City Hall

When: Aug 22, 3.30 and 7.30pm

Admission: $20, $30 and $40

Info: Visit the Sistic website

Cyril & Michael (R18 for homosexual themes)



PHOTO: BRIDGING THE GAP COLLECTIVE



Written out of a yearning for connection, this play explores the rich histories that intersect upon a chance encounter between two strangers. As they spar about race, sexuality, love and heartbreak, they also grow to understand each other more deeply, opening up the potential for a profound relationship.

Where: Drama Centre Black Box, 03-01 National Library Building, Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis, City Hall

When: Aug 19, 8pm; Aug 20 to 22, 4 and 8pm

Admission: $35

Info: Visit the Peatix website

Classes

Living with Air Plants (Intermediate)

Air plants, also known as tillandsia, are some of the easiest plants to grow as they do not need soil. Their diverse forms and shapes also make them ideal for decorating offices and home. In this workshop, learn how to grow and care for air plants, identify the different species, as well as decorate and display them.

Where: PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay, 01-01, 11 Rhu Cross

MRT: Stadium

When: Aug 22, 10am

Admission: $44.10

Info: Visit the onePA website

Future of Learning

This online event by the National Library Board feaures 14 local and international speakers in a series of talks and workshops. Participants can pick up tips on navigating changes brought about by the pandemic, a time when creativity and adaptability have become more vital.

Where: Zoom

When: Aug 14, 9.30am

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Eventbrite website

Kayak Orientation Programme



PHOTO: PASSION WAVE



Learn the basics of kayaking through this programme by PAssion WaVe and enjoy the scenery at the Jurong Lake Gardens at the same time.

Where: PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road

MRT: The Lakeside

When: Aug 29, 10am

Admission: $17.64

Info: Visit the onePA website

Talks

Food Choices and Sustainability

In this online event, find out why food choices can affect the environment and food sustainability in Singapore, and learn how to make better choices.

Where: Zoom

When: Aug 11, 10am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the PA PAssion WaVe Facebook page

Festivals

SGIFF Mooglight Cinema 2021



PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL



Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will host its fourth edition of Moonlight Cinema. Held in partnership with Gardens by the Bay, the programme celebrates storytelling through film. This year, a slate of notable Singapore films by directors Royston Tan, Tan Pin Pin and Ng Xi Jie will be screened.

Where: Gardens by the Bay, Flower Field Hall, 211 Marina Way

MRT: Bayfront

When: Aug 20, 7.30pm; Aug 22, 5 and 7.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Singapore International Film Festival website

J&T Fashion Week - Support SG Local: Going Further and Beyond



PHOTO: J&T EXPRESS



The J&T Fashion Week (Aug 18 to 22) will showcase around 20 homegrown labels with promotions and discounts of up to 90 per cent off participating brands. Headlining the event is a virtual fashion show on Aug 20 which will be live-streamed on J&T Express' social platforms.

Where: J&T Fashion Week microsite, J&T Express' s Facebook and Instagram pages

When: Aug 20, 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the J&T Fashion Week website

SCOPES: Driven by Porsche



PHOTO: PORSCHE ASIA PACIFIC



This virtual festival features interactive content, including documentaries, workshops, live panels, and talks. For more details and the latest updates, follow @scopes_drivenbyporsche on Instagram.

Where: Visit the Scopes website

When: Till Sept 19

Admission: Free

National Day Light-Up



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



Catch the façade projection at the National Museum of Singapore as it lights up in celebration of Singapore's 56th birthday .

Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bencoolen, Bras Basah

When: Till Aug 31, 7pm to midnight

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the National Museum of Singapore website

Tours

Virtual Mangrove Exploration



PHOTO: PASSION WAVE



Go on an online tour of Singapore's scenic mangroves conducted by PAssion WaVe.

Where: Online via PAssion WaVe's website

When: Aug 21, 2pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the PA PAssion WaVe Facebook page

Charity

Virtual Power Walk



PHOTO: IMAGE MISSION LTD



This virtual walk is organised by Dress for Success Singapore, which aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing support, professional attire and development tools. Whether you run, bike, hike or swim - as an individual or a team -you help raise funds for these women.

Where: Online via Dress for Success Singapore's website

When: Aug 28, from 7am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Virtual Power Walk website

Others

New Arrivals at Hard Rock International



PHOTOS: HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL



As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, Hard Rock International has unveiled an exclusive collection which is available at Hard Rock Singapore and Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa. A special-edition winged guitar tee, for instance, is priced at $27.50. Receive a $50 voucher with a minimum spend of $100 on the collection.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard and VivoCity

When: Till Aug 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Info: Visit the Hard Rock Cafe website

Let's Play PAssion WaVe @ Sembawang

This features a series of inclusive play events in which persons of all abilities can partake. For instance, Beach Wheelchair is specially designed with balloon-like tires to spread the weight over a large area with the ability to float on water, allowing wheelchair users to explore the beach with ease.

Where: PAssion WaVe @ Sembawang, 60 Jalan Mempurong

MRT: Sembawang

When: Aug 27, 9am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the PA PAssion WaVe Facebook page

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the kiosk through Augmented Reality, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Tampines Mall, Level 1 Atrium, 4 Tampines Central 5

MRT: Tampines

When: Aug 27 to 29, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at The Straits Times website (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Fill out this form at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.