Wu-Tang Clan album worth millions seized from 'Pharma Bro' and sold

NEW YORK • The United States government said it sold imprisoned drug company executive Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind album by Wu-Tang Clan to pay off the US$7.36 million (S$10 million) he was ordered to forfeit after being convicted of fraud.

In a letter to US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, who oversaw Shkreli's 2017 trial in Brooklyn, prosecutors said the forfeiture amount has been fully satisfied following the sale of the album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, and other asset sales.

The sale price and identity of the buyer were not disclosed because of a confidentiality provision in the contract, prosecutors said.

Shkreli, 38, paid US$2 million for Wu-Tang Clan's only copy of Shaolin at an auction by the hip-hop group. He later bragged that he did not plan to listen to the album and purchased it to "keep it from the people".

Mr Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Shkreli, said in an e-mail that he was pleased the forfeiture obligation was satisfied, and said the album's sale price was "substantially more" than what Shkreli paid.

Nicknamed "Pharma Bro", Shkreli remains widely vilified for hiking the price of Daraprim, which treated a potentially fatal infection, by more than 4,000 per cent overnight when he led Turing Pharmaceuticals, now known as Phoenixus.

He has served more than half of a seven-year prison sentence for cheating investors in two hedge funds and trying to prop up the stock price of Retrophin, another drug company he led.

His release date is Oct 11 next year, prison records show.

Shkreli tried to sell the unique album on eBay for US$1 million in September 2017 a month after his conviction, but he was already in jail by then and the deal never happened.

The 31-track single-edition album was produced in secret over six years from 2007 to 2013 before being sold to Shkreli.

It includes a hand-carved nickel-silver box as well as a leather-bound manuscript containing lyrics and a certificate of authenticity.

