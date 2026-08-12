Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Who says Singapore cinema is dead? How The Odyssey in IMAX and Dear You brought audiences back

For weeks, Singaporeans have been refreshing cinema booking apps with the determination of concertgoers trying to score the last seats at a sold-out show.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has packed Shaw Theatres’ IMAX halls since opening on July 16, with some moviegoers who were unable to secure tickets here choosing instead to head across the Causeway to catch the blockbuster epic on the biggest screen possible.

There was also Dear You, the family drama by Chinese film-maker Lan Hongchun released on June 18. Elderly patrons were seen queueing outside Golden Village VivoCity for tickets to limited showings in the tear-jerker’s original Teochew dialect, and the unexpected demand prompted a slew of additional screenings.

After years of gloomy post-pandemic headlines about streaming, shrinking audiences and cinema closures, the one-two punch of Dear You and The Odyssey is somewhat bringing Singapore’s cinema scene back to life again.

Ask Mark Shaw, director of Shaw Organisation, what is suddenly getting Singaporeans off their sofas, and his answer is the same one he has given for years – good movies.

“If it is quality content, it will definitely draw people,” he tells The Straits Times at Shaw Theatres Lido on Aug 6.

These are people who willingly forked out about $25 for an IMAX showing of The Odyssey, which Nolan shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

A check on Shaw Theatres’ website shows that demand for the IMAX screenings is still going strong, with halls having only front-row seats left this week.

The Odyssey’s hype has translated into box office wins. To date, Nolan’s three-hour masterpiece has made more than $5 million in Singapore, with 48 per cent of its earnings ($2.4 million) from IMAX screenings alone.

According to the film’s local distributor UIP, The Odyssey is now the highest-grossing IMAX film here. James Cameron’s 2022 sci-fi sequel Avatar: Way Of Water was the former title-holder with a box office gross of $1.88 million.

Director Christopher Nolan (left) on the set of The Odyssey. PHOTO: UIP

Over the last 13 months, Shaw Theatres has pumped money into IMAX and refurbished venues, including Shaw Theatres Jem and the Lido flagship, where its latest Lumiere Grand hall opened in February. The Centro cocktail bar and restaurant outside it was also designed to turn a movie night into an evening out.

Shaw hopes that his cinema chain’s investment will pay off, adding that the latest Lido upgrade is “a culmination of about a decade’s worth of work”.

“We have gone to great lengths to make cinema-going a little different,” he adds, and “to bring back the glamour”.

Shaw Organisation director Mark Shaw believes quality content will still draw moviegoers. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

A good story still wins

Not every victory has to be a Nolan-size spectacle, however.

Clover Films managing director Lim Teck, who distributed Dear You in Singapore, tells ST that “you don’t necessarily need A-list stars or blockbuster budgets to create a phenomenon”.

“If a film is sincere, emotionally resonant and generates strong audience recommendations, it can exceed all expectations.”

When Clover Films acquired Dear You, Lim had hoped it might make around $1 million at the Singapore box office.

Instead, the independent film populated mostly with unknown cast members became one of the year’s surprise hits.

It grossed $3.6 million – $1.85 million from the Teochew version and $1.75 million from the Mandarin-dubbed version – after seven weeks.

According to Lim, the first 4,800 tickets for the Teochew version were snapped up within three hours after going on sale on June 16. When another 4,800 tickets were made available on June 22, they sold out under two hours. Eventually, more than 750 screenings were approved by the Infocomm Media Development Authority from the initial eight.

Lim recalls observing senior patrons physically get in line for tickets at GV VivoCity and says it was very moving that audiences could still get so excited about good content.

He feels Dear You connected through its themes of family, sacrifice, identity and heritage, and became the sort of movie people did not simply watch, but also talked about afterwards.

Dear You director Lan Hongchun (left) with Lim Teck of Clover Films. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIM TECK

Its success was a reminder that audiences have not lost their appetite for cinema – they simply need to encounter something they believe is worth leaving home for.

“The challenge is not persuading people to return to cinemas,” Lim says. “It is giving them films they genuinely feel they cannot afford to miss.”

A rebound – but not a recovery yet

The packed screenings for The Odyssey and Dear You, however, should not be mistaken for a return to the heyday.

Shaw estimates that industry admissions in 2026 are still only around 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The recovery is uneven, too. While the current period may feel like a “pre-pandemic summer”, he says, a quiet 2026 start certainly did not.

Dear You was a sleeper hit in Singapore, grossing $3.8 million at the local box office. PHOTO: CLOVER FILMS

Cathy Liow, marketing manager of Golden Village Multiplexes, describes the current run as one of the strongest periods GV has experienced since cinemas fully reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022 .

However, she adds that what is most encouraging is not the triumph of any single blockbuster.

