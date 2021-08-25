Worth The Watch: Beginning of the end for hit series Lucifer and Money Heist

SINGAPORE - In the upcoming month, blockbuster series such as Spanish crime drama Money Heist and the fantastical Lucifer enter their hotly anticipated final stretches. Also worth looking forward to is the pairing of home-grown star Christopher Lee and Taiwanese leading man Vic Zhou in an upcoming Chinese thriller. Here are 10 series to watch in the coming weeks.
Three strangers who live in an exclusive Upper West Side apartment in New York find themselves wrapped up in a real-life investigation when a grisly death occurs in their building. The trio, who have a shared obsession with true crime, employ the knowledge they picked up through podcasts and television to investigate the possibility of murder. The 10-part comedy is helmed by actors Steve Martin and Martin Short and singer-actress Selena Gomez.