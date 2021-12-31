Events and listings: Festive food deals, rock climbing, video game exhibition

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals, take part in a rock climbing competition, or check out a video game exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.
Food & Drink
Foodpanda's Gong Cha Christmas Series
Foodpanda and bubble tea chain Gong Cha have teamed up to offer two new festive drinks that come in the food delivery platform's pink brand colour - Honey Panda ($6.90), a Ribena honey tea; and Rosy Panda ($6.50), a lychee rose milk tea. Both come with white pearls and star jellies, and are exclusively available on foodpanda via delivery and store pickup.
Where: All Gong Cha outlets via foodpanda
When: Till Dec 31
Info: Foodpanda's website
PARKROYAL on Beach Road
Ginger restaurant is offering a festive lunch and dinner buffet (from $55++ for adults and $27.50++ for children), featuring classic roasts and decadent desserts. Gin lovers can head to Club 5, which is shaking up 12 specially curated country-themed gin cocktails ($18++ each). Also available are Yuletide Takeaways such as Gula Melaka Log Cake ($68 for 800g) and Rosemary Citrus Roasted Chicken ($58 for 1.8kg).
Where: PARKROYAL on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road
MRT: Bugis
When: Till Jan 1
Info: Website
Greenwood Fish Market
The Festive Takeaways includes eight oyster varieties (from $54 for 12 pieces), new wellingtons (from $98 for 1kg) and sharing seafood platters (from $99). Pre-orders are open for islandwide delivery (via Oddle or Greenwood's online seafood market). Self-collection is available till Jan 2.
Where: 34/38 Greenwood Avenue
MRT: Botanic Gardens / Farrer Road
When: Till Jan 2, noon to 10pm
Info: Greenwood Fish Market's website
Mount Faber Leisure Group
Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro's Family Festive Combo ($78++) includes two adult mains, a kid's main and one side or dessert. At Dusk Restaurant & Bar, its Festive Set Menu is available in six-course ($68++ a person) or seven-course ($98++ a person) options. Both courses feature Dusk's Signature Tiger Prawn Capellini found in the Michelin Recipe Guide. Diners at the two restaurants can also go for the Sommelier's Wine Pairing ($15++ for two glasses) or Mixologist Cocktails Pairing ($22++ for two glasses).
Where: Mount Faber Peak, 109 Mount Faber Road
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till Jan 3. Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro: Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 10.30pm; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays: 8.30am to 10.30pm. Dusk Restaurant & Bar: 4 to 11pm daily
Info: Website
York Hotel
Thai-Licious Specials - freshly crafted Thai specialty sets - feature items such as Som Tum (Green Papaya Salad), Gaeng Kiew Waan Gai (Green Chicken Curry) and Tom Yum Talay (Seafood Tom Yum Soup). They are available in two sets: set A (from $32++) serves two diners while set B (from $62++) serves four. Available for dine-in, pickup and delivery via Oddle.
Where: York Hotel, White Rose Cafe, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Dec 31, noon to 10pm daily
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: York Hotel's website
Arts
Beethoven250 Live @ Esplanade
This concert presented by Chamber Music and Arts Singapore features Italian pianist Luca Buratto and Singaporean violinist Tang Tee Khoon, who celebrate Beethoven's belated 250th birthday with his complete 10 Sonatas for piano and violin.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Jan 8 and 9, 6.30pm and 9pm
Admission: From $32
Info: Website
0.01
Co-presented with the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival, this production is created by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) pioneer Performance Making cohort. The second-year students explore the collective loneliness and estrangement experienced today, and show how connection might play a role in healing.
Where: Nafa Studio Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Jan 13 and 14, 8pm; Jan 15: 3pm and 8pm; Jan 16: 11.30am and 3pm
Admission: $27 or $19 (concessions available)
Info: Nafa's website
Exhibitions
Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed
On display at this multi-sensorial exhibition are six large-scale and immersive installations, created by some of the world's leading video-game developers together with top media design studios. The show is organised and curated by the Barbican Centre, a performing arts venue in London; guest-curated by celebrated game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi; and co-produced with Singapore's ArtScience Museum and Melbourne Museum.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Jan 9, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)
Info: Website
Kids
The GUILD Winter Holiday Programmes
The GUILD International College offers a variety of on-site holiday programmes which are inclusive and open to children aged six to 18. They include woodworking, cooking, deejaying and art classes. Interested participants can register via e-mail (marketing@theguild.edu.sg)
Where: The GUILD International College, Phoenix Park, 318A Tanglin Road
MRT: Redhill
When: Till Jan 8. Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 1.30pm
Admission: From $125 per workshop
Info: Website
Sports
uPwards Against Time
In this rock-climbing competition, participants stand to win up to $600 worth of vouchers. They can compete in any of these four categories - Beginner Top Rope, Intermediate Top Rope, Intermediate Lead and Advanced Lead - and must compete in pairs and only clock one attempt a day. A Singapore National Climbing Standards Level One Certification verified in Singapore is required for all participants.
