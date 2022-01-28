Events and listings: CNY food deals, RWS offer, One Raffles Place promotions

SINGAPORE - Grab Chinese New Year food deals, check out festive promotions at One Raffles Place, or check into a staycation at Resorts World Sentosa.
Food & Drink
The Orchard Hotel Singapore
Hua Ting Restaurant's Chinese New Year Set Menus and Takeaway Set Menus are priced from $108 to $188 a person (minimum of two diners), and $828 to $2,888 for eight persons. The Orchard Cafe is serving a festive buffet (from $68 a person for lunch, from $88 for dinner) with dishes such as Scandinavian Crab Salad, Cooked Boston Rock Lobster and the Signature Yu Sheng. If you fancy tea, head to Bar Intermezzo for its CNY Afternoon Tea ($68 for two persons), which comes with items like Scottish Smoked Salmon, Avruga Caviar and Poached Prawns. They have also whipped up festive cocktails such as Rolling for Prosperity ($16) and Ang Bao Na Lai ($15).
Where: The Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Feb 15. Hua Ting Restaurant - Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 2.30pm; Saturdays, Sundays and eve of and public holidays, 11am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm. The Orchard Cafe: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10pm daily. Bar Intermezzo: 2 to 10pm daily
Info: Go to this website.
Cassia
The contemporary Chinese Cantonese restaurant at Capella Singapore is offering two reunion dinner set menus from Jan 31 (from $149++ a person), and a range of Chinese New Year menus from Feb 1 to 15. The latter includes Dim Sum lunch menu (from $14 for two persons) and Prosperity Lo Hei ($88, serves two to four persons).
Where: Cassia, Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Jan 31 to Feb 15. Yum Cha breakfast: 8am to 10am; lunch: noon to 2pm; dinner: 6.30 to 10pm
Info: Go to this website.
Spring Treasures Afternoon Tea
At The Courtyard of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, indulge in savoury treats infused with traditional Chinese New Year flavours, like caramelised chicken bak kwa in mini craquelin choux. For dessert, enjoy treats such as pistachio cream puff, apricot and ginger frangipane tart. Each three-tiered set comes with freshly baked scones, clotted cream and jam and an array of premium teas.
Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Jan 31, Feb 1 to 11 and Feb 15 to 28. Mondays to Fridays: 3 to 5.30pm; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays: 3 to 5.30pm
Price: From $51 an adult, from $26 a child
Info: Go to this website.
Rempapa
Celebrate Chinese New Year with chef Damian D'Silva's heritage dishes, which is available for dine-in and takeaway. Loh Hei ($38 for two to four persons) is inspired by rojak. Dishes for sharing include Ayam Sioh ($38 for half a chicken) and Peranakan Chap Chye ($30). Happy Hour runs from 4 to 9pm daily, with a one-for-one promotion for selected beers (Stella Artois, for example, is $14++ 330ml).
Where: Rempapa, 2 Paya Lebar Road, 01-01/02/03, Park Place Residences at PLQ
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: Till Feb 15. Brunch: 10.30am to 3pm; dinner: 6 to 10pm
Info: Go to this website.
Chimichanga
Get two frozen or shaken Lime Margaritas for $20 (usual price is $12 for one). The promotion ends on Jan 31. Purchase vouchers from here and redeem the drinks from the Little India or Holland Village outlets from Feb 1 to 28.
Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 3 Lor Liput, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza
MRT: Rochor / Holland Village
When: Till Jan 31 (for purchase of vouchers); Feb 1 to 28 (for redemption)
Info: Go to this website.
Exhibitions
Flagship Genius featuring Ayutthaya III (NID: 44152364, 44152363)
In collaboration with the Institute of Southeast Asian Arts, this double-bill exhibition is a hybrid of two showcases -Flagship Genius and Ayutthaya III. In its third instalment, the show uses historic Siamese city of Ayutthaya as a subject matter and area of focus.
Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Till Feb 6, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Go to this website.
Others
The Cosmic Voyage by Glenfiddich
The Cosmic Voyage is an immersive 360-degree cinematic experience set on the rooftop of Design Orchard. Visitors will receive Glenfiddich red packets and stand to win exclusive discounts for the Glenfiddich Limited Edition 2022 Lunar New Year Packs, which comprise a bottle of Glenfiddich and two whisky glasses. Admission is free and only for those aged 18 and above.
Where: Rooftop, Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Jan 30. Mondays to Thursdays: 3 to 10pm; Fridays to Sundays: noon to 10pm
Admission: Free
Info: Go to this website.
Ushering in Spring Grandeur with One Raffles Place
Shoppers who spend at least $88 at One Raffles Place will receive a $10 e-voucher, exclusive red packets, and a WhatsApp sticker pack of 10 festive greetings. Join in the #TigerTogetherORP sticker puzzle contest and stand a chance to walk home with $88 ORP e-vouchers. Download the sticker pack here.
Where: One Raffles Place
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Till Jan 28
Admission: Free
Info: Go to this website.
Festive deals at Resorts World Sentosa
Go for a two-day-one-night Sumptuous Spring Stay-In (from $381++), where you can choose to check into the elegant Hotel Michael or the eco-luxurious Equarius Hotel. The package includes a dining voucher at Feng Shui Inn, TungLok Heen, Paradise Classic or Putien at Resorts World Sentosa. There is also a two-day-one-night High Tea in the Deep Sea package (from $489++), which comes with two S.E.A. Aquarium tickets that includes a tour and high tea at the aquarium.
Where: Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till Feb 28
Info: Go to this website.
