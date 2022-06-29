Widow reveals Gene Kelly's Cold War mission for John F Kennedy

PARIS (AFP) - He starred in one of the most iconic musical moments in film history, but his wife said that Gene Kelly also had a cameo in the Cold War.

Patricia Kelly (nee Ward) was just 26 when she was sent to make a documentary about the legendary actor and dancer, then 73.

She soon became his biographer, and his third and final wife.

Among the surprising tales she gathered about Kelly's eventful life was his time as a cultural ambassador to Africa at the peak of the Cold War.

Kelly was close to then United States president John F Kennedy.

"They were buddies," Patricia, now in her 60s, told AFP. "Gene used to sing Irish rebel songs with him in the White House."

After performing at Mr Kennedy's inauguration in 1961, Kelly fell into conversation in fluent French with singer Yves Montand and then US first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

It led to an invitation to Ghana and French-speaking Senegal, where the US was trying to check the growing influence of the Soviet Union.

Kelly found himself competing for attention with Moscow's envoy, a female astronaut.

It was not a fair fight, since Kelly's movie, The Three Musketeers (1948), had just been shown in Accra and he ended up being chased down the street by people shouting "Dartagnan!" and had to take refuge in a public library, jumping onto the stacks.

'Adored Paris'

Kelly's widow has been going through her mountains of recordings after agreeing to make a documentary for French radio.

"I hadn't listened to those tapes since he died. It took my breath away," she told AFP.

"Gene saw his role as going out into the world and not only sharing the style of dance he created, but also breaking down barriers and expanding our ability to communicate. I wish he was around now," she said.

France - and Paris in particular - were always central to Kelly's life.

"He adored Paris. He had so many close friends here, many from the French Resistance," said Patricia.