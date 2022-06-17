Events and listings: Father's Day food deals, Uniqlo Singapore festival, Zentosa Fest 2022

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Father's Day, score discounts and exclusives at Uniqlo Singapore's Thank You Festival, or enjoy activities such as glamping and aqua biking at wellness event Zentosa Fest 2022.
Food & Drink
Restaurant Gaig
Executive chef Marti Carlos Martinez has created charcoal-grilled white asparagus with romesco sauce (two pieces, $22++) as an a la carte special. White asparagus is a seasonal delicacy from Holland.
Where: Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: Till June 24, noon to 10pm
Info: Restaurant Gaig's website
Ichigo Ichie
This season's white asparagus is sourced from Yamagata. Chef Akane Eno applies Japanese techniques to highlight the delicacy's sweetness and crunch, serving the white spears in chawanmushi, or as tempura paired with komochi kombu.
Where: Ichigo Ichie, 02-07A Intercontinental Robertson Quay, 1 Nanson Road
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Till June 24, 12.30 to 10.30pm
Price: Lunch - Akebono (five courses): $138++ a person; Shinonome (seven courses): $188++ a person. Dinner - Kurenai (nine courses): $350++ a person; Akane (specially curated menu available on request): $428++ a person
Info: Ichigo Ichie's website
Tablescape
For Father's Day, Tablescape is offering a rooftop bar and grill exprience. The Father's Day Family Platter ($128++, good for four people) features fine barbecued meats. Dads will enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco, red wine or white wine.
Where: Tablescape Restaurant and Bar, Level 3, 10 Coleman Street
MRT: City Hall
When: June 17, 6 to 10pm
Info: Tablescape's website
Fat Cow
Celebrate Father's Day with a three-course lunch ($118++ a person) featuring a marbled Miyazaki A4 Wagyu Steak with Ginger Sauce, a grilled Kanpachi Yuanyaki and a Sakura Panna Cotta for dessert.
Where: Fat Cow, 01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, 1 Orchard Boulevard
MRT: Orchard
When: Till June 20, noon to 3pm
Info: Fat Cow's website
Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse
Father's Day Feast ($258++) is a sharing menu with highlights such as the 180-gram Slow Roasted Boneless New Zealand Lamb Leg and the 160g Norwegian Salmon Steak. Round off the meal with desserts from the a-la-carte menu and a choice of more than 20 freshly brewed beers.
Where: Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse, 36 Club Street
MRT: Chinatown
When: June 18 and 19, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Info: Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse's website
Moonbow
In collaboration with Scottish Development International, the restaurant is presenting a bespoke menu of fresh seafood fresh from the Scottish Isles. Created by head chef Darren Chua, the five-course menu ($98++) elevates Scotland's seasonal paired with a blend of herbs and dressings.
Where: Moonbow at Dempsey Hill, 01-21, Block 10 Dempsey Road
MRT: Queenstown
When: Till June 19, noon to 10.30pm
Info: Moonbow's website
Kids
No. One Dad Colouring Contest
Indoor playground Tayo Station is celebrating Father's Day with the No. One Dad Colouring Contest. All kids with the child admission pass (kids aged nine months to 12 years old) can participate for free and stand to win prizes worth up to $199.
Where: Tayo Station, Downtown East, Level 3, E!Hub, 1 Pasir Ris Close
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: June 18 and 19, 10.30am to 8pm
Admission: Participate for free with purchase of a child admission pass (includes one adult): $26 (weekday), $30 (weekend and public holidays)
Info: Tayo Station's website
Films
George Michael Freedom Uncut
The late music legend was heavily invested in this autobiographical documentary, making it his final work before his death in 2016. In the film, he reveals openly and honestly the two distinct sides of his life - his very public music career and the private life that cameras never truly captured.
Where: GV Vivo, 02-30 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk; GV Funan, 05-01 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: HarbourFront / Dhoby Ghaut
When: June 22, 7 to 10pm
Admission: $18 (GV member), $20 (non-member)
Info: Golden Village's website
Minions 2: The Rise of Gru
Be among the first to catch this sequel to Minions (2015). Come dressed up in your most "despicable" outfit and stand to win attractive prizes worth up to $350.
