Win tickets to Taiwanese romantic comedy movie, A Trip With Your Wife

SINGAPORE - Straits Times readers have a chance to win tickets to Taiwanese romantic comedy, A Trip With Your Wife.

Terminally-ill Ah Zhi (Rhydian Vaughan)'s last wish is to take his best friend's wife (Michelle Chen) on a trip. The debt-ridden friend (Bryan Zhang), agrees but only with the promise that Ah Zhi will leave whatever he owns to him.

Upon coming to his senses, Cheng follows the duo to confront his friend and save his marriage.

Forty pairs of tickets are up for grabs. Readers can join the lucky draw by entering their details here.

The contest runs from Monday (May 14) till till M ay14, 11.59 pm. Winners will be notified via e-mail on May 18.