How to conquer a notorious Corsican hike and Europe’s toughest trek
Marta Giaccone
- The GR20 in Corsica is a brutal 180km trek with steep climbs and rocky paths.
- The trail has crowded refuges, costly food and strict no-wild-camping rules.
- Bad weather, fog, hail and strong winds made the final stages harder.
AI generated
CORSICA, France – The genuine joy my partner and I felt after reaching the rugged Ortu di u Piobbu Refuge, our first overnight stop on the 180km GR20 hike on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, was a clear indication that we’d had a hard day.
A long line for a dark, ice-cold shower; smelly toilets; a sloping, rocky spot to pitch our tent – these almost sounded like heaven.