Where: GV Vivo, 02-30 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: June 23, 9.30am to 2.30pm
Admission: $36 (GV members), $40 (non-members)
Info: Golden Village's website
Talks
Managing Heart Health Risk Webinar
As part of the May Blood Pressure Measurement Month, an annual global blood pressure screening awareness campaign, Singapore Heart Foundation and Singapore Hypertension Society are partnering to raise awareness of the health conditions through a two-part webinar series. Dr Low Lip Ping, chairman emeritus of the heart foundation, will talk about cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, cardiovascular risk factors, and how to assess and manage them.
Where: Zoom
When: June 18, 2.30 to 3.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Singapore Heart Foundation's website
Uniting Ideas in Teaching Excellence: Specific Learning Differences Conference 2022
If you are an educator or a parent with a child who has specific learning differences, this two-day seminar imparts the knowledge, skills and resources to help the child rise above learning challenges to achieve his or her maximum potential. Organised by Dyslexia Association of Singapore.
Where: Online
When: June 23, 9.30 am to 4pm; June 24, 9.30am to 5.30pm
Admission: $100 (concessions available)
Info: Unite SPLD's website
Classes
Mini Sea Creatures Set - Clay Art Workshop
Children will learn more about sea creatures and make mini ones in colourful air-dried clay forms. Clay art is therapeutic for children and helps develop their motor skills.
Where: PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road
MRT: Lakeside
When: June 24, 10am to noon
Admission: $18 (members), $28 (non-members)
Info: OnePA's website
Sports
Outdoor Bootcamp Sweat Session
Sweat it out at Rumours Beach Club with a one-hour outdoor bootcamp hosted by fitness training company SURGE: Strength & Results. Enjoy dinner by Jimbaran Bali BBQ and drinks after at the club. A deejay will also be spinning on-site.
Where: Sentosa island, 40 Siloso Beach Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: June 17 and 24, 5.30pm
Admission: $35 a person for bootcamp
Info: Rumours Beach Club's website
Dad's Day Out Beer Run
Enjoy this special edition of the SoleMates run organised by Chimi's Mexican Restaurant and Bar. Bring your dad along for a scenic 4km run and redeem four beers each at three different pitstops by Marina Bay.
Where: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown
When: June 19, 5 to 7pm
Admission: $68 to $114
Info: Eventbrite's website
Festivals
Zentosa Fest 2022
This wellness festival at Sentosa offers workshops and masterclasses such as clay art, nutrition, yoga and meditation. There are also activities like glamping, aqua biking and soundbathing.
Where: Festival Village (Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk); Festive Market (Palawan Kidz City, 31 Beach View), Stress Stop (southernmost Point of Continental Asia, Palawan Beach), Tuckshop (Palawan Beach )
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till June 19, 2 to 7pm
Admission: $5 a session
Info: Sentosa's website
Uniqlo Singapore's Thank You Festival
The bi-annual festival by global apparel retailer Uniqlo shows appreciation to customers. Fans of the brand can look forward to attractive online and in-store deals on LifeWear favourites, a new UTme! collection, as well as exclusive novelties including a limited edition Uniqlo Colourblock Tote Bag and Klook vouchers worth up to $600.
Where: Uniqlo stores and online
When: June 17 to 23
Info: Uniqlo's website
Others
Summer Dream Pool Party at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove
Get pumped with a live deejay spinning music mashups and wellness activities such as a workout session, deep-stretch soundbath and dancing at sunset.
Where: Wet Deck, W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way
MRT: HarbourFront
When: June 18, 3 to 8pm
Admission: $30 (inclusive of two welcome drinks), $45 (inclusive of wellness activities and one welcome drink)
Info: W Singapore's website
Wear It Pink! Pink Dot After Party
This event by Chimi's Mexican Resturant and Bar celebrates the freedom to love. Come dressed in pink and enjoy 10 per cent off non-promotional items.
Where: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard; Chimi's Somerset, 01-25B 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset / Downtown
When: June 18, 6pm to midnight
Price: From $12 for draft beers
Info: Chimi's website
