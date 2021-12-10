Events and listings: Festive food deals, Gardens by the Bay concert, ArtScience Museum tours

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals, enjoy a pop rock concert at Gardens by the Bay, or go on free guided tours of exhibitions at the ArtScience Museum.

Food & drink

The St. Regis Singapore



PHOTOS: ST REGIS SINGAPORE



The hotel is offering festive roasts and yule logs for delivery and takeaway. Items include Whole Roasted Turkey ($212), Smoked Salmon infused with The St. Regis Tea Blend ($60), Honey-glazed Gammon Ham ($212) and Foie Gras Terrine ($116).

Where: The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Dec 31

Info: Visit the St Regis Singapore website

Capella Singapore



PHOTOS: CAPELLA SINGAPORE



The hotel in Sentosa is serving a four-course dinner on Christmas Eve and Day, as well as a four-course lunch on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Highlights include Scottish Salmon Confit, Charred New Zealand Venison Striploin, Maple-Bourbon Brined Turkey and Slow-Cooked Spanish Carabinero. Dessert items include Gingerbread Cheesecake and 24K Chocolate Textured Cake.

Where: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Dec 24, 7 to 10.30pm; Dec 25, noon to 2.30pm and 7 to 10.30pm; Dec 26, noon to 2.30pm

Price: Dec 25 and 26 lunch: $178++ a person (includes gueridon service and free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, top up $80++ a person for free-flow alchoholic beverages). Dec 24 dinner: $168++ a person (includes complimentary festive drink); Dec 25 dinner: $128++ a person (includes complimentary festive drink)

Info: Visit the Capella Hotels website

Cold Storage

The supermarket's Christmas Food & Gift Guide offers classic favourites (Butterball Roasted Turkey, $65), plant-based and vegan options (Impossible Mushroom Pot Pies with White Cream Sauce, $39.90), as well as halal dishes (Roasted Rosemary Bone-In Lamb Leg, $65).

Where: Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Market Place, Jasons, Jasons Deli outlets

When: Till Dec 2 (pre-order till Dec 20)

Info: Visit the Cold Storage website

LeVeL33



PHOTO: LEVEL33



The rooftop bar is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a new beer and Anniversary Beer Bites menu. The Hoppy 11 beer ($6.50+ for takeaway in a can, from $9.50+ on draft) has 11 hops from countries like Germany and Australia, and has a citrusy and stone fruit-like aroma. On the new bites menu are small plates such as Grilled Beer Cooked Rice Onigiri ($8 for two pieces) - premium Japanese rice made with Lager, pickled plum and a teriyaki glaze made with Stout.

Where: LeVeL33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Marina Bay

When: Till Dec 12, 11.30am to 10.30pm

Info: Visit the LeVeL33 website

High Coffee By Ebi Bar X Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee



PHOTO: EBI BAR X TIONG HOE



Enjoy weekend afternoon tea ($21.90 a person, minium of two to dine) with this coffee and food pairing menu. Tuck into savoury and sweet items, accompanied with bespoke coffee from Tiong Hoe.

Where: Ebi Bar, B1-21 Cuppage Plaza, 5 Koek Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Dec 11 and 12, 2 to 3.30pm or 3.30 to 5pm

Info: Visit the Ebi Bar website

Whisky Journey 2021



PHOTOS: THE WHISKY STORE



Organised by The Whisky Store, the festival showcases offerings from family-owned boutique distilleries and international brands - including Cadenhead, Tomatin and Lakes Distillery. Guests can try them at 21 participating restaurants and bars, such as Quaich Bar, Spruce and The Coastal Settlement. There will also be signature serves, hybrid masterclasses, as well as exclusive limited Whisky Journey inaugural bottlings and rare bottles for sale. The annual festival supports the local food and beverage community that has been severely hit by the pandemic.

Where: 21 particpating restaurants and bars

When: Dec 10 to 23, noon to 10pm

Admission: $48

Info: Visit the Whisky Journey website

Cuba Libre



PHOTOS: CUBA LIBRE



To celebrate 15 years in Singapore, Latin American bar and restaurant Cuba Libre has partnered with Mount Gay Rum to offer rum flights ($48++ for 30ml), rum-based cocktails ($15++), and grande mojitos infused with local flavours ($25++). Also available are Latin American Tapas (from $12++) and new food items such as Albondigas De La Abuela - Cuban-style meatballs in tomato sauce ($12) and Octopus Carpaccio ($12).

Where: Cuba Libre Clarke Quay, Block B 01-13, 3B River Valley Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Dec 10 to 12, 4 to 10.30pm

Info: Visit the Cuba Libre website

Chimichanga



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



For its 12.12 online sale, the Mexican restaurant and bar is offering two tortillas - Ancho Beef Chimichanga and Chipotle Chicken Chimichanga - for $12.12 (the usual price for both is $30). To enjoy the offer, purchase the vouchers from www.chimichanga.sg/shop and redeem the tortillas at the Chimichanga outlets in Little India or Holland Village from Dec 12 to 30 (Mondays to Thursdays only).

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput

MRT: Rocher, Holland Village

When: Online sale till Dec 12, noon

Info: Visit the Chimichanga website

Exhibitions

Yellow Ribbon Community Art and Poetry Exhibition 2021



PHOTOS: SPS



The annual exhibition has gone online for the first time this year, showcasing more than 90 pieces of art and poetry created by inmates and ex-offenders. The theme is A Garden of Possibilities.