Instead, May’s South Korean zombie flick Colony, Dear You, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day – which swung into cinemas on July 30 with one of the strongest openings of 2026, taking in $8.8 million to date here – have attracted different segments of the population over several weeks.

Families and older moviegoers turned up for Dear You, while Colony and Spider-Man drew younger audiences. The Odyssey appealed to cinephiles seeking an immersive big-screen experience.

Rather than one tentpole creating a temporary spike, Liow says the market has benefited from “a steady stream of titles that have kept audiences engaged over several weeks”.

Singaporeans may not be going to the cinema as often as they did before the pandemic. But give them the right film and, increasingly, they appear prepared to make an occasion of it.

Shaw believes this is where cinemas themselves have had to change.

In 2026, their biggest competitor is not necessarily Netflix or other streaming platforms – it is time.

A patron may spend two or three hours watching a film, but that is only part of the commitment. There is the back-and-forth commute, perhaps having a meal and queueing for popcorn.

That same evening could be spent shopping, dining, travelling, playing a sport, or simply staying home with a streaming service, Shaw says. That means going to the movies has to feel worth the effort.

For him, the closest analogy is dining out.

Everyone has a kitchen at home, he points out. These days, you can order from your favourite restaurant and have dinner delivered to your doorstep in about 45 minutes.

Yet, people still patronise restaurants. Why? Because eating out is not simply about consuming food.

“It’s an experience. It’s an effort. It’s being with other people,” he says.

Streaming can similarly deliver a movie straight to your home. What it cannot offer, Shaw says, is the communal experience of watching a film with hundreds of strangers.

Movie-goers queuing at GV Vivocity for tickets to catch Chinese film Dear You in its original Teochew dialect. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Liow says GV has noticed the same shift. Audiences are increasingly selective about what they watch in cinemas, but when they do venture out, many want the best possible experience.

Premium formats have seen strong demand for longer films such as The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although regular halls still make up the bulk of GV’s business.

More significantly, audiences are planning their cinema trips more intentionally, says Liow, often making the movie part of a broader outing with family or friends.

GV’s Family Day screenings, fan screenings, movie marathons and live-viewing events are designed to build on that behaviour.

Then there is alternative content: live concert broadcasts and virtual-reality concerts can transform a cinema into a gathering place for fans who may not otherwise have gone there to watch a film.

Shaw Theatres’ decision to offer limited screenings of The Odyssey on 35mm film at Lido’s Lumiere Grand – the only cinema in South-east Asia to do so – tapped into that appetite for something special.

Matt Damon (left) and Zendaya in The Odyssey. PHOTO: UIP

During Lido’s refurbishment, a decision was made to restore two original 1993 35mm film projectors that had gone into storage after cinemas switched to digital formats.

Shaw had noticed the renewed fascination with analogue culture, from vinyl records to film photography, and thought the 35mm format could prove useful for film festivals where certain directors prefer to shoot on film.

Then The Odyssey , which was shot on film, came along. “That actually is a little bit of serendipity,” Shaw says.

Neither Shaw nor Lim believes comfortable seats, giant screens or clever marketing can compensate for a lack of good content.

The opposite is also true. Give audiences the best movies but exhibit them in a cinema that is “ramshackle” or leaking, Shaw says, and they will not want to go there.

More reasons to return

There will be plenty of opportunities to see if Singapore’s halls will continue to be packed in the coming months.

On the local front, Golden Village is looking forward to home-grown director Anthony Chen’s family drama We Are All Strangers, which opens on Aug 20. The final chapter of his Growing Up trilogy reunites his Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019) stars Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler.

There is also animated feature The Violinist on Sept 17. Co-directed by Singaporean Ervin Han, the wartime love story won the top prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Liow feels both are attractive to moviegoers because they offer the opportunity to discover and support home-grown talent and stories on the big screen.

“There is a growing appreciation for local creativity and audiences are increasingly interested in films that feel closer to home,” she says.

Then there are the year-end Hollywood behemoths.

Avengers: Doomsday will test the pulling power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe again with its star-studded ensemble cast, while Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three is the kind of large-scale sci-fi spectacle likely to have fans hunting for premium-format tickets.

Both blockbusters will open in Singapore on Dec 17, setting up a box-office showdown already dubbed “Dunesday” – and raising hopes that the same-day double bill could generate the buzz Barbenheimer did in 2023 for Greta Gerwig’s comedy Barbie and Nolan’s war epic Oppenheimer.

While Shaw is optimistic that movie-going will pick up, he believes “cinema the way it was is dead” and moviegoers have “evolved”.

Lim adds that the industry must keep finding the stories that make audiences feel they have to be there.

And once they have that, says Shaw, the appetite for the big screen will follow.

“People want to go to the cinema. They just need a reason.”