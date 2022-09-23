Zoe Tay celebrates 21st wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE – Veteran local actress Zoe Tay made a rare personal post on Thursday (Sept 22) to mark her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Philip Chionh.

“Happy Anniversary P and Z,” the Queen of Caldecott Hill wrote alongside a video of the couple, both 54, dancing in a loving embrace.

Chionh’s face is largely obscured in the clip, which ends with a shot of their intertwined hands. In the post, Tay also included hashtags such as #loveofmylife and #luckyifoundyou.

Her celebrity friends such as actresses Jacelyn Tay and Jade Seah were quick to offer their congratulations and drop heart emojis.

The couple married in a much talked-about ceremony in 2001 after a six-year engagement. They have three sons aged 11, 14 and 17.

But the couple have remained private ever since. Even though Tay – known for her iconic roles in dramas such as The Unbeatables series (1993 to 1996) and The Golden Pillow (1995) – is an active user of social media, she rarely talks about her husband or children.

Her last post where she mentioned Chionh, a former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot, was from Valentine’s Day this year. In the Feb 14 post, she effusively declared her love for her husband — but ensured his face was obscured by her hand in all four accompanying photos.

Tay is currently starring in legal drama Dark Angel, as a housewife whose life is turned upside down by a deadly home invasion — a role some expect will gain her recognition at the Star Awards in 2023.