Events and listings: Festive food deals, ArtScience Museum shows, USS X'mas special

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals, check out exhibitions at the ArtScience Museum, or soak in the festive spirit at Gardens by the Bay or Universal Studios Singapore.
Food & drink
Casa Restaurant by Remy Lefebvre
Enjoy signature pairings of Octopus with Telmont Blanc de Blancs Vintage 2012 ($258++ a bottle and savoury dish), and Almond "Ashta" sorbet with Telmont Brut Rosé ($165++ a bottle and dessert dish). Diners can also order items from a seasonal menu, such as Wagyu Beef Taco ($19), Live Oysters No3 (from $58) and a Freres Marchand Cheese Selection ($41).
Where: Casa Restaurant by Remy Lefebvre, 01-20 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Dec 31. Wednesdays to Saturdays: noon to 2pm, 6 to 10.30pm; Sundays: noon to 3pm, 6 to 10:30pm
Tel: 9722-8171
Info: booking@casarestaurant.sg or Casa Restaurant's website
The Fullerton Hotels Singapore
The Festive Afternoon Tea serves savoury and sweet bite-sized treats such as Manuka honey-glazed ham with cranberries chutney on pumpkin bagel, Biryani spice turkey mayo in a mini sesame cup, lime raspberry lychee tart and the classic rum fruitcake.
Where: The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square; The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Till Jan 1, 3 to 5.30pm daily
Price: The Courtyard: From $51+ an adult and $26+ a child. The Landing Point: From $60+ an adult and $30+ a child
Tel: 6877-8911/8912
Info: Email dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com. Go to The Fullerton Bay Hotel's website
The Clifford Pier
On New Year's Eve, the restaurant is serving a six-course Degustation Dinner ($268+ an adult, $88+ a child). Main course choices are Chilean cod and truffle Maine lobster ragout with saffron mashed potato and vine vegetables, or grain-fed USDA Prime tenderloin with black trumpet mushrooms and aged Pinto Tawny Port jus. Or go for theDim Sum Brunch ($75+ an adult, $38+ a child), which is available for only three days. Dig into items such as Crispy Shrimp Dumpling, Singapore Satay, Singapore Fruit Rojak and Ondeh Ondeh Lamington.
Where: The Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Degustation Dinner: Dec 31, 6.30 to 10.30pm. New Year's Dim Sum Brunch: Dec 31, 11am to 2pm; Jan 1 and 2, 10.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30 to 3.30 pm
Tel: 6877 8911/8912
Info: dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com or go to this website
Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant
The six-course New Year's Eve and Day Set Menu includes Chilled Drunken Lobster with Caviar and Crispy Sea Cucumber with Seasonal Green & Crab Roe Sauce. For dessert, there is a Chilled Peach Resin & Ginger Egg White with Apple Puff Pastry. Also available for takeaway.
Where: Wanhao Chinese Restaurant, Level 3, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Dec 31 and Jan 1, 11.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10pm
Price: $108++ a person (minimum two to dine)
Tel: 6831-4605
Info: mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or go to Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's website
Restaurant Gaig
Executive Chef Marti Carlos and his team present specially curated traditional Catalan dishes like Escudella ($22++), Spanish Suckling Pig ($168++ for half or $288++ for whole pig) and Tortell de Reis (from $40++) for both dine-in and takeaway. Order 48 hours in advance. Other takeaway offerings include Lobster mellow rice ($70++), Chocolate & Cointreau Turró Nougat ($15++) and Christmas chocolate log cake ($12.50).
Where: Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: Till Dec 31. Monday to Saturdays: noon to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm
Tel: 6221-2134
Info: singapore@restaurantgaig.com or Restaurant Gaig's website
Oscar's
The Assisted Festive Buffet includes dishes such as Parma Ham, Snapper Ceviche, Dry Rubbed Roasted Rib Eye and Truffled Turkey Pincho. Seafood lovers can expect unlimited servings of Seafood on Ice.
Where: Oscar's, Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard
MRT: Promenade
When: Till Jan 2. Weekday lunch: noon to 2.30pm; Dinner: 6 to 10.30pm daily; Weekend brunch: 12.30 to 3.30pm
Price: Lunch: $58++ a person, $29++ a child (six to 12 years old). Dinner: from $78++ a person, $39++ a child . Brunch: from $98++ a person. Dec 24 dinner, Dec 25 brunch and dinner, Dec 31 dinner: from $178++ a person, $89++ a child (six to 12 years old), $44.50++ a child (three to five years old)
Tel: 6432-7481
Info: sinci.oscars@conradhotels.com or this website
Conrad Centennial Singapore's Lobby Lounge and The Terrace
Pick from the Ronnefeldt Tea or Brazilian Coffee selections before tucking into pastries, cakes and scones in the Christmas Afternoon Tea set, which is available for dine in and takeaway. Diners can also create their own Maison 21G bespoke perfume at $95 for a 30ml bottle.
