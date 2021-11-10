Zoe Tay on being compared with Chantalle Ng: 'We are different'

Veteran actress Zoe Tay's latest role as a wealthy Thai-Chinese woman has drawn comparisons to that of fellow actress Chantalle Ng's breakout role as a Vietnamese bride.

More specifically, it is the accented Mandarin spoken by both characters that has become a talking point.

Tay's character, Thailuck Thabarabasi, recently appeared in long-running drama The Heartland Hero and speaks Thai as well as Mandarin with a Thai accent.

Second-generation actress Ng, 25, who won over audiences as the innocent Mei Fangcao in My Star Bride earlier this year, convincingly spoke Vietnamese-accented Mandarin in the drama.

In an interview with entertainment website 8world on Monday, Tay, 53, brushed aside comparisons between the two roles, saying: "We are different. She plays a Vietnamese and Chantalle's language ability itself is very good.

"My character's mother is Chinese and her father is a Thai nobleman, so she can actually speak Mandarin, but with a Thai accent. The two cannot be compared."

Tay's dedication to mastering the accent extended beyond just taking online classes and practising with her teacher on the phone.

She added: "I tried using Google Translate to listen to the accent, but it was not 100 per cent accurate, so I found a Thai person whom I knew through my friends to learn from."