Women and Gen Z drive Don’t Worry Darling box office in North America

LOS ANGELES - Never underestimate the interest in ogling a cute guy on a big screen.

Harry Styles, the white-hot musician, sex symbol and fledgling movie star, powered the critically drubbed and controversy-entangled Don’t Worry Darling to a solid US$19.2 million (S$27.6 million) in estimated ticket sales at North American cinemas over the weekend.

That No. 1 total was propped up by more than US$3 million in preview screenings from last week.

Women made up 66 per cent of the audience, according to Warner Bros., the studio behind the US$35 million film, with an unusually large 52 per cent of ticket buyers younger than 25.

Don’t Worry Darling, an R-rated romantic mystery co-starring Florence Pugh and directed by Olivia Wilde, who also acted in it, received a B-minus grade from moviegoers in CinemaScore exit polls. It played in 4,113 theatres in the United States and Canada.

Don’t Worry Darling collected an additional US$10.8 million overseas, in 61 markets.

Reviews were mostly negative, and Wilde and her film generated a torrent of unfavourable pre-release publicity, with Wilde getting into a public tit for tat with Shia LaBeouf, who was originally hired for the role that Styles ended up playing; and Pugh seeming to actively resist promoting the film, leading to reports of a rift between herself and Wilde.

In August, Pugh voiced discomfort about an emphasis on sex in Don’t Worry Darling marketing materials.

“Reduced to your sex scenes” is how she put it, speaking to Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

Overall, it was a quiet weekend at the North American box office as cinemas continue to struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, in part because of a limited supply of new movies from studios.

Ticket sales totaled about US$60 million, compared with US$123 million for the same weekend in 2019.

The Woman King (Sony) was second at the box office derby, collecting about US$11.1 million, for a two-week total of US$36.3 million, according to Comscore, which compiles ticketing data.

The re-release of director James Cameron’s 13-year-old Avatar (Walt Disney Studios) generated about US$10 million, on par with expectations.

Cameron remastered Avatar, but the primary reason for the film’s re-emergence in theatres (and its disappearance from Disney+) involved whetting the public’s appetite for a sequel.

Avatar: The Way Of Water, is set for release on Dec 16 and needs to generate at least US$1 billion at the global box office to be considered successful. The first one ranks as Hollywood’s No. 1 ticket seller, with US$2.9 billion in global sales.

Cameron is also working on a third Avatar and has announced plans for two additional chapters. NYTIMES