Where: Conrad Centennial Singapore, Lobby Lounge and The Terrace, 2 Temasek Boulevard
MRT: Promenade
When: Till Jan 6, Mondays to Thursdays: 1 to 5pm; Fridays to Sundays: 1 to 3pm, 3.30 to 5.30pm
Price: From $45++ a person
Tel: 6432-7483
Info: sinci.lobbylounge@conradhotels.com or go to this website
LeVeL33
Celebrate New Year's Eve with a four or six-course dinner featuring freshly baked Sourdough, Oysters, 450-days grain-fed wagyu sirloin steak and Hokkaido scallops.
Where: LeVeL33, 33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Marina Bay
When: Dec 31, 5 to 10.30pm
Price: Four-course: From $138++ a person; Six-course: $298++ a person
Tel: 6834-3133
Info: LeVel33's website
Super Loco Robertson Quay
Dishes in the four-course Head Honcho dinner menu include Mexican Street Corn Elotes, Baja Fish Taco, Arroz and for dessert, Churros De Chocolate. Diners can also enjoy four hours of free-flow frozen lime margaritas, prosecco, Loco beers and wine.
Where: Super Loco Robertson Quay, The Quayside 01-13, 60 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Dec 31, 5 to 10.30pm
Price: From $320++ for a table of two, up to $800++ for table of five
Tel: 9815-7221
Info: reservations@super-loco.com or go to Super Loco's Facebook
Super Loco Customs House
Enjoy a New Year Eve four-course dinner by the bay, featuring La Ostra, Vieiras De Hokkaido, Carne Asada Angus Steak and for dessert, Dulce De Higos. The menu includes four hours of free-flow margaritas, prosecco, wines and beers.
Where: Super Loco Customs House, 01-04, 70 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Dec 31, 5 to 10.30pm
Price: From $400++ for a table of two, up to $1,100++ for a premium bayfront table of five (includes complimentary bottle of Lanson Brut Champagne)
Tel: 9816-0659
Info: reservations.ch@super-loco.com or go to Super Loco's Facebook
Exhibitions
Orchestral Manoeuvres: See Sound. Feel Sound. Be Sound
On show are the works of 32 local and internationally composers and contemporary artists, including early Sound Art projects, music scores, noise-making sculptures, as well as projects that use digital, drawn and/or hand-made methods to make an object speak or sing.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Jan 2, 2022. 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)
Info: Marina Bay Sands' website
Future World: Where Art Meets Science
The iconic Sketch Town installation transforms into Sketch Christmas, a virtual Christmas wonderland. It takes visitors through a world of art, science and magic featuring digital interactive installations. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Jan 6, 2022. 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)
Info: Marina Bay Sands' website
Others
A Universal Christmas at Universal Studios Singapore
Experience Christmas through augmented reality, meet DreamWorks Animation's Trolls and friends from Sesame Street, and be among the first to snap selfies with Otto from the animated film Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru, which will be released in 2022. Visitors also stand to win up to $20,000 worth in prizes, including a stay at the Beach Villas, Equarius Hotel or Hotel Michael.
Where: Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Dec 25 till Jan 2, Thursdays to Mondays, noon to 9pm
Admission: From $59
Info: Universal Studios Singapore's website
Christmas Wonderland 2021 @ Gardens by the Bay
Marvel at the eight Light Displays including the seven-storey-high Spalliera, which was handmade in Italy and inspired by the circular rose windows found in Europe's Gothic churches. Visitors can also play carnival games, hop onto a Venetian double-storey carousel, shop at the Mistletoe Alley Market and enjoy the Garden Rhapsody Light And Sound Show. Visitors have to pre-purchase their tickets online.
Where: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Jan 2, 2022, 6.30 to 10.30pm daily
Admission: From $9 an adult, $5 a child
Info: Christmas Wonderland's website
Careers Connect On-the-Go
This mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres brings basic career advice and information nearer to the heartland.
Where: Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre, open space between Block 252 and 253, Jurong East Street 24
MRT: Jurong East
When: Dec 27 to 30, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Workforce Singapore's website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.Where: Elias Mall, Main Atrium, Elias Road
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: Dec 24 to 26, 10.30am to 6.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited's website
How to get your event listed
The listings appear online at The Straits Times' website (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.