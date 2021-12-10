Events and listings: Festive food deals, Gardens by the Bay concert, ArtScience Museum tours

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals, enjoy a pop rock concert at Gardens by the Bay, or go on free guided tours of exhibitions at the ArtScience Museum.
Food & drink
The St. Regis Singapore
The hotel is offering festive roasts and yule logs for delivery and takeaway. Items include Whole Roasted Turkey ($212), Smoked Salmon infused with The St. Regis Tea Blend ($60), Honey-glazed Gammon Ham ($212) and Foie Gras Terrine ($116).
Where: The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Dec 31
Info: Visit the St Regis Singapore website
Capella Singapore
The hotel in Sentosa is serving a four-course dinner on Christmas Eve and Day, as well as a four-course lunch on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Highlights include Scottish Salmon Confit, Charred New Zealand Venison Striploin, Maple-Bourbon Brined Turkey and Slow-Cooked Spanish Carabinero. Dessert items include Gingerbread Cheesecake and 24K Chocolate Textured Cake.
Where: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Dec 24, 7 to 10.30pm; Dec 25, noon to 2.30pm and 7 to 10.30pm; Dec 26, noon to 2.30pm
Price: Dec 25 and 26 lunch: $178++ a person (includes gueridon service and free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, top up $80++ a person for free-flow alchoholic beverages). Dec 24 dinner: $168++ a person (includes complimentary festive drink); Dec 25 dinner: $128++ a person (includes complimentary festive drink)
Info: Visit the Capella Hotels website
Cold Storage
The supermarket's Christmas Food & Gift Guide offers classic favourites (Butterball Roasted Turkey, $65), plant-based and vegan options (Impossible Mushroom Pot Pies with White Cream Sauce, $39.90), as well as halal dishes (Roasted Rosemary Bone-In Lamb Leg, $65).
Where: Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Market Place, Jasons, Jasons Deli outlets
When: Till Dec 2 (pre-order till Dec 20)
Info: Visit the Cold Storage website
LeVeL33
The rooftop bar is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a new beer and Anniversary Beer Bites menu. The Hoppy 11 beer ($6.50+ for takeaway in a can, from $9.50+ on draft) has 11 hops from countries like Germany and Australia, and has a citrusy and stone fruit-like aroma. On the new bites menu are small plates such as Grilled Beer Cooked Rice Onigiri ($8 for two pieces) - premium Japanese rice made with Lager, pickled plum and a teriyaki glaze made with Stout.
Where: LeVeL33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Marina Bay
When: Till Dec 12, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Info: Visit the LeVeL33 website
High Coffee By Ebi Bar X Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee
Enjoy weekend afternoon tea ($21.90 a person, minium of two to dine) with this coffee and food pairing menu. Tuck into savoury and sweet items, accompanied with bespoke coffee from Tiong Hoe.
Where: Ebi Bar, B1-21 Cuppage Plaza, 5 Koek Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Dec 11 and 12, 2 to 3.30pm or 3.30 to 5pm
Info: Visit the Ebi Bar website
Whisky Journey 2021
Organised by The Whisky Store, the festival showcases offerings from family-owned boutique distilleries and international brands - including Cadenhead, Tomatin and Lakes Distillery. Guests can try them at 21 participating restaurants and bars, such as Quaich Bar, Spruce and The Coastal Settlement. There will also be signature serves, hybrid masterclasses, as well as exclusive limited Whisky Journey inaugural bottlings and rare bottles for sale. The annual festival supports the local food and beverage community that has been severely hit by the pandemic.
Where: 21 particpating restaurants and bars
When: Dec 10 to 23, noon to 10pm
Admission: $48
Info: Visit the Whisky Journey website
Cuba Libre
To celebrate 15 years in Singapore, Latin American bar and restaurant Cuba Libre has partnered with Mount Gay Rum to offer rum flights ($48++ for 30ml), rum-based cocktails ($15++), and grande mojitos infused with local flavours ($25++). Also available are Latin American Tapas (from $12++) and new food items such as Albondigas De La Abuela - Cuban-style meatballs in tomato sauce ($12) and Octopus Carpaccio ($12).
Where: Cuba Libre Clarke Quay, Block B 01-13, 3B River Valley Road
MRT: Clarke Quay
When: Dec 10 to 12, 4 to 10.30pm
Info: Visit the Cuba Libre website
Chimichanga
For its 12.12 online sale, the Mexican restaurant and bar is offering two tortillas - Ancho Beef Chimichanga and Chipotle Chicken Chimichanga - for $12.12 (the usual price for both is $30). To enjoy the offer, purchase the vouchers from www.chimichanga.sg/shop and redeem the tortillas at the Chimichanga outlets in Little India or Holland Village from Dec 12 to 30 (Mondays to Thursdays only).
Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput
MRT: Rocher, Holland Village
When: Online sale till Dec 12, noon
Info: Visit the Chimichanga website
Exhibitions
Yellow Ribbon Community Art and Poetry Exhibition 2021
The annual exhibition has gone online for the first time this year, showcasing more than 90 pieces of art and poetry created by inmates and ex-offenders. The theme is A Garden of Possibilities.
