SINGAPORE - On the morning of March 28, Singapore time, curtains will rise on an Oscars race marked by a movie industry still reeling from the pandemic.

The answer, it appears for now, is streaming. The major studios are on a drive to ramp up subscriptions to make up for the volatility of the box office, which is why nominated films, such as musical West Side Story, space opera Dune and animated feature Encanto, were hustled onto streaming platforms shortly after theatrical release.