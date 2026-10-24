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An early section of the GR20 trail on the French island of Corsica. The 180km hiking trail that bisects the craggy Mediterranean island is often billed as the continent’s most demanding trek.

CORSICA, France – The genuine joy my partner and I felt after reaching the rugged Ortu di u Piobbu Refuge, our first overnight stop on the 180km GR20 hike on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, was a clear indication that we’d had a hard day.

A long line for a dark, ice-cold shower; smelly toilets; a sloping, rocky spot to pitch our tent – these almost sounded like heaven.