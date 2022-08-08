Young fans greet Icelandic band

The trio, who perform as Sigur Ros, were surprised by young people in the audience as they made a comeback after five years

Music Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros are making their big comeback this year.

One of the country's most successful music acts, the trio are working on a new album, their first full-length release of new music since 2013's Kveikur.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2022, with the headline Young fans greet Icelandic band. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top