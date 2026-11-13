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‘Why so rude?’: Actor Shaun Chen shares video of Grab rider who shows his middle finger

Actor Shaun Chen shares on social media on Nov 12 a video of a Grab delivery rider showing a middle finger (right).

SINGAPORE - Malaysian actor Shaun Chen has taken issue with a Grab delivery rider who displayed a rude gesture.

The 48-year-old took to social media on Nov 12 to share a dashcam video and two photos of the incident in Singapore.

In the video clip shared on Instagram Stories, Chen’s car was believed to be stationary when the Grab rider rode past and raised a middle finger.

Tagging Grab Singapore in the post, Chen wrote: “Why so rude? It’s that normal point finger like that? (sic)”

He also shared a closed-up photo of the Grab rider making the gesture and another shot where the rider’s motorcycle plate number can be seen.

The Straits Times has reached out to Grab for comments.

Chen, a Mediacorp artiste whose recent acting credits included Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025), is based in Johor Bahru with his wife and two daughters.

He previously shared a footage of a road incident on social media after his father died in the hit-and-run accident in his home town of Negeri Sembilan in March 2025.

Chen’s Instagram post then included a screengrab of the plate number of the car which was suspected to be involved in the accident. A man later turned himself in to the Malaysian police.