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Your BTS bias: RM, the frontman who gives the boy band their voice

SINGAPORE – In the first of The Straits Times’ seven-part collectible BTS infographic series ahead of the K-pop boy band’s Arirang concerts in Singapore in December, the spotlight is on group leader RM.

Who: Kim Nam-joon

Born: Sept 12, 1994

Role: Leader, rapper, songwriter, producer

Before there was BTS, there was RM. As a teenager, he was already immersed in South Korea’s underground hip-hop scene when Bang Si-hyuk, founder of record label BigHit Music, signed him in 2010. Just 16 at the time, RM became BTS’ first recruit, with the group gradually assembled around his talent.

When BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, RM became their leader and one of their principal rappers and songwriters. His introspective lyrics helped shape the group’s catalogue, exploring themes of youth, ambition, identity, loneliness and self-acceptance. His fluency in English also made him the main spokesman for the septet on the global stage.

RM’s fellow BTS members have credited him as an early influence. PHOTO: BIGHIT MUSIC

But his influence extends beyond speaking for BTS. RM has spoken of the responsibility he feels towards those who trust him, while his bandmates have credited him as an early influence.

Jungkook, for instance, received offers from other entertainment agencies after auditioning for talent competition Superstar K3 in 2011. But he chose the then fledgling BigHit over bigger agencies, after watching RM rap and thinking he was “really cool”.

More than a decade later, RM, 32, remains BTS’ intellectual and creative compass.

BT21: Meet Koya

BT21 is a global character brand created by BTS and Line Friends, with each member designing his own mascot.

RM came up with Koya, a blue koala officially described as a “gifted sleepyhead”, prone to nodding off while deep in thought. The character is a fitting reflection of cerebral RM: thoughtful, curious and always turning ideas over in his head.

The Namjooning effect: When a lifestyle becomes a movement

“Namjooning” refers to the pursuit of simple pleasures such as visiting museums and spending time in nature, activities RM enjoys to unwind and recharge. PHOTO: RKIVE/INSTAGRAM

“Namjooning” – a fan-coined term inspired by RM’s real name – refers to the pursuit of simple pleasures such as visiting museums, reading, spending time in nature and cycling, activities RM enjoys to unwind and recharge.

The idea has spread beyond the BTS fandom, becoming shorthand for a more reflective way of life.

In 2023, National Gallery Singapore introduced a Namjooning art-and-wellness trail that paired South-east Asian artworks with BTS songs exploring themes such as self-love and well-being. The trail is now available as a virtual tour.

In September, Stanford University began offering PSYC 65N: Namjooning, And Other Well-being Inspiration From BTS, a psychology seminar that draws on RM’s interests to explore the science of well-being.

NOTE: All figures are correct as at Nov 16.