Music Scene

Wise words from the masters of Mandopop

These eight soulful songs about the struggles of life and love make for a robust month in C-pop

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Break-ups, scandals, career bumps. These eight veterans of the Mandopop scene, who are in their 50s, have seen and survived it all.

Their recent releases are infused with insights and wisdom gleaned from decades of experience.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2021, with the headline 'Wise words from the masters of Mandopop'. Subscribe
Topics: 