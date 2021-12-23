X-Men director Bryan Singer accused of emotional abuse

LOS ANGELES • The former partner of Hollywood director Bryan Singer (right) has accused him of years of emotional abuse.

Mr Blake Stuerman, 30, who was also Singer's assistant, met the X-Men (2000) and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) director in 2009 and they began a relationship. He was 18 and Singer was 43 at the time.

In a first-person essay published in Variety magazine on Monday, he wrote: "Up until a few years ago, I still defended Bryan in private." The relationship ended in June 2013, when Mr Stuerman was fired.

"If someone brought up the rumours of his alleged behaviour, I would deny them. It wasn't until I began receiving treatment specifically for abuse and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) that I accepted what had actually happened," he added. "I am a victim of abuse by a very powerful, very wealthy and very sick man. I am a victim of Bryan Singer."

He also alleged that he witnessed an assault by Singer on a guest at his home a decade ago, which traumatised him.

Variety corroborated parts of Mr Stuerman's account with documents, photographs, e-mail and text messages he provided. It also spoke to 20 people who were in Mr Stuerman's and Singer's orbits at the time of these events.

Singer's lawyer Andrew Brettler responded to the allegations saying they were "uncorroborated, inflammatory and highly defamatory".

He claimed Mr Stuerman asked Singer "for money, for a job and for a place to live", but "grew increasingly paranoid, delusional and needy".

"Mr Stuerman is angry and upset that he allegedly did not receive the 'credit' he thought he deserved on Mr Singer's films," said Mr Brettler. "Most of all, he is angry and upset that Mr Singer is no longer funding Mr Stuerman's jet-setting lifestyle and supporting Mr Stuerman financially, as he had done for so many years."