Where: The Yellow Ribbon website

When: Till Dec 31

Admission: Free

Concerts

A Renaissance Connection: Choral Composers' Seminar Singapore 2021 Gala Concerts



PHOTO: THE RENAISSANCE SINGERS



In this concert, the Renaissance Singers, a local professional ensemble comprising singers, conductors, voice and music teachers, performs the music that captures the spirit of the Renaissance Man - Leonardo da Vinci - and his creations. Making their premiere at the concert are new works created under the guidance of three maestros - Eriks Esenvalds (Latvia), Professor Eudenice Palaruan (Philippines/Singapore) and Dr Z. Randall Stroope (US) - at the composers' seminar in the last four weeks.

Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall / Raffles Place

When: Dec 17 and 19, 7pm

Admission: $28 to 35

Info: Visit the Choral Composers' Seminar website

This is Live! Concert Series: Pop Rock Evening



PHOTO: CK STAR ENTERTAINMENT



Held at Gardens by the Bay, the event is made up of four 90-minute in-person shows (with a Christmas special on Dec 17, 9pm) headlined by SuperSonic and Shirlyn + The UnXpected - both popular fixtures in the local nightlife scene.

Where: Flower Field Hall, Gardens by the Bay, 211 Marina Way

MRT: Bayfront

When: Dec 17 and 18, 6 to 9pm

Admission: From $58 (includes a six-month Weekday Friends of the Gardens adult individual membership)

Info: Visit the Klook website

Tours

Public guided tour of Orchestral Manoeuvres



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



Discover how sounds can be manipulated, subverted and played through various sound sculptures and objects in this guided tour through the Orchestral Manoeuvres exhibition.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Dec 10, 25 and 31, 4 to 5pm

Admission: $5 a participant for guided tour. Same-day tickets to exhibition (Singapore residents: $16 for adult, $12 for child)) have to be purchased separately and presented for this tour

Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website

Public guided tour of Future World

Discover thought-provoking ideas and themes behind the collection of digital interactive installations created in collaboration with teamLab, an interdisciplinary art collective.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Dec 11, 13, 20 and 27, 4 to 5pm

Admission: $5 a participant for guided tour. Same-day tickets to exhibition (Singapore residents: $16 for adult, $12 for child)) have to be purchased separately and presented for this tour

Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website

Kids

Mini Holiday Camp: Digital Art



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



This half-day camp at at the ArtScience Museum - recommended for kids aged nine and older - introduces participarts to programming and the basic concepts of coding. There will also be a facilitated visit to the Future World exhibition.

Where: Rainbow Room, Basement 2, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Dec 16 and 17, 10.15am to 12.45pm

Admission: $48 a participant (includes one accompanying parent/guardian and facilitated visit to Future World)

Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website

Mini Holiday Camp: Ready, Get Set, Play



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



Draw and bring your ideas to life in this half-day camp at the ArtScience Museum themed around video games. Participants will first go on a facilitated tour of the Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed exhibition. They will then join a workshop where their drawings on paper will be transformed into two-dimensional ones on screen. Recommended for kids aged nine and older. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Where: Rainbow Room, Basement 2, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Dec 7 and 23, 10.15am to 12.45pm

Admission: $48 a participant (includes one accompanying parent/guardian and facilitated visit to Future World)

Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website

Food Science Workshop



PHOTO: PASSION WAVE



In this online workshop for students aged four to 12 years old, participants will perform various food science experiments with a click of a button and discover the basic laboratory techniques used by technicians and researchers to ensure food safety and health.

Where: Zoom

When: Dec 23, 10.30am to noon

Admission: From $25

Info: Visit the OnePA website

Others

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Kampung Admiralty, Main Atrium, 676 Woodlands Drive 71; Lot One, Level 1 Atrium, 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4

MRT: Admiralty, Choa Chu Kang

When: Kampung Admiralty: Dec 10 to 12, 10.30am to 8.30pm; Lot One: Dec 17 to 19, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills website

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore (WSG's) Careers Connect Centres, CCOTG provides basic career advice and guidance and brings bite-sized career tips and information to a location near you.

Where: Kampung Admiralty, Main Atrium, 676 Woodlands Drive 71 & Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre, Courtyard in front of Blk 372 Bukit Batok Street 31

MRT: Admiralty, Bukit Batok

When: Kampung Admiralty: Dec 10 to 12, 10.30am to 8.30pm; Bukit Gombak: Dec 14 to 17, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Workforce Singapore website

A Tale of Two Cities



PHOTO: INTERNATIONAL CHEFS SUMMIT ASIA



In this live-stream event organised by International Chefs Summit Asia, 14 award-winning chefs from Singapore and Taiwan will collaborate in seven virtual four-hand showcases, which will be hosted by Miele's in-house chef and MasterChef Asia finalist Lennard Yeong. Representatives from Singapore include Malcolm Lee from Candlenut and pastry chef Janice Wong; while those from Taiwan include baker Wu Pao Chun and Vincent Weng, co-founder and head chef of Chinois in Taipei.

Where: Zoom

When: Dec 18 and 19, various timings

Admission: From $74

Info: Visit the International Chefs Summit Asia website

Prudential Singapore's Ready, Reset, Go! Power Cards



PHOTOS: PRUDENTIAL



Prudential is giving away 85 decks of these cards, which are specially crafted to help Singaporeans improve their overall well-being amid the pandemic. Each deck contains credits for a $50 Deliveroo order, two complimentary virtual yoga sessions and a pack of vegetable seeds. The cards can be redeemed when you register an account on the Pulse by Prudential app.

When: Till Dec 24

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Pulse by Prudential Instagram page

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at The Straits Times website (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.