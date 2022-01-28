Events and listings: CNY food deals, RWS offer, One Raffles Place promotions

Hua Ting Restaurant's Chinese New Year Set Menus and Takeaway Set Menus are priced from $108 to $188 a person (minimum of two diners), and $828 to $2,888 for eight persons. The Orchard Cafe is serving a festive buffet (from $68 a person for lunch, from $88 for dinner) with dishes such as Scandinavian Crab Salad, Cooked Boston Rock Lobster and the Signature Yu Sheng. If you fancy tea, head to Bar Intermezzo for its CNY Afternoon Tea ($68 for two persons), which comes with items like Scottish Smoked Salmon, Avruga Caviar and Poached Prawns. They have also whipped up festive cocktails such as Rolling for Prosperity ($16) and Ang Bao Na Lai ($15).

Where: The Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Feb 15. Hua Ting Restaurant - Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 2.30pm; Saturdays, Sundays and eve of and public holidays, 11am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm. The Orchard Cafe: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10pm daily. Bar Intermezzo: 2 to 10pm daily

Info: Go to this website.

Cassia