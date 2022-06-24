Events and listings: Father's Day food treats, food tours, Children's Season

Celebrate Father's Day by treating dad to a buffet spread at Peppermint. The offerings include succulent cuts of Pot Roasted Black Angus Oyster Blade with Urban Farm Rosemary, Roasted Milk Fed Veal Leg Char Siew with Pickled Pumpkin and Grilled Chicken Meat Ball with Aged Cheese.

Where: Peppermint, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Esplanade

When: Till June 30. Lunch: noon to 2.30pm (Monday to Friday), noon to 3pm (Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday) and dinner: 6.30pm to 10pm (daily)

Price: Lunch buffet: $65++ per adult, $32.50++ per child; dinner buffet: $88++ per adult, $44++ per child (child: six to 12 years old)

Info: This website

Celebrate Beloved Papa With Da Paolo This Father's Day