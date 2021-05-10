Will you pay up to $188 for JJ Lin's virtual concert?

Tickets for Singaporean superstar JJ Lin's highly anticipated virtual concert, Sanctuary Finale, will be among the most expensive for a local singer. Prices start at $38 and go up to $188.

Tickets for the June 6 concert will go on sale on the Sistic website on Wednesday.

The priciest option will include a ticket and concert memorabilia such as a wristband, a fabric poster, a pictorial box set and an eco-friendly tote bag.

In a teaser posted on Instagram last Saturday, Lin, 40, is shown rehearsing with other musicians, and playing the guitar and keyboard.

In the caption, he wrote: "Any song requests for my Sanctuary Finale virtual concert?"

The upcoming 90-minute concert has been a long time in the making, as Lin had begun his Sanctuary World Tour back in March 2018.

The tour had covered 43 cities in 66 shows, with more than 1.6 million spectators, before being cut short by the pandemic.

Last seen onstage in Singapore in December 2019, Lin and his team have devised a new concert format, said to be a four-dimensional experience with customised stage design and high-tech visual effects.

He has also launched the Sanctuary mobile app to go with the concert.

One of Singapore's biggest musical exports, Lin signed with a top Hollywood talent agency, United Talent Agency, to represent him in the United States and Europe.