Where: The Yellow Ribbon website
When: Till Dec 31
Admission: Free
Concerts
A Renaissance Connection: Choral Composers' Seminar Singapore 2021 Gala Concerts
In this concert, the Renaissance Singers, a local professional ensemble comprising singers, conductors, voice and music teachers, performs the music that captures the spirit of the Renaissance Man - Leonardo da Vinci - and his creations. Making their premiere at the concert are new works created under the guidance of three maestros - Eriks Esenvalds (Latvia), Professor Eudenice Palaruan (Philippines/Singapore) and Dr Z. Randall Stroope (US) - at the composers' seminar in the last four weeks.
Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall / Raffles Place
When: Dec 17 and 19, 7pm
Admission: $28 to 35
Info: Visit the Choral Composers' Seminar website
This is Live! Concert Series: Pop Rock Evening
Held at Gardens by the Bay, the event is made up of four 90-minute in-person shows (with a Christmas special on Dec 17, 9pm) headlined by SuperSonic and Shirlyn + The UnXpected - both popular fixtures in the local nightlife scene.
Where: Flower Field Hall, Gardens by the Bay, 211 Marina Way
MRT: Bayfront
When: Dec 17 and 18, 6 to 9pm
Admission: From $58 (includes a six-month Weekday Friends of the Gardens adult individual membership)
Info: Visit the Klook website
Tours
Public guided tour of Orchestral Manoeuvres
Discover how sounds can be manipulated, subverted and played through various sound sculptures and objects in this guided tour through the Orchestral Manoeuvres exhibition.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Dec 10, 25 and 31, 4 to 5pm
Admission: $5 a participant for guided tour. Same-day tickets to exhibition (Singapore residents: $16 for adult, $12 for child)) have to be purchased separately and presented for this tour
Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website
Public guided tour of Future World
Discover thought-provoking ideas and themes behind the collection of digital interactive installations created in collaboration with teamLab, an interdisciplinary art collective.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Dec 11, 13, 20 and 27, 4 to 5pm
Admission: $5 a participant for guided tour. Same-day tickets to exhibition (Singapore residents: $16 for adult, $12 for child)) have to be purchased separately and presented for this tour
Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website
Kids
Mini Holiday Camp: Digital Art
This half-day camp at at the ArtScience Museum - recommended for kids aged nine and older - introduces participarts to programming and the basic concepts of coding. There will also be a facilitated visit to the Future World exhibition.
Where: Rainbow Room, Basement 2, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Dec 16 and 17, 10.15am to 12.45pm
Admission: $48 a participant (includes one accompanying parent/guardian and facilitated visit to Future World)
Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website
Mini Holiday Camp: Ready, Get Set, Play
Draw and bring your ideas to life in this half-day camp at the ArtScience Museum themed around video games. Participants will first go on a facilitated tour of the Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed exhibition. They will then join a workshop where their drawings on paper will be transformed into two-dimensional ones on screen. Recommended for kids aged nine and older. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.
Where: Rainbow Room, Basement 2, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Dec 7 and 23, 10.15am to 12.45pm
Admission: $48 a participant (includes one accompanying parent/guardian and facilitated visit to Future World)
Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website
Food Science Workshop
In this online workshop for students aged four to 12 years old, participants will perform various food science experiments with a click of a button and discover the basic laboratory techniques used by technicians and researchers to ensure food safety and health.
Where: Zoom
When: Dec 23, 10.30am to noon
Admission: From $25
Info: Visit the OnePA website
Others
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Kampung Admiralty, Main Atrium, 676 Woodlands Drive 71; Lot One, Level 1 Atrium, 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4
MRT: Admiralty, Choa Chu Kang
When: Kampung Admiralty: Dec 10 to 12, 10.30am to 8.30pm; Lot One: Dec 17 to 19, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills website
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore (WSG's) Careers Connect Centres, CCOTG provides basic career advice and guidance and brings bite-sized career tips and information to a location near you.
Where: Kampung Admiralty, Main Atrium, 676 Woodlands Drive 71 & Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre, Courtyard in front of Blk 372 Bukit Batok Street 31
MRT: Admiralty, Bukit Batok
When: Kampung Admiralty: Dec 10 to 12, 10.30am to 8.30pm; Bukit Gombak: Dec 14 to 17, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the Workforce Singapore website
A Tale of Two Cities
In this live-stream event organised by International Chefs Summit Asia, 14 award-winning chefs from Singapore and Taiwan will collaborate in seven virtual four-hand showcases, which will be hosted by Miele's in-house chef and MasterChef Asia finalist Lennard Yeong. Representatives from Singapore include Malcolm Lee from Candlenut and pastry chef Janice Wong; while those from Taiwan include baker Wu Pao Chun and Vincent Weng, co-founder and head chef of Chinois in Taipei.
Where: Zoom
When: Dec 18 and 19, various timings
Admission: From $74
Info: Visit the International Chefs Summit Asia website
Prudential Singapore's Ready, Reset, Go! Power Cards
Prudential is giving away 85 decks of these cards, which are specially crafted to help Singaporeans improve their overall well-being amid the pandemic. Each deck contains credits for a $50 Deliveroo order, two complimentary virtual yoga sessions and a pack of vegetable seeds. The cards can be redeemed when you register an account on the Pulse by Prudential app.
When: Till Dec 24
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the Pulse by Prudential Instagram page