Where: PAssion Wave @ Pasir Ris, 125 Elias Road
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: Till Dec 31, 9am to 5pm
Admission: PAssion card member: $6; non-member: $7
Info: Website
Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre
Meet horses and ponies in a stable tour ($68), go on a horse ride ($98) or take part in a hands-on horse grooming session ($88). Discounts are available for group bookings (minimum of four persons for each activity). Activities have to be pre-booked directly with the riding centre.
Where: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, 1 Equestrian Walk (off Woodlands Ave 3)
MRT: Kranji / Marsiling
When: Till Jan 2, 8am to 5pm (closed on Mondays)
Admission: From $68
Info: Website
Festivals
Waves of Change Festival 2021: Film & AR.T
Learn about the wonders and plight of the ocean, as well as how you can help through immersive screenings, audio experiences like blind diving, Augmented Reality works by local artists and workshops.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Dec 31, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Free admission with online pre-booking
Info: Website
Golden Village Members' Festive Rewards 2021
Spend $100 at Golden Village cinemas to receive a free movie pass (worth $10.50), or $300 for a Gold Class pass (worth $32). The top five spenders will win more prizes - two will each snag an Ogawa Genix Hybrid Massage Chair, and the other three will each receive or a three-day/two-night staycation worth $490.
Where: Golden Village cinemas
When: Till Dec 31
Info: Golden Village's website
Charity
Singapore Red Cross' #WomenInRed - Fundraising for Social Good
The #WomenInRed embark on a series of fundraising activities such as singing, musical performances and painting auctions. The campaign features celebrities such as Jaime Teo, Michelle Chia and Jean Danker.
Where: Donate at this website
When: Till Dec 31, 11.55pm
Admission: Free
Talks
Music Conversations Series: Lecture-Recital by Joost Flach and Nicholas Ong
Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' head of wind studies Joost Flach and senior lecturer of keyboard studies Nicholas Ong present a lecture cum recital showcasing solo and chamber works by the Andriessen family of musicians, who were pivotal in shaping the Netherlands' music scene and elevating it globally. The programme also features a composition for oboe and piano by Zechariah Goh Toh Chai, head of composition studies and recipient of the National Arts Council's 2003 Young Artist Award.
Where: Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Live stream from the theatre
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Jan 20, 7.30pm
Admission: Free limited admission for fully vaccinated adults and children aged 13 and older. Free online livestream here.
Info: Website
Others
Deliveroo's inaugural Restaurant Awards
The food delivery platform is honouring its restaurant and grocery partners. There are 45 finalists shortlisted for nine awards, such as Best Hawker, Best Halal and Best Healthy Options. Online voting by the public is open via Deliveroo's Facebook page. Voters stand to win $200 in Deliveroo credits weekly. The award winners will be announced on Jan 4.
Where: Deliveroo Facebook page
When: Till Dec 31
Admission: Free
Info: Deliveroo Facebook page
Loof FM: 12-Hour New Year's Day Radio Fest
Powered by Singapore Community Radio, this 12-hour radio party features a series of deejay sets. Former Lush 99.5FM veterans Tracy Phillips and Elias Soh will also host conversations with local creatives on the website of rooftop bar Loop. They include fashion designer Priscilla Shunmugam of womenswear label Ong Shunmugam, dream interpreter and Cinepluto director Livy Von Goh and best-selling author Amanda Lee Koe.
Where: Loof's website
When: Jan 1, 10am to 10pm
Admission: Free
Nafa Open House 2022
Aspiring artists, designers and musicians are invited to check out on-campus showcases, demos, performances and one-on-one education consultations; as well as Zoom forums and webinars.
Where: Zoom; Nafa Campus 1, 2, 3, 151 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Jan 14 and 15
Admission: Free
Info: Nafa's website
