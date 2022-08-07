Stars fly the flag high

Whether she is baking Singa the Courtesy Lion pork floss buns and min jiang kueh (peanut pancake) to ease her homesickness, or singing and dancing to National Day songs on her Instagram to celebrate the nation's birthday, Yvonne Lim has never been shy about her love of Singapore.

The Mediacorp actress, who moved to Taipei in 2015, also ropes in her Taiwanese businessman husband Alex Tien, 42, and their children AJ, seven, and Alexa, five, for the festivities.