LOS ANGELES - Even if you are not a fan of classic horror, the Candyman films (1992 to 1999) have an unforgettable premise: A murderous, hook-handed bogeyman is summoned whenever anyone looks in a mirror and says his name, Candyman, five times.

And more than a decade after the last movie in the cult trilogy, Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, 2017) has co-written a fourth, Candyman, infusing it with the sharp racial commentary he is known for.