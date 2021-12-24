Events and listings: Festive food deals, ArtScience Museum shows, USS X'mas special

The Assisted Festive Buffet includes dishes such as Parma Ham, Snapper Ceviche, Dry Rubbed Roasted Rib Eye and Truffled Turkey Pincho. Seafood lovers can expect unlimited servings of Seafood on Ice.

Where: Oscar's, Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

When: Till Jan 2. Weekday lunch: noon to 2.30pm; Dinner: 6 to 10.30pm daily; Weekend brunch: 12.30 to 3.30pm

Price: Lunch: $58++ a person, $29++ a child (six to 12 years old). Dinner: from $78++ a person, $39++ a child . Brunch: from $98++ a person. Dec 24 dinner, Dec 25 brunch and dinner, Dec 31 dinner: from $178++ a person, $89++ a child (six to 12 years old), $44.50++ a child (three to five years old)

Tel: 6432-7481

Info: sinci.oscars@conradhotels.com or this website

Conrad Centennial Singapore's Lobby Lounge and The Terrace

Pick from the Ronnefeldt Tea or Brazilian Coffee selections before tucking into pastries, cakes and scones in the Christmas Afternoon Tea set, which is available for dine in and takeaway. Diners can also create their own Maison 21G bespoke perfume at $95 for a 30ml bottle.

Where: Conrad Centennial Singapore, Lobby Lounge and The Terrace, 2 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

When: Till Jan 6, Mondays to Thursdays: 1 to 5pm; Fridays to Sundays: 1 to 3pm, 3.30 to 5.30pm

Price: From $45++ a person

Tel: 6432-7483

Info: sinci.lobbylounge@conradhotels.com or go to this website

LeVeL33