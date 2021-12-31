Events and listings: Festive food deals, rock climbing, video game exhibition

Foodpanda and bubble tea chain Gong Cha have teamed up to offer two new festive drinks that come in the food delivery platform's pink brand colour - Honey Panda ($6.90), a Ribena honey tea; and Rosy Panda ($6.50), a lychee rose milk tea. Both come with white pearls and star jellies, and are exclusively available on foodpanda via delivery and store pickup.

Where: All Gong Cha outlets via foodpanda

When: Till Dec 31

Info: Foodpanda's website

PARKROYAL on Beach Road