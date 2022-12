LOS ANGELES – If you are a fan of whodunnits, credit for reviving the genre must go to the 2019 smash Knives Out, in which famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solves the murder of a wealthy patriarch.

And writer-director Rian Johnson – who made this unlikely hit not long after his science-fiction blockbuster Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) – hopes more film-makers jump on the murder-mystery bandwagon.