Events and listings: Father's Day food treats, food tours, Children's Season

SINGAPORE - Savour Father's Day food deals, check out Children's Season at the National Museum or go on a food tour.
Food & drink
Roast and Grill at Peppermint
Celebrate Father's Day by treating dad to a buffet spread at Peppermint. The offerings include succulent cuts of Pot Roasted Black Angus Oyster Blade with Urban Farm Rosemary, Roasted Milk Fed Veal Leg Char Siew with Pickled Pumpkin and Grilled Chicken Meat Ball with Aged Cheese.
Where: Peppermint, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till June 30. Lunch: noon to 2.30pm (Monday to Friday), noon to 3pm (Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday) and dinner: 6.30pm to 10pm (daily)
Price: Lunch buffet: $65++ per adult, $32.50++ per child; dinner buffet: $88++ per adult, $44++ per child (child: six to 12 years old)
Info: This website
Celebrate Beloved Papa With Da Paolo This Father's Day
Honour the special men in your lives with Da Paolo's Italian gourmet offerings. Treat dad to the bake of the month for June - pillowy Sourdough Milk Buns ($8 for four pieces; $2.50 for one piece), delicious on its own or paired with Italian cold cuts and cheeses in Da Paolo's Build-Your-Own Panino Platter ($110). Or head to Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar and bond with dad over a drink with Father's Day cocktail specials such as Adam ($22), or the dessert-inspired mocktail, Abraham ($15).
Where: Da Paolo Gastronomia outlets; Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar, 01-13, Block 8 Dempsey Road
MRT: Orchard/Holland
When: Till June 26, Mondays to Sundays, 8am to 10pm
Info: This website
A Boozy Affair This Father's Day At Sol & Luna
Celebrate Father's Day at Sol & Luna, treat dad to single malt Scotch whiskies from the Auchentoshan Whisky Flight (choice of three glasses at $58 nett). Or opt for the Auchentoshan Whisky Flight Pairing with a Wood-Fired Sanchoku F1 Striploin Bone-In Steak (500g) for dinner at $203++.
Where: Sol & Luna, CapitaSpring 17-01, 88 Market Street
MRT: Raffles Place/Tanjong Pagar
When: Till June 30, 5 to 8pm
Info: This website
Exhibitions (Gallery)
Journey of Rejuvenation at Ode to Art
Ode to Art gallery has specially curated art pieces by Singaporean artists Choy Moo Kheong, Hong Zhu An, and Chinese artist, Wu Qiong. The artists, with their distinctive signature styles, come together in a common theme of contemplation and quietude - promoting reflection from viewers.
Where: Ode to Art, 01-36E F, Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till June 30, 11am to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: This website
Exhibitions (Museum)
Children's Season with the National Museum 2022: Get Curious! Our Early Settlers
In this exhibition, learn more about some of the professions of Singapore's early settlers - a rickshaw puller, amah, rubber tapper, food peddler and dhobi. With a series of onsite and online programmes ranging from interactive installations and theatre experiences to storytelling and craft workshops such as Miniature Kueh Magnet and Rubber Stamp Carving workshops, young children can learn about values including perseverance, resilience and determination, through the trades, occupations and lives of our early settlers.
Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Till June 26, 10am to 6pm
Admission: Free and ticketed programmes (from $15 per adult-child pair)
Info: This website
Theatre
Showko - Japanese Therapy
Showko takes you on a hilarious ride from everyday life into her surreal world through rakugo (a 400-year-old traditional form of Japanese comedy storytelling) and ventriloquism with her quirky handmade puppets. Born and raised in Japan, Showko is a Melbourne-based comedian. She appeared on Australia's Got Talent and had a show on Amazon Prime.
Where: Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: Raffles City
When: June 24 and 25, 7.30pm
Admission: $65
Info: This website
Concerts
Ocean of Songs 2022
After two years of hiatus, the Metro Philharmonic Society is back in Victoria Concert Hall to present Ocean of Songs. Joined by guest choirs Vox Camerata, National University of Singapore Society Choir and Chordinate Singers, this concert takes a nostalgic trip down the memory lane with a repertory of popular and folk melodies sung in Singapore, including familiar favourites heard on television and in films.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 01-02, 1 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall
When: June 25, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: Standard Ticket: $10 (10 per cent discount for group purchases of 10 tickets)
Info: This website
The Glasshouse comes Alive!
The Glasshouse - offers interactive chamber music and arts programmes for young ones and families. Join musicians and children's theatre artistes for live music and interactive activities and join the Spanish dancers for a simple and fun movement workshop.
Where: Raffles City Level 3 Atrium, 252 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
When: June 25, 10am and noon
Admission: $38
Info: This website
Lohengrin - An Opera by Richard Wagner
The Richard Wagner Association presents arias and other excerpts from the operatic masterpiece, Lohengrin, in a Singapore premiere. Audience will be transported back to the 10th century and the Duchy of Brabant, corresponding to a region in modern-day Belgium. Elsa, a noblewoman, is falsely accused of murdering her brother Gottfried in order to become Duchess of Brabant. A shining knight appears on a mission to prove her innocence. But there is one condition: Elsa must never ask him his name.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: June 30, 7.30 to 9.30pm
Admission: $48
Info: This website
New Beginnings - Sachiyo's 25th Anniversary Concert
Sachiyo will showcase her original compositions, which are filled with her unique experiences in Singapore from her Japanese perspective. Born in Tokyo and raised in Singapore, Sachiyo sings in four languages (English, Mandarin, Malay and Japanese) and creates and performs a diverse range of music from pop to jazz.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: June 29, 8 to 10.30pm
Admission: $50
Info: This website
Films
Drive-in Flick Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)
Catch your favourite comedic duo on the big screen at this month's drive-in movie screening at Downtown East. Pre-booked tickets include food, drinks, and an exclusive Cartoon Network goodie bag (worth $50).
