Escape into books as literary festival Textures heads to the heartlands

SINGAPORE - Books have always been Singaporean artist and writer Jason Wee's favourite escape from reality.

The 43-year-old says: "Whenever I needed to escape from school or things at home, I would pick up a book. I would read comics, novels, non-fiction, even encyclopaedias."

To that end, he has given this year's edition of annual literary festival Textures the theme The Great Escape.

The festival, which is organised by Arts House Limited, will travel to heartland areas such as Sembawang, Ang Mo Kio and Punggol between Friday (March 4) and April 3.

Wee, who is the festival's artistic director, says he aims to "bring Singapore Literature right into the housing estates, who will be drawn to the e-books featured as they are demographically youth and younger couples".

"Knowing we can't travel and we're rooted in one place, how can we remain curious, how can we look inside for a fresh perspective?" he muses.

Last year's festival, themed The Bottled City, was writ small as a mobile library with miniature artworks that was shuttled around in a truck.

This time, Wee wants to go big. There will be open pavilions with exhibitions and multidisciplinary digital programmes, as well as activities including a workshop to make gunungan, a traditionally Malay leaf-shaped puppet.

Last year's truck had more than 3,600 visitors, even in tightly regulated pandemic times. This year, Wee is expecting between 13,000 and 15,000 people to attend the festival as it moves around the heartlands.

Books featured in the exhibitions include Ovidia Yu's The Paper Bark Tree Mystery (2019), a detective novel set in colonial Singapore, and Suffian Hakim's coming-of-age fantasy tale The Keepers Of Stories (2021).

These books, says Wee, "can make our ideas fly in different directions".

One thing he wants to continue from last year's Textures is its podcast, whichpreviously invited actress Janice Koh to read her favourite book and reflect on its impact on her life.

This year, Wee has brought on three new actors, Lim Yu Beng, Erwin Shah Ismail and R. Chandran.

"These actors can draw audiences who are familiar with their work on screen or stage, but people can hear a more personal side to them with these books. It shows us how books make us grow as people," Wee explains.

With Textures: The Great Escape, he wants to take the public's recognition of Singaporean literature to the next level.