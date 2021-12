LOS ANGELES - The romantic comedy Love Hard puts Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet in an unlikely love triangle sparked by what most would consider a nightmare dating story.

A woman named Natalie (Dobrev) forms a connection with a guy named Josh (Yang) whom she meets on an app, only to discover he has "catfished" her by using photos of his good-looking friend, Tag (Barnet), on his profile.