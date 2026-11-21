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From an all-ages cat cafe to a game show experience, these activities all launched in recent months.

SINGAPORE – With year-end weather being notoriously fickle – swinging wildly from scorching sun to sudden downpours – planning outdoor holiday outings can feel like a gamble.

To stay cool and dry, I round up my seven- and 13-year-old daughters to road test five recently opened, weatherproof indoor family attractions across the island.

This November and December, take your pick from pop-art playgrounds and cuddly cat encounters to a live television game show and real-world sleuthing.

Singapore History Gallery at National Museum of Singapore

The museum has plenty of hands-on exhibits to keep the kids occupied. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: The National Museum’s revamped flagship gallery traces 700 years of the Singapore story across seven zones.

Where: Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

When: 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6.30pm) daily

Admission: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, and all children aged six and below

A trip to the museum’s history section might sound like dry holiday homework, but the refreshed Singapore History Gallery proves that local heritage is anything but boring. With more than seven centuries of history packed in, you can easily spend over two hours here.

To ensure that my daughters do not get bored, we skip the textbook-heavy displays and zero in on the hands-on interactive stations.

Kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

The highlight: Meeting Stoney, the adorable but grumpy-looking new mascot inspired by the ancient Singapore Stone. The museum has cute merchandise such as the Stoney plush keychain ($13.90) and stickers at various prices.

New mascot Stoney is inspired by the ancient Singapore Stone. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The rickshaw simulator affords much hands-on fun. It is weighted and motion-activated, so kids get to experience the hard slog of a rickshaw puller. Keep in mind: The virtual passenger will “complain” if the ride is uncomfortable.

The virtual passengers at the rickshaw simulator will talk to you. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

13-year-old’s take:

The highlight: Using Morse code to tap surrender messages under pressure at the wartime telegraph station, like soldiers in Singapore during World War II, as well as typing on the manual vintage typewriters, is novel.

It is also great fun breaking a sweat by following along the retro video showing at the 1990s-era Great Singapore Workout station.

Visitors can join the 1990s-era Great Singapore Workout. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

Parent’s verdict

I love the rich historical continuity that traces Singapore from a pre-colonial maritime hub through colonial-era migration, wartime occupation, independence and nation-building.

It helps parents like me bridge the generational gap by showing the kids replica 1970s and 1980s HDB flat corridors and an authentic passenger lift from my era.

The gallery has sections dedicated to the early years of Singapore pop culture. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

There are sections dedicated to the early years of local pop culture. As a music buff, I am thrilled by the music section that includes a tribute to defunct independent local music magazine BigO, as well as replica vintage record shops packed with cassettes and CDs.

Sesame Street Magical Art World

Iconic Sesame Street characters are reimagined through contemporary art. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: An interactive, multi-sensory exhibition where iconic Sesame Street characters are reimagined through contemporary art and playful hands-on zones.

Where: 03-153 to 155 M arina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard

When: 12.30pm to 8.30pm (last entry at 8pm) daily until Dec 31

Admission: For entry, spend a minimum of $20 at the mall from Mondays to Thursdays, or $30 from Fridays to Sundays, to redeem a 30-minute pass for two people. Up to two same-day receipts can be combined.

The Floral Fantasy room features paintings by artist South Korean artist Rori Hee. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

A whimsical pop-up dedicated to one of the world’s most famous children's shows, this place is both a modern art gallery and mini indoor playground.

Kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

Hands-on favourites: Tapping out tunes on the colourful xylophones and listening for sounds at the Pipe Beats section; dancing while watching her shadow burst into rainbow hues at the Colourful Shadow Play section; and making silly faces in front of distorted fisheye mirrors at the Infinity Lens section.

The Pipe Beats room features hidden sounds. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The icing on the cake is completing an activity booklet with tasks such as the number of times a character appears in the pop-up. Kids who complete the activities get a limited-edition sticker.

The Infinity Lens room features fisheye mirrors. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

13-year-old’s take:

The highlight: Checking out quirky, stylised reinventions of Sesame Street characters she grew up watching, as imagined by global street artists such as Tokyo-based Yuya Hashizume and Super Future Kid from Germany.

The DIY street art is the best – getting to doodle freely on the chalkboard walls of Doodle Wonderland.

The gallery features works by street artists from around the world. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

Parent’s verdict

This is one activity that easily bridges generations. Sesame Street is the nostalgic link between my daughters and me, and the place makes contemporary art accessible and fun through characters we all love and recognise.

The exhibition is not just confined to the three units on the mall’s third level. We also get to clock in our steps by hunting down giant inflatables scattered throughout the mall, including a 7m-tall Cookie Monster on the roof.

There are installations such as a gigantic 7m-tall Cookie Monster. PHOTO: MARINA SQUARE SINGAPORE

A Study in Red: The Official Sherlock Experience

A Study in Red: The Official Sherlock Experience is an interactive, murder mystery game. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

What: The world’s first officially licensed, real-world Sherlock Holmes interactive mystery game that turns the Bugis shopping area into a crime scene inspired by the books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Where: Starts and ends at 02-141 Bugis Street, 261 Victoria Street

When: 11am to 7pm (last recommended start time at 7pm) daily

Admission: $29 an adult on Mondays to Fridays before 5pm, $39 an adult on Fridays after 5pm, weekends and public holidays. Student price at $19 available only from Mondays to Fridays before 5pm, and Sundays.

My wife, our teenager and I take to the streets of Bugis to play this detective game, which is recommended for ages 13 and above. The two-hour activity is no leisurely stroll – it involves fast-paced sleuthing, unravelling a dark mystery and clocking more than 8,000 steps. It also deals with murder and features staged “dead bodies”, hence the age rating.

