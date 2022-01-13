Zoe Tay turns 54 with cake and many 'likes'

Actress Zoe Tay - known as local television's "Big Sister" - turned 54 on Monday.

The reigning queen of home-grown dramas posted on social media several photos of herself carrying a cake at a hotel.

She wrote in Chinese: "I hope there is sunshine and bright smiles in the days ahead.

"Wishing myself a happy birthday and that whatever I have will be more perfect in the new year ahead."

She used hashtags such as #capricornlove, #selfwishesonmy birthdayday and #staycation in the post.

Her post has been liked more than 10,000 times so far, with celebrities such as actors Zheng Geping, Aileen Tan and Vivian Lai wishing her a happy birthday.

Tay, who won the inaugural Star Search in 1988, was recently seen in the long-running drama The Heartland Hero, playing a rich Thai woman in the show.

She is now filming the medical drama You Can Be An Angel 4, reprising her role as nurse manager Wang Ruojun.

Tay, who won Best Actress at last year's Star Awards for My Guardian Angels, has three sons, who are in Junior College 1, Secondary 3 and Primary 6 this year.

She told local Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao recently that she is now more relaxed when it comes to her sons' education, as it is up to them to study.