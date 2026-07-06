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‘Your love is the best medicine’: Singer Wang Leehom returns to perform one day after bad fall

Mandopop star Wang Leehom was determined not to let his fans down and went ahead with his concert in Chengdu, China, on July 5.

The 50-year-old held three shows at the main stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu from July 3 to 5 as part of his ongoing The Best Place II World Tour.

The United States-born singer made headlines after he tripped over a safety harness as he stepped off a platform onto a metal staircase during his concert at the same venue on July 4. He fell heavily onstage, with the left side of his face hitting the ground with a loud thud.

The impact shattered the cartilage in his outer ear and led to bleeding on his face. He was rushed to hospital after the concert and received 39 stitches to his ear and face.

Wang took to the stage as scheduled on July 5, with a tape covering the stitches on his face.

During the concert, the singer moved with caution as he made his way to the metal staircase where the accident had occurred the previous day, according to videos uploaded by fans on social media. His team also deployed three staff members to assist him, and the staircase surface was reinforced with anti-collision strips to prevent a recurrence of the accident.

Wang spoke about his fall the previous day while performing his song, Heaven And Earth Dragon (2021). He said he did not feel much pain on stage then and managed to see out the entire concert using a single in-ear monitor after receiving basic treatment.

The singer admitted that he woke up in agony on the morning of July 5 as the anaesthetic had worn off.

“But now that I’ve met all of you, it’s amazing - the pain has gone,” he told his fans at the concert on July 5. “Your love is the best medicine.”

Wang also went ahead to perform two songs with his special guest, Chinese singer Zhou Shen, after he was injured on July 4.

Zhou, 33, uploaded photos of the performance on social media on July 5, writing: “I could really feel Brother Leehom’s love for everyone throughout the show yesterday. He was constantly giving us strength and healing us through his music. I hope Brother Leehom makes a speedy recovery.”

Wang also shared on social media on July 6 three photos of him performing with Zhou.

“The most beautiful thing about music is that it can bring together people who love it,” Wang wrote. “Thank you, Zhou Shen, for joining us on The Best Place II tour. I look forward to working with you again in the future.”

According to Wang’s tour schedule, he is slated to perform three shows in Changsha from July 17 to 19 after Chengdu.