Events and listings: Father's Day food deals, Uniqlo Singapore festival, Zentosa Fest 2022

Executive chef Marti Carlos Martinez has created charcoal-grilled white asparagus with romesco sauce (two pieces, $22++) as an a la carte special. White asparagus is a seasonal delicacy from Holland.

Where: Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

When: Till June 24, noon to 10pm

Info: Restaurant Gaig's website

Ichigo Ichie