Where: Downtown East's Begonia open-air carpark, along Pasir Ris Drive 3
MRT: Pasir Ris
When:June 25, 7.30 to 9.30pm
Admission: $32 per car
Info: This website
Kids
ForestPlay Pop-up @ PAssion Wave @ Sembawang
ForestPlay Pop-Up is a three-hour unstructured, free play experience for children and includes activities such as wood working and outdoor nature painting. For ForestPlay, dress in long pants, long sleeved shirt, covered shoes and gloves. Suitable for children aged five to 12 years old.
Where: PAssion Wave @ Sembawang, 60 Jalan Mempurong
MRT: Sembawang
When: Till June 26, 9am to 5pm
Admission: $29.90 (members), $35 (non-members)
Info: This website
Talks
Common corneal disorders - What you need to know
The cornea is the clear outer layer at the front of the eye that focuses incoming light so you can see clearly. Your vision can be affected by scars on the cornea as a result of disorders, infection or an injury. Organised by the Singapore National Eye Centre, join this webinar to learn more about common corneal disorders, the symptoms, causes and treatment options available.
Where: Zoom
When: June 25, 9.30 to 11am
Admission: Free, registration required
Info: This website
Discover marine life on Singapore's shoreline
Marine wildlife living in the intertidal zone faces different challenges when it is exposed during low tide. Yet this fragile ecosystem is home to many unique organisms. In this session, explore the sandy, seagrass and rocky coastlines to meet the sea creatures and learn how they survive. Videos taken at the Southern Islands are pre-recorded.
Where: Zoom
When: June 30, noon to 1pm
Admission: Free, registration required
Info: This website
Classes
Wonders of the Voice - Beginner's Guide
In this class, learn more about voice-overs, voice acting and jingles. Learn about modulation, articulation, pronunciation, inflection, techniques to disguise your voice, impersonating accents and improving cadence and resonance. This masterclass is conducted by voice actor Noella Menon.
Where: Changi Simei Community Centre, 10 Simei Street 2
MRT: Simei
When: June 26, 10.30am to 6.30pm
Admission: $299 (member), $309 (non-member)
Info: This website
Workshops
Brewology Basic
Brewing coffee from home is easier than you think. In this workshop, learn to achieve that perfect cuppa. Participants will get to pick a brew device of their choice and taste their brews.
Where: PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road
MRT: Lakeside
When: June 25, 10.30am to noon
Admission: $55 (member), $60 (non-member)
Info: This website
Tours
Community Gallery Tours: Discover Kreta Ayer's Food Heritage
Within Singapore's largest historic district of Chinatown lies Kreta Ayer, which plays host to a famed food culture that spans generations. Join this walking tour to visit a selection of the precinct's notable food shops and stalls and learn about their gourmet heritage. This session is open to all ages. There will not be any food tasting during the tour.
Where: Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery, Level 1 Kreta Ayer CC, 28 Kreta Ayer Road
MRT: Outram Park
When: June 25, 10.30am to noon (conducted in Cantonese) and 2.30 to 4pm (conducted in English)
Admission: $5
Info: This website and this website
Community Gallery Tours: Discover Geylang Serai's Food Heritage
Geylang Serai is home to an abundant variety of food that tells of the heritage of the area. Come along on a walking tour to explore local dishes and ingredients both familiar and new. This session is open to all ages and will be conducted in English. There will not be any food tasting during the tour.
Where: Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery, 01-05 Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: June 26, 1 to 2.30pm and 1.30 to 3pm
Admission: $5
Info: This website and this website
Others
Goodman Open House
Organised by Arts House Limited, the annual Goodman Open House is back. Head down to Goodman Arts Centre for a day of family fun with activities such as mural painting, rubber-stamp printing, puppet-making activities, and outdoor sensory and water play. Get up close and personal with the centre's tenants as they open up their studios to showcase their unique talents in printmaking, live puppet theatre, and comic and manga art.
Where: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road
MRT: Mountbatten
When: June 25, 10am to 5pm
Admission:Ticketed (from $10) and free programmes
Info: This website
Gibran - An evening of soul-stirring wisdom
Presented in an ambience reminiscent of a Middle Eastern desert tent and accompanied by the strains of the Arabian oud, writer Kahlil Gibran's words are revealed in an intimate storytelling fashion. This selection is woven into an evening of entertainment narrated by Remesh Panicker with music performed by Azrin Abdullah.
Where: AVAI @ Apsaras Arts, Block D 01-24, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman road
MRT: Mountbatten
When: June 24 and 25, 7.30pm
Admission: From $25
Info: This website