Players get to dress up like Sherlock Holmes. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Kid’s verdict

13-year-old’s take:

The highlight: Getting into character at the starting point, themed after 221B Baker Street, Sherlock Holmes’ fictional London home. We get to dress up like Holmes, wearing tweed detective coats and sporting props such as a magnifying glass and pipe.

We receive “phone calls” from Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson, inspected crime scenes using augmented reality and 360-degree virtual reality and searched for hidden clues using ultraviolet light.

Parent’s verdict

Players have to look for clues at Bugis Street, Bugis+ and Bugis Junction. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Without spoiling the plot, following the clues and instructions leads us into fascinating corners of Bugis Street, Bugis+ and Bugis Junction we had never explored before. Depending on how fast you suss out the clues and walk, it can take up to two hours, so we are thankful the whole gameplay takes place indoors and is air-conditioned.

Wear your most comfortable sneakers. Make sure your team includes at least one person with good navigational skills. And watch out for throngs of shoppers – the shopping area can get quite crowded – to avoid collisions as you rush from one point to another.

Players receive instructions and clues on their phones and are given maps. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Make sure you fully charge your phones or take along a power bank as all clues and interactions run on your phone via a browser.

Players get exclusive F&B and retail promotions in the Bugis area – perfect for when you are parched and famished after playing. Each ticket comes with merchandise such as a 221B “employee” pass and there are also souvenirs on sale.

Some of the clues have to be collected at F&B outlets in Bugis. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

NekoTown Cat Cafe

NekoTown is an all-ages cat cafe. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

What: A family-friendly cat cafe at Mandai Wildlife West that has 28 resident cats roaming freely.

Where: 02-08 Mandai Wildlife West, 20 Mandai Lake Road

When: 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: $12 (30 minutes), $16 (one hour) and $26 (two hours) on weekdays; $16 (30 minutes), $22 (one hour) and $36 (two hours) on weekends and public holidays; same rates for children above age two and adults, free for toddlers below two years old. Admission includes a free drink or ice cream. Book at www.nekotownsg.com/booking, walk-ins are also available. Mandai Wildlife members and staff get 10% discount on admission. Children below 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times . The place also has a strict policy of one adult to a maximum of three kids.

Many cat cafes enforce strict minimum age limits, making them off-limits for families with toddlers and younger primary-schoolers. NekoTown is different – it welcomes visitors of all ages to play and chill out with their felines.

The cat cafe has a library and reading corner. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

The highlight: Feeding the cats. You can buy small packets of cat treat kibbles for $2, but these are limited to one pack a group.

The best part is making different feline friends. Each cat has its own unique personalities. Sugar, the ragdoll, claims the chair near the entrance door as its throne, while Egg, the British shorthair, is friendly and will plonk herself beside you.

NekoTown has more than 20 cats. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

13-year-old’s take:

The highlight: The chill zone is tops, especially the reading corner with bookshelves packed with graphic novels and hit mangas such as Spy X Family, Haikyu!!, Slam Dunk, Attack On Titan, Chainsaw Man and, the classic series, The Adventures Of Tintin.

Reading while cats snooze in their nook next to you is a perfect holiday unwind.

Parent’s verdict

It is refreshing to find an animal cafe that does not turn away families with little ones. That said, parents must take an active role as young children often forget that cats are not stuffed toys.

Remind them to keep their voices down, move slowly and treat the felines with care. Always leave sleeping cats alone, and never pick up cats off the floor or disturb them when they hide in their nooks and boxes.

Outdoor shoes are to be removed and left in the racks at the entrance; socks are optional but recommended. The cafe has thoughtfully made lint rollers available for fur that clings to your clothes.

BuzzAttack Singapore

BuzzAttack is styled like a television quiz game. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

What: Billed as the first live, television-inspired game show experience in Singapore, where teams compete in a mock studio set in games that test their trivia knowledge and reflexes.

Where: 02-58, 59, 64 and 65 Clarke Quay Central Mall , 6 Eu Tong Sen Street

When: 3pm to 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3pm to 9pm on Fridays; 10am to 9pm on Saturdays; and 10am to 8pm on Sundays. Closed on Tuesdays

Admission: From $22.90 a person, a minimum of four players a session. Book at singapore.buzzattack.games. Children under 13 require an accompanying adult.

If your family, like mine, loves shouting answers at the television while watching Wheel Of Fortune or Beat The Chasers, then BuzzAttack lets you live out those game show contestant fantasies.

Because each player stands at a podium, the experience enforces a strict minimum 130cm height requirement, so my seven-year-old has to sit this one out. My 13-year-old and I rope in two of her friends to hit the minimum group of four.

Contestants are tested on their trivia knowledge. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Kid’s verdict

13-year-old’s take:

First, the set design: Wow. Stepping into the room feels like walking onto a live game show set, complete with glowing neon and fluorescent lighting and dramatic audio-visual effects.

Next, the gameplay. Each player has an individual screen display and four buzzer buttons on the podium. To make it fair, each player gets to choose his or her special trivia strengths, from pet categories like music, comics or sports.

Finally, getting to physically spin the giant roulette wheel adds to the high-stakes drama – one spin could multiply your hard-earned points or wipe them out.

Parent’s verdict

The hour-long session is so exhilarating that it zips by in what feels like minutes. And because each session takes place in an enclosed, private room, we do not have to hold back on the shouting. We cheer, high-five and holler so loudly that our voices are hoarse by the final buzzer.

Minor dad quibble: The key instructions, category wheels and countdowns flash on high mounted overhead monitors. Glancing constantly between your podium and the overhead screens can leave you with a mild neck ache.